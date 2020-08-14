Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: Davide Formolo solos to the win
Primož Roglič stayed well-protected by Jumbo-Visma during the stage, finishing second on the day, and maintains overall lead by 14 seconds.
Managing to maintain the slimmest of margins in the final uphill kilometers, Italian road champion Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) held off all pursuers for the Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 win.
“My morale dropped but I continued to work hard and the victory finally came,” said Formolo who held all challengers on the epic ascent — 17.3km averaging more than eight percent grade — of the Col de La Madeleine.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stayed well-protected — and marked by his rivals — as his Jumbo-Visma team escorted him through the entire stage.
Attacking the main group in the final 200 meters in an attempt to collect precious seconds, Roglič tried to distance himself from Thibault Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) who is placed second in the general classification.
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) came home at the back of the pursuing group and dropped to seventh in the GC.
By 55km of racing left in the day, Formolo had established a nearly five minute lead over the yellow jersey group.
He was pursued by three other soloists: Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bob Jungels (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb).
While the peloton looked relatively relaxed, they started to turn up the heat and reel in the break.
Latour, Jungels, and Kragh Andersen formed a single chase group, but were still behind Formolo by nearly three minutes at the base of the final, 14.5km 6 percent climb.
Jumbo-Visma lead the climb, again tailed by Team Ineos. And again, Ineos could not hang with the yellow jersey squad.
Emanual Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to escape with 5.5km remaining, but Roglič team would have none of that, and quickly neutralized his attack.
From this point, Formolo, clearly suffering put his head down and managed to hold off a very fast closing group.
In the final few meters, Roglič escaped from his Jumbo-Visma escort and threw in a massive attack on Pinot, to try to gain precious seconds in the GC.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:06:56
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:33
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:33
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:33
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:33
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:39
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:42
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42
|13
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|14
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:42
|15
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:49
|16
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:52
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|19
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|20
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:46
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:46
|23
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:18
|25
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:18
|26
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:26
|27
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:01
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|5:00
|29
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:00
|30
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:30
|31
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:30
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:30
|33
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:30
|34
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:30
|35
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6:11
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|7:21
|37
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|7:26
|38
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:38
|39
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|7:38
|40
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8:57
|41
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:57
|42
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:07
|43
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:19
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|12:19
|45
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:46
|46
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:46
|47
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|12:46
|48
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:09
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:09
|50
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:09
|51
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:09
|52
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:09
|53
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:09
|54
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:38
|55
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:34
|56
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:34
|57
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:34
|58
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|15:52
|59
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|15:52
|60
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|15:52
|61
|FROOME Chris
|Team INEOS
|15:52
|62
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:52
|63
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:52
|64
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:52
|65
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:52
|66
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:52
|67
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|15:52
|68
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:52
|69
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:52
|70
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:02
|71
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:02
|72
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:02
|73
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|18:02
|74
|MASNADA Fausto
|CCC Team
|18:02
|75
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|18:02
|76
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|18:02
|77
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:02
|78
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|18:02
|79
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|18:02
|80
|EVANS Alexander
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|18:02
|81
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:02
|82
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|18:54
|83
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|19:03
|84
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:03
|85
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:30
|86
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:30
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:43
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:14:35
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:14
|3
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:26
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:26
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:31
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:32
|9
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:35
|10
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|11
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:17
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24
|13
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:03
|14
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09
|15
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09
|16
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38
|18
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:15
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:33
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:33
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:52
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:16
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:46
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:21
|25
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:21
|26
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:50
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:22
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|7:36
|29
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:36
|30
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|7:41
|31
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|8:10
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9:17
|33
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|9:36
|34
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:32
|35
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:01
|36
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:19
|37
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|15:19
|38
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:28
|39
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:01
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:01
|41
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:16
|42
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|21:01
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:01
|44
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:26
|45
|MASNADA Fausto
|CCC Team
|22:29
|46
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|22:46
|47
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:19
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|4
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|21
|6
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|14
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|10
|15
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|10
|16
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|10
|17
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|8
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|21
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|22
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|6
|23
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|24
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|4
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|16
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|9
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|8
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|14
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6
|15
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|20
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|21
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3
|22
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|23
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|24
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|25
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|26
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1
|27
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:15:01
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:05
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|4
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:49
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:07
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:55
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:47:41
|2
|Team INEOS
|7:30
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:08
|4
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:57
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:38
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:01
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:29
|8
|Movistar Team
|21:59
|9
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:28
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:48
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|40:23
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|41:00
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:19
|14
|Team Sunweb
|49:35
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|50:42
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|56:08
|17
|CCC Team
|1:01:36
|18
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:05:47
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.