Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1: Brent van Moer upsets the sprinters with breakaway win

Young Belgian goes solo over final climb of the day to secure first pro win.

Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) attacked out of the early breakaway to win the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday.

Van Moer attacked over the final climb of the day, dropping his remaining escape companions before holding off the chase from a number of sprint teams to take his first pro win. The 23-year-old also secured the first leader’s jersey of the race.

“Last week I was disappointed – I did a great solo but in the end I had some bad luck,” van Moer said, referencing when he took a wrong turn when leading solo in the final of Ronde van Limburg last week.

“Today I want to show that I can finish it off and I’m happy that I can do it in the Dauphiné in between all the big names.”

“It’s unbelievable to take my first professional victory at such a big race.”

Sonny Cobrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won the bunch kick for second place and Clément Venturini (Ag2r-Citroën) finished third.

All the GC contenders including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) and Chris Froome finished in the peloton on the same time.

Van Moer attacked his way into the break of four that went away early in the hard, hilly stage around Issoire.

Young American Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the first to be shelled from the move as UAE Emirates, Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Victorious set a tough pace behind.

The speed in the bunch through the constantly rolling terrain saw a number of the heavy sprinters lose contact, with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) among the first victims.

Van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) made his winning move on the final climb of the stage as the peloton lurked just 90 seconds back. The Belgian punched away from escape companions Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels) and went over the summit of the short climb just one minute ahead of the Ineos-led peloton as it mopped up the remaining breakaway riders.

Van Moer frantically time trialed through the downhill-pointing final 10km as Team DSM and then BikeExchange took up the chase, as they sensed the sprint opportunity racing away from them.

Van Moer went into the final straight with buckets of time to spare, shaking his head in disbelief as he rode toward his debut victory.

Another tough stage to come Monday

Stage 2 of the race will be another testing day in the saddle. At 172km long and with barely an inch of flat road after the opening 40km, the stage could come down to a reduced bunch kick or a breakaway.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:13:00
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:25
3VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:25
4STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:25
5GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange0:25
6POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:25
7KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:25
8ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:25
9ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:25
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:25
11BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:25
12LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:25
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:25
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25
15GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:25
16VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:25
17VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:25
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:25
19HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
20GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
21THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:25
22PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:25
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:25
24DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:25
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:25
26KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:25
28BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:25
29MAS EnricMovistar Team0:25
30HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25
31CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:25
32VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:25
33PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:25
34ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:25
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
36GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:25
37PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:25
38ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:25
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25
40EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:25
41IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:25
42O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:25
43SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:25
44CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:25
45ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:25
46ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:25
47MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:25
48KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:25
49ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:25
50LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:25
51HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:25
52VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:25
53ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:25
54TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:25
55HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:25
56QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:25
57PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:25
58GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:25
59MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:25
60NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech0:25
61RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:25
62ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:25
63HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:25
64DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:25
65WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:25
66VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:25
67HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
68VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
69NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:25
70GALL FelixTeam DSM0:25
71RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:25
72VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:25
73CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:25
74MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:25
75FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
76GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:25
77GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:25
78ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:25
79BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange0:25
80GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25
81GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:07
82KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:56
83BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:56
84RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:56
85OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:56
86ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:56
87LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:56
88GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:56
89VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:36
90SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:36
91GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4:36
92SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal4:36
93ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:36
94ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:36
95ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4:36
96MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:36
97BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo4:36
98BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:36
99WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
100SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4:36
101SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:36
102GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:36
103ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4:36
104LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:36
105BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM4:36
106DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:36
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ4:36
108BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:36
109BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:36
110STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step4:36
111HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
112AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers4:36
113SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:36
114BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:36
115DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:36
116POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:36
117HAGA ChadTeam DSM4:36
118MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma4:36
119PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4:36
120PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic7:09
121VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:09
122VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:09
123PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:09
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation7:09
125SALMON MartinTeam DSM7:09
126PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange7:09
127COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange7:09
128HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious7:09
129BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ7:09
130HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal7:09
131OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo7:09
132GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech7:09
133MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo7:09
134RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation12:00
135NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo12:00
136MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:23
137OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates14:23
138RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo14:59
139PERRY BenjaminAstana - Premier Tech14:59
140BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates14:59
141MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo14:59
142PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo14:59
143WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe14:59
144ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step14:59
145JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step14:59
146GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step23:18
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:12:49
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:30
3VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:32
4GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:33
5STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:36
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange0:36
7POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:36
8KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:36
9ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
10ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:36
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:36
12BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:36
13LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
14BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:36
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
16GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:36
17VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:36
18VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:36
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:36
20HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
21GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
22THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:36
23PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
24TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:36
25DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:36
26BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
27KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
28LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:36
29BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
30MAS EnricMovistar Team0:36
31HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
32CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:36
33VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:36
34PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:36
35ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:36
36KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
37GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:36
38PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:36
39ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:36
40PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
41EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:36
42IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:36
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:36
44SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:36
45CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
46ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:36
47ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:36
48MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
49KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:36
50ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:36
51LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:36
52HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:36
53VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:36
54ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:36
55TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:36
56HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:36
57QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:36
58PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:36
59GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:36
60MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:36
61NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech0:36
62RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:36
63ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
64HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:36
65DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:36
66WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:36
67VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:36
68HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
69VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
70NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:36
71GALL FelixTeam DSM0:36
72RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:36
73VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:36
74CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:36
75MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:36
76FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
77GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:36
78ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:36
79BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange0:36
80GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
81GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
82GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:05
83KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:07
84BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:07
85RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:07
86OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:07
87ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates3:07
88LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:07
89VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
90SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:47
91GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4:47
92SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal4:47
93ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:47
94ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:47
95ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
96MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:47
97BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo4:47
98BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:47
99WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:47
100SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4:47
101SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
102GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:47
103ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4:47
104LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:47
105BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM4:47
106DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ4:47
108BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
109BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:47
110STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
111HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:47
112AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers4:47
113SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:47
114BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:47
115DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
116POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:47
117HAGA ChadTeam DSM4:47
118MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma4:47
119PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4:47
120PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic7:20
121VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:20
122VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:20
123PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:20
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation7:20
125SALMON MartinTeam DSM7:20
126PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange7:20
127COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange7:20
128HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious7:20
129BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ7:20
130HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal7:20
131OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo7:20
132GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech7:20
133MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo7:20
134RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation12:11
135NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo12:11
136MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:34
137OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates14:34
138RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo15:10
139PERRY BenjaminAstana - Premier Tech15:10
140BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates15:10
141MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo15:10
142PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo15:10
143WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe15:10
144ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step15:10
145JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step15:10
146GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step23:29
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious22
3VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
4STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo18
5GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange16
6POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14
7KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
8GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10
9ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
10ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech8
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
12GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:12:49
2GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:33
3GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange0:36
4VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:36
5GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
6CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:36
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:36
8PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:36
9SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:36
10CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:36
11HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:36
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:36
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:36
14NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech0:36
15VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
16GALL FelixTeam DSM0:36
17RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:36
18MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:36
19GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
20BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:07
21ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates3:07
22GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4:47
23SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal4:47
24MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:47
25BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo4:47
26BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:47
27BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM4:47
28DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
29GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ4:47
30BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
31SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:47
32BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:47
33DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
34PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4:47
35SALMON MartinTeam DSM7:20
36PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange7:20
37COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange7:20
38RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation12:11
39OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates14:34
40RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo15:10
41WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe15:10
42JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step15:10
43GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step23:29
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
2GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
3GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

