Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1: Brent van Moer upsets the sprinters with breakaway win

Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) attacked out of the early breakaway to win the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday.

Van Moer attacked over the final climb of the day, dropping his remaining escape companions before holding off the chase from a number of sprint teams to take his first pro win. The 23-year-old also secured the first leader’s jersey of the race.

“Last week I was disappointed – I did a great solo but in the end I had some bad luck,” van Moer said, referencing when he took a wrong turn when leading solo in the final of Ronde van Limburg last week.

“Today I want to show that I can finish it off and I’m happy that I can do it in the Dauphiné in between all the big names.”

“It’s unbelievable to take my first professional victory at such a big race.”

🇫🇷 #Dauphine What a way to seize your first pro victory! 😱@Brentvanmoer wins the @dauphine opening stage! 🤩🤩🤩 📸Photo News pic.twitter.com/sxAIpkYDid — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) May 30, 2021

Sonny Cobrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won the bunch kick for second place and Clément Venturini (Ag2r-Citroën) finished third.

All the GC contenders including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) and Chris Froome finished in the peloton on the same time.

Van Moer attacked his way into the break of four that went away early in the hard, hilly stage around Issoire.

Young American Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the first to be shelled from the move as UAE Emirates, Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Victorious set a tough pace behind.

The speed in the bunch through the constantly rolling terrain saw a number of the heavy sprinters lose contact, with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) among the first victims.

Van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) made his winning move on the final climb of the stage as the peloton lurked just 90 seconds back. The Belgian punched away from escape companions Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels) and went over the summit of the short climb just one minute ahead of the Ineos-led peloton as it mopped up the remaining breakaway riders.

Van Moer frantically time trialed through the downhill-pointing final 10km as Team DSM and then BikeExchange took up the chase, as they sensed the sprint opportunity racing away from them.

Van Moer went into the final straight with buckets of time to spare, shaking his head in disbelief as he rode toward his debut victory.

Another tough stage to come Monday

Stage 2 of the race will be another testing day in the saddle. At 172km long and with barely an inch of flat road after the opening 40km, the stage could come down to a reduced bunch kick or a breakaway.