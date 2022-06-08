Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Filippo Ganna fends off Wout van Aert as Belgian consolidates GC lead

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) showed his rainbow stripes in style with victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came to within two seconds of topping the Italian ace’s time with a ride to second place that consolidates his lead in the GC in what was the first true test of the classification contenders in this Dauphiné.

Ethan Hayter rounded out the podium and took the white jersey in what was a stellar stage for Ineos Grenadiers.

Van Aert takes a huge 53-second GC lead over Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and puts Jumbo Visma in pole position for the overall with Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard in third and fourth respectively in the standings.

“It’s a time trial, it’s always honest. Only two seconds, it’s not a lot but it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion – I like to win but I have to accept it,” Van Aert said.

“I’m really pleased with how the Dauphiné’s going, it’s been a really good race for me – I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days.”

American classification prospect Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) saw his day hit disaster when a mechanical and botched bike change lost the 24-year-old more than two minutes in the chase for GC.

Ganna gets in the hotseat and doesn’t get out again

Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) set the first time to beat over the flat 31.9km course with his mark of 36:25. However, the Aussie didn’t enjoy long in the leader’s chair as Ganna followed close behind, setting the fastest splits all through the course to stop the clock nearly one minute faster at 35:32.

French rouleur extraordinaire Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) couldn’t get close to Ganna, and it wasn’t until Ineos Grenadiers’ hot prospect Hayter came to the line some time later with his 36:49 that the Italian’s lead looked in any danger.

Vingegaard was one of the first top GC contenders to come to the finish in La Bâtie d’Urfé and showed his Tour de France credentials with a ride that would leave him seventh on the day and vault him up the classification.

Vingegaard’s teammate Roglič’s ride came with high expectations. The Olympic champ was a shade behind Ganna at the first time-check but slowed through the back-half of the course to finish just outside the podium with a time of 36.14.

Ineos Grenadiers enjoyed a stellar stage with Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michal Kwiatkowski joining Ganna and Hayter in the top-15

Van Aert was last down the ramp but fastest out the gate. The Belgian baller topped Ganna’s time at the first split by a huge 11 seconds but leaked time to his Italian rival as the race rumbled on.

Spots of rain complicated the final kilometers of Van Aert’s race but couldn’t distract the Belgian from flying into second on the stage and consolidating his six-second overnight lead on the GC.

David Gaudu started the day just six seconds back on Van Aert and rode on the limit to minimize his losses on the TT bike as best as possible – but it was far from enough from preventing the Frenchman from ceding two minutes and his hopes of final victory.

McNulty blown out of contention by jammed chain

McNulty saw his GC challenge torpedoed in the early kilometers of his ride.

McNulty hemorrhaged time when a jammed chain saw a staffer from the follow car struggle to realign the tangled drivetrain as the young American watched on in visible frustration. The under-pressure mechanic eventually ran to get a new bike from the car before pushing McNulty on his way, but the 24-year-old’s race was already well over by that point.

Up next: Medium mountains warm the engine for high peaks to come

Stages 5 and 6 in the coming days both put the peloton through a stack of lower category climbs before flat finishes that could see all number of scenarios, from breakaway wins to reduced bunch sprints.

