Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2: Roglič scores summit victory and yellow jersey

The 2019 Giro d'Italia winner assumes overall lead from teammate Wout van Aert.

Stage two of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné saw the first climbing test, with Primož Roglič taking advantage of the hors catégorie climb for the stage win.

Surging ahead an elite group of climbers looking for valuable time and time bonuses, the 2019 Vuelta a España winner attacked with 600 meters to go, distancing himself from Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ) who did not respond quickly enough to this winning attack.

“We all knew about the hard climb at the finish and we started to control the race from the beginning. The guys are really strong so they managed it perfectly and in the end, I was happy to be able to win this,” the victorious Roglič said.

A break of eight — including the polka-dot clad Michael Schär — managed to stay away through 40 kilometers to go, with the real climbing test began.

Back in the pack, and a handful of kilometers later on wide roads with traffic controls, a crash brought down Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

The yellow jersey worn by Wout van Aert was safe at the front, surrounded by teammates. But as the road turned up, van Aert could not handle the pace.

Jumbo-Visma continued on with Roglič, Steven Kruijswijk, and Sepp Kuss trailing a full train of Team Ineos.

With the British squad doing the pace-making on the final climb with 10km to go, the battle for GC exploded.

Ineos started shedding riders until only Egan Bernal was left.

Sepp Kuss kept Roglič protected, and the two were shadowed by a calm-looking Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and the cagey-looking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) dropped backward.

Bernal attempted to lift the pace just inside of 1.5km to go, but was marked by Kuss and Roglič.

At the one-kilometer kite, Roglič was well-positioned with Pinot close by, but looking around for moves to come.

Roglič launched his winning attack on the final steep grade, while Pinot and Bernal were caught off-guard.

Pinot distanced himself from the defending Tour de France champion, as the Bora-Hansgrohe GC-hope Emanuel Buchmann took to Pinot’s wheel for the final podium position.

”It’s a great result for our team,” Roglič said. “Once again we show that we prepared right. The whole team did a really great job and I’m happy to finish on top again.”

