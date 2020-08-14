Road

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: Davide Formolo solos to the win

Primož Roglič stayed well-protected by Jumbo-Visma during the stage, finishing second on the day, and maintains overall lead by 14 seconds.

Managing to maintain the slimmest of margins in the final uphill kilometers, Italian road champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) held off all pursuers for the Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 win.

“My morale dropped but I continued to work hard and the victory finally came,” said Formolo who held all challengers on the epic ascent — 17.3km averaging more than eight percent grade — of the Col de La Madeleine.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stayed well-protected — and marked by his rivals — as his Jumbo-Visma team escorted him through the entire stage.

Attacking the main group in the final 200 meters in an attempt to collect precious seconds, Roglič tried to distance himself from Thibault Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) who is placed second in the general classification.

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) came home at the back of the pursuing group and dropped to seventh in the GC.

By 55km of racing left in the day, Formolo had established a nearly five minute lead over the yellow jersey group.

He was pursued by three other soloists: Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bob Jungels (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb).

While the peloton looked relatively relaxed, they started to turn up the heat and reel in the break.

Latour, Jungels, and Kragh Andersen formed a single chase group, but were still behind Formolo by nearly three minutes at the base of the final, 14.5km 6 percent climb.

Jumbo-Visma lead the climb, again tailed by Team Ineos. And again, Ineos could not hang with the yellow jersey squad.

Emanual Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to escape with 5.5km remaining, but Roglič team would have none of that, and quickly neutralized his attack.

From this point, Formolo, clearly suffering put his head down and managed to hold off a very fast closing group.

In the final few meters, Roglič escaped from his Jumbo-Visma escort and threw in a massive attack on Pinot, to try to gain precious seconds in the GC.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:06:56
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:33
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:33
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:33
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:33
6LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:33
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:33
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:33
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:39
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:39
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:42
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:42
13PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:42
14BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:42
15ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:49
16BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:52
17KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:14
18KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14
19DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
20REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:27
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:46
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren1:46
23MAS EnricMovistar Team2:18
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:18
25DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:18
26YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott3:26
27URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling4:01
28THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS5:00
29HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott5:00
30VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:30
31BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5:30
32KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling5:30
33ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:30
34MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe5:30
35VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6:11
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team7:21
37ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb7:26
38EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:38
39HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal7:38
40SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie8:57
41EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8:57
42MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling9:07
43VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma12:19
44VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS12:19
45MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:46
46POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates12:46
47LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team12:46
48GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma13:09
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:09
50LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:09
51RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo13:09
52ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ13:09
53MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:09
54ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic13:38
55HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling14:34
56DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates14:34
57LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale14:34
58CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS15:52
59IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team15:52
60SOLER MarcMovistar Team15:52
61FROOME ChrisTeam INEOS15:52
62QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic15:52
63VALLS RafaelBahrain - McLaren15:52
64CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling15:52
65HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15:52
66JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step15:52
67DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb15:52
68MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren15:52
69GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe15:52
70PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale18:02
71ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step18:02
72CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale18:02
73ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal18:02
74MASNADA FaustoCCC Team18:02
75BARTA WillCCC Team18:02
76KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS18:02
77VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:02
78SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team18:02
79BAKELANTS JanCircus - Wanty Gobert18:02
80EVANS AlexanderCircus - Wanty Gobert18:02
81SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo18:02
82KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb18:54
83MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert19:03
84O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling19:03
85LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates20:30
86PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:30
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:43
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:14:35
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:14
3BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:20
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24
5LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:26
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:26
7BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:31
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:32
9QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:35
10PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:35
11POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:17
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:24
13DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:03
14REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:09
15ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09
16BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:38
18SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:15
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling3:33
20MAS EnricMovistar Team3:33
21KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:52
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:16
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4:46
24URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling5:21
25KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5:21
26VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:50
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo7:22
28THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS7:36
29HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott7:36
30DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team7:41
31VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8:10
32BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren9:17
33ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb9:36
34KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling11:32
35MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:01
36EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:19
37HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal15:19
38EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo15:28
39CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren18:01
40DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates19:01
41SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie19:16
42LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team21:01
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates21:01
44ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step22:26
45MASNADA FaustoCCC Team22:29
46IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team22:46
47ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic24:19
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma35
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma25
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ22
4IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott22
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS21
6FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates19
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates19
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe18
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team14
12HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling12
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
14KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb10
15SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team10
16MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling10
17IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team10
18LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren8
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
20QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
21ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6
22SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb6
23SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
24PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
25SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates25
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma23
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ18
4SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team16
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe14
6LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale12
7JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step10
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
9ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ8
10KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb8
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling6
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
14CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6
15GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5
17VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4
19LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
20SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
21DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert3
22PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
23DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2
24SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
25SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
26BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1
27BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling 13:15:01
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:05
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:51
4SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:49
5MAS EnricMovistar Team3:07
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4:55
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 39:47:41
2Team INEOS7:30
3EF Pro Cycling11:08
4Bahrain - McLaren11:57
5Groupama - FDJ13:38
6UAE-Team Emirates19:01
7Trek - Segafredo19:29
8Movistar Team21:59
9Team Arkéa Samsic23:28
10BORA - hansgrohe28:48
11Astana Pro Team40:23
12Mitchelton-Scott41:00
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits41:19
14Team Sunweb49:35
15AG2R La Mondiale50:42
16Lotto Soudal56:08
17CCC Team1:01:36
18NTT Pro Cycling1:05:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

