Critérium du Dauphiné: Richie Porte wraps up overall victory after explosive final stage

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné after a hectic final stage Sunday.

The Aussie defended his overnight lead through a short, explosive stage that saw Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious) take his second solo win in two days.

“I’ve been second here twice and I lost second place in the final kilometer one year as well, so to finally win it I’m over the moon,” Porte said afterward. “It makes all the time away from my wife worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were absolutely brilliant today.”

Padun attacked out of the breakaway on the HC Joux Plane climb before holding off a two-man pursuit, doubling up his breakaway win Saturday.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished second on the stage, Patrick Konrad (Bora Hansgrohe) took third.

Porte sealed the overall after being pressured by a group of GC contenders through the final 5km climb to the line.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier Tech), Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroen) all made moves in the shallow ascent to Les Gets, forcing Porte forced to shut them down after Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped out of the lead group due to a crash.

Thomas chased back to the GC contenders and made contact with just 2.5km to go and immediately took control at the front of the bunch, warding off any dangerous attacks as Porte sat on his wheel.

Porte, Lutsenko and Thomas all crossed the line together, meaning there was no change to the final podium. Lutsenko finished second at 17-seconds, Thomas third at 29-seconds.

Porte’s GC victory makes for a fresh addition to his burgeoning week-long stage race palmarès, which includes two titles at both Paris-Nice and Tour Down Under.

He will now head to the Tour de France, where he will ride as superdomestique for Thomas.

“I’m under no illusions what my job is at the Tour,” Porte said. “But to win this race means so much to me, it’s a race I’ve always enjoyed so to finally win it at 36 years old is a sweet moment.”

 

Dauphine Stage 8

 

Padun makes the all-star break

An 18-rider group packed with punch escaped early on, with Padun, Vingegaard and Konrad all in the move.

Padun attacked out of the bunch at the base of the tough Joux-Plane climb as the escape splintered behind. Vingegaard and Konrad chased as a pair, but Padun continued pressing to take a 1:20 lead as he reached the summit of the HC climb.

Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar lock horns on the Joux Plane

Ineos Grenadiers put numbers on the front on the Joux Plane in a bid to prevent dangerous attacks. A flurry of moves went out the front, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) the only one to make an attack stick as he went in pursuit of the break.

Movistar tried to take control in the top half of the climb. Two of the Spanish team’s riders that had dropped out of the break linked up with their teammates in the bunch and they collectively squeezed the tempo.

Movistar’s acceleration initially dropped a handful of Ineos riders, only for several of their own team to start to struggle, leaving just Miguel Ángel López and Enric Mas in contention.

With Movistar running out of steam, Ineos Grenadiers again went to the front, reeling in a handful of attacks from the group before GC threats.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) fell off the pace of the GC group midway up the climb after making a long-range attack in the mountain finish Saturday.

Descent almost undoes Ineos Grenadiers

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) went clear over the descent before Porte briefly lost the wheel in the tricky downhill, leaving Thomas and a handful of others to go clear.

Thomas looked in control in the high-speed descnt only to lose his wheel on a tight bend. The disruption caused by Thomas’ crash allowed Porte and the GC contenders to come back together after the Aussie had briefly lost contact just a few kilometers before.

