Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Filippo Ganna fends off Wout van Aert as Belgian consolidates GC lead
Van Aert finishes second in crucial TT to take 53-second overall lead as American contender Brandon McNulty suffers disaster mechanical.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) showed his rainbow stripes in style with victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came to within two seconds of topping the Italian ace’s time with a ride to second place that consolidates his lead in the GC in what was the first true test of the classification contenders in this Dauphiné.
Ethan Hayter rounded out the podium and took the white jersey in what was a stellar stage for Ineos Grenadiers.
Van Aert takes a huge 53-second GC lead over Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and puts Jumbo Visma in pole position for the overall with Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard in third and fourth respectively in the standings.
“It’s a time trial, it’s always honest. Only two seconds, it’s not a lot but it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion – I like to win but I have to accept it,” Van Aert said.
“I’m really pleased with how the Dauphiné’s going, it’s been a really good race for me – I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days.”
🤝 Très belle lutte à distance entre deux des meilleurs rouleurs du monde !
🤝 A close fight between two of the best TT specialists in the world!#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/ARht9Q85zF
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 8, 2022
American classification prospect Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) saw his day hit disaster when a mechanical and botched bike change lost the 24-year-old more than two minutes in the chase for GC.
Ganna gets in the hotseat and doesn’t get out again
Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) set the first time to beat over the flat 31.9km course with his mark of 36:25. However, the Aussie didn’t enjoy long in the leader’s chair as Ganna followed close behind, setting the fastest splits all through the course to stop the clock nearly one minute faster at 35:32.
🤩 Beauty and the beast!#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/pBijoIBJUJ
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 8, 2022
French rouleur extraordinaire Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) couldn’t get close to Ganna, and it wasn’t until Ineos Grenadiers’ hot prospect Hayter came to the line some time later with his 36:49 that the Italian’s lead looked in any danger.
Vingegaard was one of the first top GC contenders to come to the finish in La Bâtie d’Urfé and showed his Tour de France credentials with a ride that would leave him seventh on the day and vault him up the classification.
Vingegaard’s teammate Roglič’s ride came with high expectations. The Olympic champ was a shade behind Ganna at the first time-check but slowed through the back-half of the course to finish just outside the podium with a time of 36.14.
Ineos Grenadiers enjoyed a stellar stage with Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michal Kwiatkowski joining Ganna and Hayter in the top-15
Van Aert was last down the ramp but fastest out the gate. The Belgian baller topped Ganna’s time at the first split by a huge 11 seconds but leaked time to his Italian rival as the race rumbled on.
⏱ 🇧🇪@WoutvanAert affole les compteurs ! Il est en tête après le 1er intermédiaire ! 💛
⏱ 🇧🇪@WoutvanAert is flying! he’s the fastest man after the 1st intermediate ! 💛#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/p76cNHxiYR
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 8, 2022
Spots of rain complicated the final kilometers of Van Aert’s race but couldn’t distract the Belgian from flying into second on the stage and consolidating his six-second overnight lead on the GC.
David Gaudu started the day just six seconds back on Van Aert and rode on the limit to minimize his losses on the TT bike as best as possible – but it was far from enough from preventing the Frenchman from ceding two minutes and his hopes of final victory.
McNulty blown out of contention by jammed chain
McNulty saw his GC challenge torpedoed in the early kilometers of his ride.
McNulty hemorrhaged time when a jammed chain saw a staffer from the follow car struggle to realign the tangled drivetrain as the young American watched on in visible frustration. The under-pressure mechanic eventually ran to get a new bike from the car before pushing McNulty on his way, but the 24-year-old’s race was already well over by that point.
🛠 Problème mécanique pour 🇺🇸@BrandonMcNult, qui a perdu beaucoup de temps avant de changer de vélo.
🛠 🇺🇸@BrandonMcNult suffered a mechanical problem and lost nearly a minute trying to fix it and had to change his bike. #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/ZJ3dc65fCs
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 8, 2022
Up next: Medium mountains warm the engine for high peaks to come
Stages 5 and 6 in the coming days both put the peloton through a stack of lower category climbs before flat finishes that could see all number of scenarios, from breakaway wins to reduced bunch sprints.
