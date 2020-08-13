Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2: Roglič scores summit victory and yellow jersey
The 2019 Giro d'Italia winner assumes overall lead from teammate Wout van Aert.
Stage two of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné saw the first climbing test, with Primož Roglič taking advantage of the hors catégorie climb for the stage win.
Surging ahead an elite group of climbers looking for valuable time and time bonuses, the 2019 Vuelta a España winner attacked with 600 meters to go, distancing himself from Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ) who did not respond quickly enough to this winning attack.
“We all knew about the hard climb at the finish and we started to control the race from the beginning. The guys are really strong so they managed it perfectly and in the end, I was happy to be able to win this,” the victorious Roglič said.
A break of eight — including the polka-dot clad Michael Schär — managed to stay away through 40 kilometers to go, with the real climbing test began.
Back in the pack, and a handful of kilometers later on wide roads with traffic controls, a crash brought down Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).
The yellow jersey worn by Wout van Aert was safe at the front, surrounded by teammates. But as the road turned up, van Aert could not handle the pace.
Jumbo-Visma continued on with Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk, and Sepp Kuss trailing a full train of Team Ineos.
With the British squad doing the pace-making on the final climb with 10km to go, the battle for GC exploded.
Ineos started shedding riders until only Egan Bernal was left.
Sepp Kuss kept Roglič protected, and the two were shadowed by a calm-looking Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and the cagey-looking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) dropped backward.
Bernal attempted to lift the pace just inside of 1.5km to go, but was marked by Kuss and Roglič.
At the one-kilometer kite, Roglič was well-positioned with Pinot close by, but looking around for moves to come.
Roglič launched his winning attack on the final steep grade, while Pinot and Bernal were caught off-guard.
Pinot distanced himself from the defending Tour de France champion, as the Bora-Hansgrohe GC-hope Emanuel Buchmann took to Pinot’s wheel for the final podium position.
”It’s a great result for our team,” Roglič said. “Once again we show that we prepared right. The whole team did a really great job and I’m happy to finish on top again.”
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:40
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|3
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|9
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|10
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:10
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|12
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|13
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59
|14
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|15
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|16
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:32
|19
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:35
|20
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37
|21
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:37
|22
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:37
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:37
|25
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:55
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09
|28
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:16
|29
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|2:27
|30
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:27
|31
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:53
|32
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|2:53
|33
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:04
|35
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:04
|36
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:41
|37
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:41
|38
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:41
|39
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:44
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:44
|41
|MASNADA Fausto
|CCC Team
|4:44
|42
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|5:43
|43
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|7:11
|44
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:11
|45
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|7:11
|46
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:11
|47
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|8:25
|48
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:32
|49
|FROOME Chris
|Team INEOS
|8:32
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|8:32
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|8:32
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|8:32
|53
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|8:32
|54
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:40
|55
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:01
|56
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:36
|57
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:36
|58
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:36
|59
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:36
|60
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:34
|61
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:34
|62
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|11:34
|63
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:34
|64
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:34
|65
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:34
|66
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|12:29
|67
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:18
|68
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13:29
|69
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13:29
|70
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:29
|71
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:29
|72
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13:29
|73
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:09
|74
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:09
|75
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|15:09
|76
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:16
|77
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|78
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16:59
|79
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|16:59
|80
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:59
|81
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|16:59
|82
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|16:59
|83
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:59
|84
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|16:59
|85
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|86
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|16:59
|87
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:59
|88
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:59
|89
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:59
|90
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:59
|91
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|16:59
|92
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:41
|93
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|19:41
|94
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:41
|95
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:20
|96
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:42
|97
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:42
|98
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:42
|99
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|21:42
|100
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:42
|101
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:42
|102
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|21:42
|103
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|21:42
|104
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|21:42
|105
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:42
|106
|DEGAND Thomas
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|21:42
|107
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:42
|108
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:42
|109
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:42
|110
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:42
|111
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|21:42
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:42
|113
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:42
|114
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:42
|115
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|21:42
|116
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|21:42
|117
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:11
|118
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|24:14
|119
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|24:27
|120
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|24:31
|121
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|24:38
|122
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|24:38
|123
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:41
|124
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|24:41
|125
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:41
|126
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:41
|127
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:43
|128
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:46
|129
|EVANS Alexander
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|24:47
|130
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|24:47
|131
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:47
|132
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:49
|133
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:52
|134
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|24:52
|135
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:54
|136
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|24:54
|137
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:58
|138
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|24:58
|139
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25:01
|140
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:01
|141
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:01
|142
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:01
|143
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:05
|144
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|25:05
|145
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:28
|146
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:34
|147
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:18
|148
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|29:31
|149
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|29:33
|150
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|29:46
|151
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|29:52
|152
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:54
|153