Thomas was left straggling around 30 seconds back as the rest of the yellow jersey challengers went into the decisive climb to the line, but the Welshman was able to regain contact at 2.5km to go before he took control of the pack on behalf of Porte.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4:06:49
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36
3KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:36
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:57
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:10
6THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:10
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech2:10
8PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:10
9HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:10
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:10
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:10
12KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:10
13IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech2:10
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:43
15MAS EnricMovistar Team2:50
16ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:04
17MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:04
18PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team4:04
19HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange4:04
20VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:04
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:04
22MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:04
23HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
24QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic5:16
25GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team5:16
26VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:16
27RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo6:12
28SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6:12
29DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6:12
30GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma6:12
31MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:12
32ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:12
33VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo6:12
34RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech6:12
35BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious6:12
36ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:12
37HAGA ChadTeam DSM7:34
38GALL FelixTeam DSM7:34
39BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:43
40ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team7:43
41HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal8:16
42GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:16
43RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers9:50
44HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team9:50
45TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9:50
46ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:50
47ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:24
48BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:24
49BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates10:24
50GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ10:24
51FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation10:24
52BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:33
53BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:33
54BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:13
55GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange13:13
56MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal14:12
57TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM14:12
58BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates14:12
59ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma14:12
60KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14:12
61STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14:12
62EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo14:12
63PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:21
64PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:21
65ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:34
66OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic18:34
67PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic18:34
68GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation18:34
69BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:34
70CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo18:34
71POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe20:17
72ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team20:57
73VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers21:17
74AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers21:17
75VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal22:05
76NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team22:05
77PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe22:05
78PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange22:05
79LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:05
80ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech22:05
81ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step23:41
82COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious23:41
83HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious25:24
84CRAS SteffLotto Soudal25:24
85HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:24
86LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ25:24
87CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:24
88WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe25:24
89ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates25:24
90PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:24
91BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo25:24
92SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:24
93MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma25:24
94GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech25:24
95ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step25:24
96WELLENS TimLotto Soudal25:24
97LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ25:24
98KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers25:24
99SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:49
100VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM31:24
101BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:24
102BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM31:24
103KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates31:24
104HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:24
105VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:24
106VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM31:24
107SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:24
108VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team31:24
109GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal31:24
110NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech31:24
111DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:24
112RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation31:24
113CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation31:24
114ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic31:24
115SALMON MartinTeam DSM31:24
116ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step31:24
117STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step31:24
118BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange31:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers 29:37:05
2LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:17
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:29
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:33
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:34
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:38
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:38
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:47
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:12
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:57
11MAS EnricMovistar Team2:08
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:10
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:11
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:18
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma3:29
16HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange3:49
17MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:12
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4:50
19HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation5:34
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:54
21SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6:56
22GALL FelixTeam DSM8:55
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma13:28
24VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14:51
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious18:12
26ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:31
27DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates19:02
28ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo19:48
29ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:55
30PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM24:20
31VERONA CarlosMovistar Team26:02
32HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team26:27
33RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers27:16
34MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ28:01
35BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:23
36PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious28:41
37MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal29:19
38BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic30:39
39GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange33:20
40MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates33:35
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ34:12
42BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates34:52
43GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma35:06
44VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM39:26
45TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM40:28
46EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo40:59
47FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation41:47
48CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM43:17
49GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:49
50RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech43:59
51VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma45:03
52BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:35
53ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS46:46
54GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team47:27
55BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious48:45
56HAGA ChadTeam DSM48:46
57PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:47
58PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe50:11
59VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers50:14
60RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo50:42
61GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ51:03
62STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo52:47
63LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM53:46
64CRAS SteffLotto Soudal54:44
65OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic55:29
66CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo55:47
67ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team56:14
68KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers56:18
69ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team57:30
70VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM58:13
71ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team58:28
72ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech58:45
73ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step59:05
74BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo59:26
75HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation59:26
76COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious59:43
77NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:00:46
78POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:01:58
79GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02:15
80ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:54
81VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:03:42
82BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:03:49
83VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:05:12
84BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:07:19
85CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07:53
86BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:08:08
87PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10:23
88ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:32
89SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:11:38
90LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:12:52
91BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:13:56
92WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:14:16
93AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:19:57
94BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo1:21:46
95NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:21:54
96LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:25:16
97BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:26:04
98PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange1:26:43
99SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:27:49
100PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:28:36
101HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31:43
102HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:32:41
103ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:34:24
104VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35:51
105DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:36:13
106MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36:22
107GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:36:42
108GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech1:38:11
109BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38:42
110HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:41:06
111RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:41:46
112STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43:55
113KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:45:25
114ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48:09
115SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52:28
116SALMON MartinTeam DSM1:54:04
117WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:58:43
118ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step2:00:16
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious91
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech58
4KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe56
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team51
6PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe37
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo36
8PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious34
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers33
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe32
11BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS30
12VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech24
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23
15VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers20
17POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe20
18VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ16
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16
21BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16
22O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team14
23VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14
24HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious13
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
26GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12
27KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
28BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM12
29GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
30HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious10
31LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team10
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10
33MAS EnricMovistar Team9
34WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8
35BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6
37RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation4
38SALMON MartinTeam DSM4
39HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
40KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
41MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ 29:38:17
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:59
3SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo5:44
4GALL FelixTeam DSM7:43
5HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team25:15
6RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers26:04
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ26:49
8PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious27:29
9MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal28:07
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates32:23
11BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates33:40
12VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM38:14
13CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM42:05
14VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma43:51
15BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:23
16GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team46:15
17BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious47:33
18RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo49:30
19GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ49:51
20CRAS SteffLotto Soudal53:32
21VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM57:01
22GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:03
23BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:02:37
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:04:00
25BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo1:20:34
26NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:20:42
27PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange1:25:31
28SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:26:37
29ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:33:12
30DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35:01
31GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal1:35:30
32BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:37:30
33RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:40:34
34SALMON MartinTeam DSM1:52:52
35WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe1:57:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious50
2CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo33
3VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo26
4HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal21
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious16
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers15
7POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe13
8PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12
9ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo12
10TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM12
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma12
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team11
13KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11
14VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
15O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9
16ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM9
17BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM7
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers6
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5
21BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
22BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
23ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team5
24BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates4
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4
27ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4
28GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3
29BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
30LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech3
31MAS EnricMovistar Team3
32PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
33HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3
34VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
35WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
36GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
37RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
38KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
39ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
41GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1
42GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1
43BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
44VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
45CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 88:53:28
2Movistar Team4:09
3Bahrain - Victorious14:04
4AG2R Citroën Team21:32
5Team Jumbo-Visma27:20
6Astana - Premier Tech29:30
7BORA - hansgrohe43:13
8Groupama - FDJ46:18
9Team DSM51:39
10Trek - Segafredo53:46
11Team Arkéa Samsic1:13:14
12Israel Start-Up Nation1:14:38
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:17:09
14UAE-Team Emirates1:19:19
15Team BikeExchange1:28:42
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:42
17Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:42:35
18EF Education - Nippo1:49:24
19Lotto Soudal1:52:47
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:53:49
21Deceuninck - Quick Step3:50:05

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