Summit finishes and HC climbs on stages 7 and 8 this weekend will prove the ultimate test in deciding who’s crowned champion atop Plateau de Salaison on Sunday.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:32
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|3
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|6
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:53
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:25
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:31
|10
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:34
|11
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|12
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:40
|13
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:48
|16
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|17
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:52
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:53
|20
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:55
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:58
|22
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59
|24
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|25
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:05
|26
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:06
|27
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|28
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:15
|29
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:19
|30
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:20
|31
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2:20
|32
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:21
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:25
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|36
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:25
|37
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27
|38
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:28
|39
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:29
|40
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30
|41
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30
|42
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:34
|44
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:35
|45
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:38
|46
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:38
|47
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:38
|48
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43
|49
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:44
|50
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:45
|51
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:47
|52
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:48
|53
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52
|54
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:53
|55
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:54
|56
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:55
|57
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58
|58
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:58
|59
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:58
|60
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|2:59
|61
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:01
|62
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:01
|63
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04
|64
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:06
|65
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:07
|66
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:08
|67
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:16
|68
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:21
|69
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:22
|70
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|3:24
|71
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:25
|72
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:25
|73
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:26
|74
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:28
|75
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:33
|76
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:34
|77
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:36
|78
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:36
|79
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:37
|80
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:40
|81
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:42
|82
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|3:42
|83
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:43
|84
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45
|85
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:49
|86
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:49
|87
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:52
|88
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:52
|89
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:54
|90
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:54
|91
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:55
|92
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01
|93
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:02
|94
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|4:03
|95
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|4:05
|96
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:07
|97
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:12
|98
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|4:17
|99
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|4:17
|100
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|4:17
|101
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:18
|102
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|4:20
|103
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:21
|104
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:23
|105
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|4:24
|106
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|4:27
|107
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27
|108
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:29
|109
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:31
|110
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:36
|111
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:39
|112
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:39
|113
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:39
|114
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|4:42
|115
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:44
|116
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:46
|117
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:47
|118
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:49
|119
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:51
|120
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|4:52
|121
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:54
|122
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:59
|123
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:04
|124
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:08
|125
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:08
|126
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:09
|127
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|5:11
|128
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:14
|129
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:14
|130
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|5:19
|131
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:22
|132
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:22
|133
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5:27
|134
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:32
|135
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|5:33
|136
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:33
|137
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:36
|138
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|5:40
|139
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:52
|140
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:57
|141
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:58
|142
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:03
|143
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|6:18
|144
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|6:19
|145
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:25
|146
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:49
|147
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:54
|148
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|7:32
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:26:06
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|5
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:39
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:45
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:00
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:02
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:03
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:07
|14
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|15
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15
|16
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:19
|17
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|18
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:29
|19
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:29
|20
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|22
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:39
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:39
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:42
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52
|26
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:52
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:05
|28
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:06
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:18
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|3:18
|31
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21
|32
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:31
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:34
|34
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:37
|35
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|3:38
|36
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:39
|37
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:49
|38
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:51
|39
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|3:55
|40
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:59
|41
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:03
|42
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:05
|43
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:16
|44
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:19
|45
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:24
|46
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|4:30
|47
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:49
|48
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:49
|49
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:57
|50
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:02
|51
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:03
|52
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:04
|53
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:13
|54
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:13
|55
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:19
|56
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:21
|57
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|5:25
|58
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:29
|59
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:31
|60
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:45
|61
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:59
|62
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:05
|63
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:05
|64
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:06
|65
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|6:11
|66
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|6:22
|67
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:23
|68
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:27
|69
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:33
|70
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:35
|71
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:48
|72
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|6:54
|73
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:57
|74
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|7:15
|75
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:16
|76
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:23
|77
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:28
|78
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|7:29
|79
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:53
|80
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:57
|81
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:01
|82
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:18
|83
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:30
|84
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:38
|85
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:47
|86
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:51
|87
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:01
|88
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:22
|89
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:23
|90
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|9:54
|91
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:54
|92
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:03
|93
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10:17
|94
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|10:35
|95
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:40
|96
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|10:44
|97
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:23
|98
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|11:47
|99
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:59
|100
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|12:05
|101
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:17
|102
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:23
|103
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|12:52
|104
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|12:59
|105
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:01
|106
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:25
|107
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:17
|108
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:27
|109
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:44
|110
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:03
|111
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:32
|112
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:50
|113
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:38
|114
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:06
|115
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:28
|116
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:03
|117
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:18
|118
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:07
|119
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:20
|120
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|21:42
|121
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:29
|122
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:34
|123
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:57
|124
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|24:55
|125
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|25:25
|126
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:31
|127
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|26:58
|128
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:11
|129
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:41
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:45
|131
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|28:14
|132
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|28:18
|133
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:07
|134
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|31:27
|135
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:37
|136
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|33:34
|137
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:34
|138
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|34:31
|139
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:49
|140
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:00
|141
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:37
|142
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|39:06
|143
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:55
|144
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|43:34
|145
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|43:34
|146
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|44:54
|147
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:31
|148
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|49:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|63
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44
|3
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|5
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|7
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|8
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|9
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|10
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|11
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|16
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|13
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|14
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|14
|15
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|16
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|17
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|18
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|10
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|21
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|23
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|24
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|25
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|26
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|27
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|28
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|29
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|30
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|31
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|32
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|33
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|35
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|36
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|37
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:27:32
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|4
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:03
|5
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:09
|7
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:26
|8
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:39
|9
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:12
|10
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:39
|12
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:53
|13
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:23
|14
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:37
|15
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|4:19
|16
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:39
|17
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|4:45
|18
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:01
|19
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:09
|20
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:50
|21
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:02
|22
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:52
|23
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:12
|24
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:21
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:28
|26
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8:51
|27
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|9:09
|28
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|11:26
|29
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:33
|30
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:06
|31
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:24
|32
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|23:29
|33
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23:59
|34
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|25:32
|35
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|26:48
|36
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:41
|37
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|30:01
|38
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|32:08
|39
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:08
|40
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|33:05
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:23
|42
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|37:40
|43
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|42:08
|44
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:05
|45
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|48:19
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12
|2
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|4
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|6
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|10
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2
|11
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|13
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|14
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|15
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|40:20:56
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:40
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|5
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:10
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:22
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:24
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:40
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:52
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:25
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:49
|14
|Cofidis
|10:02
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:03
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|11:29
|17
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:14
|18
|Team DSM
|12:17
|19
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12:42
|20
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:57
|21
|TotalEnergies
|20:35
|22
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:38
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.