Summit finishes and HC climbs on stages 7 and 8 this weekend will prove the ultimate test in deciding who’s crowned champion atop Plateau de Salaison on Sunday.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers35:32
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:02
3HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:17
4CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:42
6DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:12
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:25
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:31
10AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:34
11JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:36
12STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:40
13KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:41
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:46
15KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:48
16TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:50
17ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:51
18CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:52
19MAS EnricMovistar Team1:53
20GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:58
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:58
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:59
24TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:01
25HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:05
26HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM2:06
27NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:10
28JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:15
29POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:19
30SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:20
31THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2:20
32MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:21
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:22
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:25
35MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
36VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:25
37LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27
38CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost2:28
39SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:29
40JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30
41PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:30
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:33
43BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:34
44GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:35
45DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:38
46BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:38
47BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:38
48NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:43
49BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:44
50GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo2:45
51BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:47
52BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:48
53SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:52
54DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:53
55GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:54
56DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:55
57VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:58
58STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:58
59BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates2:58
60GESCHKE SimonCofidis2:59
61DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01
62MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:01
63CRAS SteffLotto Soudal3:04
64FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:06
65ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:07
66GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech3:08
67VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:16
68RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team3:21
69QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost3:22
70VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies3:24
71GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:25
72GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:25
73OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates3:26
74ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team3:28
75PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:33
76BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:34
77VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team3:36
78OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:36
79NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:37
80HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:40
81PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:42
82DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies3:42
83TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates3:43
84GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal3:45
85FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:49
86ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3:49
87BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM3:52
88ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:52
89BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:54
90BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma3:54
91DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3:55
92MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe4:01
93EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:02
94COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:03
95BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies4:05
96GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic4:07
97HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious4:12
98FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies4:17
99IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team4:17
100TOUMIRE HugoCofidis4:17
101HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:18
102LAFAY VictorCofidis4:20
103KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost4:21
104MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:23
105DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM4:24
106VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies4:27
107SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal4:27
108COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:29
109LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma4:31
110JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:36
111DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost4:39
112HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma4:39
113PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost4:39
114CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal4:42
115CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech4:44
116GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4:46
117SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM4:47
118AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers4:49
119DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:51
120CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:52
121SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost4:54
122VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:59
123SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:04
124STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ5:08
125LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM5:08
126VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:09
127VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal5:11
128HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:14
129ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates5:14
130BIDARD FrançoisCofidis5:19
131SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech5:22
132JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech5:22
133ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:27
134MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates5:32
135FINÉ EddyCofidis5:33
136WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe5:33
137GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious5:36
138GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies5:40
139TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo5:52
140PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech5:57
141MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM5:58
142LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ6:03
143BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal6:18
144DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies6:19
145CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:25
146GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:49
147NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech6:54
148HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM7:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 13:26:06
2CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:56
4VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:26
5HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:26
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:39
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:45
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:48
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:50
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:00
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:02
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:03
13MAS EnricMovistar Team2:07
14KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:12
15TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:15
16HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:19
17KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:26
18JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:29
19TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:29
20MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:35
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:37
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:39
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39
24CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost2:42
25DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:52
26BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:52
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team3:05
28ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:06
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:18
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal3:18
31ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:21
32GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:31
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:34
34BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates3:37
35VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM3:38
36GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:39
37BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:49
38FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:51
39GESCHKE SimonCofidis3:55
40BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic3:59
41BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team4:03
42VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:05
43DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4:16
44HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:19
45CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:24
46LAFAY VictorCofidis4:30
47BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:49
48ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team4:49
49HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:57
50GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech5:02
51GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic5:03
52FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:04
53BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM5:13
54ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:13
55SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:19
56MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:21
57VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies5:25
58KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma5:29
59POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe5:31
60DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:45
61CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech5:59
62VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6:05
63PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:05
64GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:06
65TOUMIRE HugoCofidis6:11
66THOMAS BenjaminCofidis6:22
67LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM6:23
68HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:27
69RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6:33
70ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates6:35
71VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team6:48
72DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies6:54
73ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM6:57
74COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM7:15
75GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic7:16
76DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:23
77STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ7:28
78IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team7:29
79GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7:53
80SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM7:57
81AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers8:01
82DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team8:18
83OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic8:30
84LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic8:38
85QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost8:47
86VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team8:51
87DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic9:01
88STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:22
89BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma9:23
90SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal9:54
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:54
92NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:03
93SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team10:17
94CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal10:35
95STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo10:40
96BIDARD FrançoisCofidis10:44
97SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:23
98BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies11:47
99KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost11:59
100MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team12:05
101DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost12:17
102LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ12:23
103GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal12:52
104BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM12:59
105NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team13:01
106NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech13:25
107DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers14:17
108PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost14:27
109SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost14:44
110PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech15:03
111CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:32
112COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:50
113PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe16:38
114GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo18:06
115OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates18:28
116PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team19:03
117HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma19:18
118GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:07
119LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma20:20
120GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies21:42
121MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates23:29
122TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo23:34
123DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:57
124FINÉ EddyCofidis24:55
125ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team25:25
126BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26:31
127CHAMPION ThomasCofidis26:58
128EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:11
129GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM27:41
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:45
131FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies28:14
132BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal28:18
133MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29:07
134HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM31:27
135GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious31:37
136NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team33:34
137JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:34
138DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies34:31
139MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe34:49
140HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious35:00
141GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:37
142VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal39:06
143TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates41:55
144SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech43:34
145JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech43:34
146VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies44:54
147WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe48:31
148HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM49:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma63
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers44
3VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
5SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
6LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
7VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
8QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
9VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
10DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
11BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies16
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
13GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
14ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM14
15STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14
16BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
17VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
18LAFAY VictorCofidis10
19CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost8
21THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious7
23ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
24GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ6
25HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
26RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
27SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM6
28STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
29SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
30DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
31VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4
32GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4
33TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
35JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
36AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1
37MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers 13:27:32
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:22
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:24
4JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:03
5TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:03
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:09
7BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:26
8BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:39
9VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:12
10GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:13
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:39
12HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:53
13ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team3:23
14GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic3:37
15DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM4:19
16PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:39
17TOUMIRE HugoCofidis4:45
18HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:01
19ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates5:09
20GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic5:50
21STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ6:02
22DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team6:52
23LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic7:12
24QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost7:21
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:28
26SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:51
27CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal9:09
28GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal11:26
29BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:33
30CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:06
31COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:24
32FINÉ EddyCofidis23:29
33ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team23:59
34CHAMPION ThomasCofidis25:32
35FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies26:48
36MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM27:41
37HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM30:01
38NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team32:08
39JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:08
40DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies33:05
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe33:23
42VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal37:40
43JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech42:08
44WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe47:05
45HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM48:19
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM12
2VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
4VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal4
5BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
6HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
7VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
8SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
9LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3
10SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2
11LAFAY VictorCofidis2
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1
13GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
14THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
15DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 40:20:56
2INEOS Grenadiers0:23
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:40
4Bahrain - Victorious3:28
5Movistar Team4:25
6Groupama - FDJ4:53
7BORA - hansgrohe5:10
8UAE Team Emirates5:22
9Trek - Segafredo6:24
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:40
11Team Arkéa Samsic7:52
12Astana Qazaqstan Team9:25
13EF Education-EasyPost9:49
14Cofidis10:02
15AG2R Citroën Team11:03
16Lotto Soudal11:29
17Israel - Premier Tech12:14
18Team DSM12:17
19Uno-X Pro Cycling Team12:42
20B&B Hotels - KTM12:57
21TotalEnergies20:35
22Team BikeExchange - Jayco27:38

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