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:24
|154
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|30:28
|155
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:45
|156
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|-3:39:40
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:07:12
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|3
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:16
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:18
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:20
|7
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:20
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:20
|11
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09
|13
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|14
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:42
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:47
|19
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:47
|20
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:47
|22
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:05
|23
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19
|24
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|25
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26
|26
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|2:37
|27
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:42
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|3:03
|29
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:03
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:03
|31
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:05
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:14
|33
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:34
|34
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:51
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:54
|36
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:54
|37
|MASNADA Fausto
|CCC Team
|4:54
|38
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|5:50
|39
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:29
|40
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:58
|41
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|7:21
|42
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:21
|43
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:08
|44
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|8:08
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|8:35
|46
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|8:42
|47
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|8:42
|48
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:42
|49
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:50
|50
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:46
|51
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:46
|52
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:08
|53
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:33
|54
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:44
|55
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:44
|56
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:49
|57
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13:39
|58
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:59
|59
|FROOME Chris
|Team INEOS
|14:05
|60
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|14:05
|61
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:44
|62
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:19
|63
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:22
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16:24
|65
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:42
|66
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|67
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:13
|68
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|19:00
|69
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:24
|70
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:24
|71
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:51
|72
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|20:19
|73
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:51
|74
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|21:20
|75
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:46
|76
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|21:52
|77
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:52
|78
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:58
|79
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|24:07
|80
|DEGAND Thomas
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|24:07
|81
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|24:24
|82
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:32
|83
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|25:30
|84
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:37
|85
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:38
|86
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:56
|87
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|26:04
|88
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|26:14
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:17
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:39
|91
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|26:41
|92
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|27:10
|93
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:12
|94
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:33
|95
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|27:37
|96
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:38
|97
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|27:41
|98
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:41
|99
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|29:00
|100
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:08
|101
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|29:15
|102
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:18
|103
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|30:02
|104
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:34
|105
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:47
|106
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|30:57
|107
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|31:00
|108
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:46
|109
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:06
|110
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:11
|111
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:14
|112
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|32:19
|113
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:41
|114
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:32
|115
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|33:33
|116
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:43
|117
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:43
|118
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:43
|119
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|33:43
|120
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33:47
|121
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:47
|122
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|34:31
|123
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|34:48
|124
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:04
|125
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|35:14
|126
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:14
|127
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|36:44
|128
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:53
|129
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:53
|130
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:55
|131
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|36:59
|132
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|37:02
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|39:43
|134
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:53
|135
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|39:54
|136
|EVANS Alexander
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|39:59
|137
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|40:01
|138
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|40:05
|139
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:13
|140
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:15
|141
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:33
|142
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:35
|143
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:37
|144
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:39
|145
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:16
|146
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:54
|147
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:18
|148
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:25
|149
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|44:38
|150
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|44:45
|151
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:26
|152
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|47:53
|153
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|48:01
|154
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|48:09
|155
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|3
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|21
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|10
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|10
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|14
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|16
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|20
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|21
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|16
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|6
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|8
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|15
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|16
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|18
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|19
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|9:07:28
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:04
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:23:45
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:12
|4
|Team INEOS
|4:17
|5
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:16
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:28
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:50
|8
|Movistar Team
|9:58
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10:31
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:24
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|14:14
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:50
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:32
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:30
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:39
|16
|CCC Team
|26:22
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|27:25
|18
|NTT Pro Cycling
|38:27
|19
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|38:47
|20
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:01
|21
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|49:57
|22
|Team Total Direct Energie
|51:14
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:25
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.