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39:40
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:08
3BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:08
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:10
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:10
8LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:10
9PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:10
10BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:10
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
12REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:59
13BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:59
14DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
15POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:01
16KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
17MAS EnricMovistar Team1:32
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:32
19HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:35
20KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:37
21VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:37
22ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:37
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:37
24URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling1:37
25BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:09
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:09
28VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:16
29ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2:27
30DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:27
31SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:53
32THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS2:53
33HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott2:53
34BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren4:04
35KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling4:04
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:41
37CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren4:41
38EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:41
39DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:44
40FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:44
41MASNADA FaustoCCC Team4:44
42PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team5:43
43BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb7:11
44IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:11
45HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal7:11
46EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:11
47BAKELANTS JanCircus - Wanty Gobert8:25
48POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates8:32
49FROOME ChrisTeam INEOS8:32
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS8:32
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS8:32
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team8:32
53BARTA WillCCC Team8:32
54WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation9:40
55ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic10:01
56PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale10:36
57CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale10:36
58SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie10:36
59TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie10:36
60KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11:34
61VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling11:34
62ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal11:34
63VALLS RafaelBahrain - McLaren11:34
64JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step11:34
65ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11:34
66VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS12:29
67MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling13:18
68SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13:29
69GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13:29
70ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic13:29
71BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic13:29
72OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13:29
73PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale15:09
74LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale15:09
75DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb15:09
76ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:16
77GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma16:59
78SOLER MarcMovistar Team16:59
79KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team16:59
80SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo16:59
81PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM16:59
82WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team16:59
83BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott16:59
84MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert16:59
85VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma16:59
86SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb16:59
87LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates16:59
88MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16:59
89GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16:59
90WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo16:59
91SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team16:59
92GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale19:41
93KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team19:41
94GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling19:41
95OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe21:20
96RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo21:42
97GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21:42
98LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:42
99BELLICAUD JeremyCircus - Wanty Gobert21:42
100SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie21:42
101HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation21:42
102ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team21:42
103DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert21:42
104KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling21:42
105NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation21:42
106DEGAND ThomasCircus - Wanty Gobert21:42
107ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step21:42
108CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21:42
109IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott21:42
110PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:42
111ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb21:42
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott21:42
113O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling21:42
114MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren21:42
115HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling21:42
116VERONA CarlosMovistar Team21:42
117DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ24:11
118CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling24:14
119DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal24:27
120WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal24:31
121KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling24:38
122VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling24:38
123LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ24:41
124BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling24:41
125SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24:41
126QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic24:41
127RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic24:43
128NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation24:46
129EVANS AlexanderCircus - Wanty Gobert24:47
130CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM24:47
131HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott24:47
132SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott24:49
133BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates24:52
134TEUNS DylanBahrain - McLaren24:52
135KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates24:54
136COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren24:54
137DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step24:58
138MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal24:58
139BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie25:01
140SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe25:01
141GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation25:01
142KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step25:01
143MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:05
144SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM25:05
145MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation25:28
146PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:34
147LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo29:18
148FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team29:31
149STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team29:33
150KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb29:46
151SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team29:52
152POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation29:54
153COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale30:24
154COURTEILLE ArnaudB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM30:28
155MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma33:45
156COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie -3:39:40
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma9:07:12
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:12
3BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:14
4BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:16
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:18
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:20
7PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:20
8LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:20
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:20
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:20
11REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:09
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:09
13DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
14POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:11
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:42
17MAS EnricMovistar Team1:42
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:47
19ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:47
20YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:47
21URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling1:47
22BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05
23ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:19
24MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:19
25VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:26
26ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2:37
27HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:42
28THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS3:03
29HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott3:03
30SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:03
31KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:05
32BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren4:14
33KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4:34
34ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:51
35FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:54
36DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:54
37MASNADA FaustoCCC Team4:54
38DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team5:50
39KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling6:29
40EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:58
41BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb7:21
42IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:21
43EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:08
44HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal8:08
45BAKELANTS JanCircus - Wanty Gobert8:35
46LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team8:42
47KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS8:42
48POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates8:42
49WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation9:50
50SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie10:46
51PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale10:46
52ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic11:08
53CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale11:33
54JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step11:44
55VALLS RafaelBahrain - McLaren11:44
56TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie11:49
57SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13:39
58KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:59
59FROOME ChrisTeam INEOS14:05
60CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS14:05
61ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic14:44
62LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale15:19
63BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic16:22
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team16:24
65CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren16:42
66VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma16:59
67ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:13
68ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal19:00
69BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott19:24
70LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates19:24
71GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale19:51
72MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert20:19
73MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling20:51
74PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team21:20
75IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott21:46
76HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling21:52
77NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation21:52
78GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma21:58
79DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert24:07
80DEGAND ThomasCircus - Wanty Gobert24:07
81CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling24:24
82MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe24:32
83GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM25:30
84HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:37
85MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation25:38
86QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic25:56
87BARTA WillCCC Team26:04
88WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team26:14
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe26:17
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ26:39
91VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling26:41
92DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb27:10
93HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott27:12
94KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling27:33
95SOLER MarcMovistar Team27:37
96VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling27:38
97VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS27:41
98BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling27:41
99KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team29:00
100RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo29:08
101KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling29:15
102PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:18
103SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team30:02
104COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale30:34
105SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie30:47
106ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team30:57
107ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb31:00
108GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling31:46
109WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo32:06
110SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo32:11
111SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe32:14
112SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team32:19
113PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale32:41
114ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step33:32
115DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal33:33
116LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:43
117GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie33:43
118CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step33:43
119VERONA CarlosMovistar Team33:43
120JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott33:47
121MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren33:47
122PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM34:31
123KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team34:48
124DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ35:04
125SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb35:14
126GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe35:14
127BELLICAUD JeremyCircus - Wanty Gobert36:44
128BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates36:53
129TEUNS DylanBahrain - McLaren36:53
130COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren36:55
131O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling36:59
132BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie37:02
133WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal39:43
134NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation39:53
135CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM39:54
136EVANS AlexanderCircus - Wanty Gobert39:59
137SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott40:01
138MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal40:05
139KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step40:13
140RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic42:15
141GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation42:33
142KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates42:35
143MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:37
144DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step42:39
145SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe43:16
146PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:54
147LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ44:18
148LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo44:25
149FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team44:38
150STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team44:45
151POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation47:26
152SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM47:53
153KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb48:01
154COURTEILLE ArnaudB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM48:09
155MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma51:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma25
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma23
3IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott22
4BERNAL EganTeam INEOS21
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates16
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team14
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
10HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling12
11SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team10
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe10
14COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale10
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
16ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ6
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4
19SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
20LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren3
21PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team16
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma15
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe10
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
6ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ8
7QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
8ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4
11SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
12DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert3
13LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren3
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2
15SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
16SLAGTER Tom-JelteB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
18GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1
19BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS9:07:28
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:04
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:55
4MAS EnricMovistar Team1:26
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 27:23:45
2Groupama - FDJ1:37
3EF Pro Cycling4:12
4Team INEOS4:17
5Bahrain - McLaren7:16
6Trek - Segafredo7:28
7UAE-Team Emirates8:50
8Movistar Team9:58
9Team Sunweb10:31
10Team Arkéa Samsic11:24
11Astana Pro Team14:14
12Mitchelton-Scott19:50
13AG2R La Mondiale20:32
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits23:30
15BORA - hansgrohe24:39
16CCC Team26:22
17Lotto Soudal27:25
18NTT Pro Cycling38:27
19B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM38:47
20Deceuninck - Quick Step48:01
21Circus - Wanty Gobert49:57
22Team Total Direct Energie51:14
23Israel Start-Up Nation51:25

