Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2: Roglič scores summit victory and yellow jersey

Stage two of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné saw the first climbing test, with Primož Roglič taking advantage of the hors catégorie climb for the stage win.

Surging ahead an elite group of climbers looking for valuable time and time bonuses, the 2019 Vuelta a España winner attacked with 600 meters to go, distancing himself from Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ) who did not respond quickly enough to this winning attack.

“We all knew about the hard climb at the finish and we started to control the race from the beginning. The guys are really strong so they managed it perfectly and in the end, I was happy to be able to win this,” the victorious Roglič said.

A break of eight — including the polka-dot clad Michael Schär — managed to stay away through 40 kilometers to go, with the real climbing test began.

Back in the pack, and a handful of kilometers later on wide roads with traffic controls, a crash brought down Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

The yellow jersey worn by Wout van Aert was safe at the front, surrounded by teammates. But as the road turned up, van Aert could not handle the pace.

Jumbo-Visma continued on with Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk, and Sepp Kuss trailing a full train of Team Ineos.

With the British squad doing the pace-making on the final climb with 10km to go, the battle for GC exploded.

Ineos started shedding riders until only Egan Bernal was left.

Sepp Kuss kept Roglič protected, and the two were shadowed by a calm-looking Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and the cagey-looking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) dropped backward.

Bernal attempted to lift the pace just inside of 1.5km to go, but was marked by Kuss and Roglič.

At the one-kilometer kite, Roglič was well-positioned with Pinot close by, but looking around for moves to come.

Roglič launched his winning attack on the final steep grade, while Pinot and Bernal were caught off-guard.

Pinot distanced himself from the defending Tour de France champion, as the Bora-Hansgrohe GC-hope Emanuel Buchmann took to Pinot’s wheel for the final podium position.

”It’s a great result for our team,” Roglič said. “Once again we show that we prepared right. The whole team did a really great job and I’m happy to finish on top again.”