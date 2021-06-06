Critérium du Dauphiné: Richie Porte wraps up overall victory after explosive final stage
Mark Padun scores second consecutive stage win with long-range move from the break. Ineos Grenadiers goes one-three on GC with Porte, Geraint Thomas.
Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné after a hectic final stage Sunday.
The Aussie defended his overnight lead through a short, explosive stage that saw Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious) take his second solo win in two days.
“I’ve been second here twice and I lost second place in the final kilometer one year as well, so to finally win it I’m over the moon,” Porte said afterward. “It makes all the time away from my wife worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were absolutely brilliant today.”
Padun attacked out of the breakaway on the HC Joux Plane climb before holding off a two-man pursuit, doubling up his breakaway win Saturday.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished second on the stage, Patrick Konrad (Bora Hansgrohe) took third.
🏁 🇺🇦Mark Padun s’impose aux Gets ! 🏆
🏁 🇺🇦Mark Padun claims the win in Les Gets! 🏆#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/2lLWEdXIr0
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 6, 2021
Porte sealed the overall after being pressured by a group of GC contenders through the final 5km climb to the line.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier Tech), Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroen) all made moves in the shallow ascent to Les Gets, forcing Porte forced to shut them down after Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped out of the lead group due to a crash.
Thomas chased back to the GC contenders and made contact with just 2.5km to go and immediately took control at the front of the bunch, warding off any dangerous attacks as Porte sat on his wheel.
Porte, Lutsenko and Thomas all crossed the line together, meaning there was no change to the final podium. Lutsenko finished second at 17-seconds, Thomas third at 29-seconds.
Le vainqueur de ce #dauphiné 2021! 🤩
The winner of this #Dauphiné 2021! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Txpy0mhN9W
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 6, 2021
Porte’s GC victory makes for a fresh addition to his burgeoning week-long stage race palmarès, which includes two titles at both Paris-Nice and Tour Down Under.
He will now head to the Tour de France, where he will ride as superdomestique for Thomas.
“I’m under no illusions what my job is at the Tour,” Porte said. “But to win this race means so much to me, it’s a race I’ve always enjoyed so to finally win it at 36 years old is a sweet moment.”
Padun makes the all-star break
An 18-rider group packed with punch escaped early on, with Padun, Vingegaard and Konrad all in the move.
Padun attacked out of the bunch at the base of the tough Joux-Plane climb as the escape splintered behind. Vingegaard and Konrad chased as a pair, but Padun continued pressing to take a 1:20 lead as he reached the summit of the HC climb.
Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar lock horns on the Joux Plane
Ineos Grenadiers put numbers on the front on the Joux Plane in a bid to prevent dangerous attacks. A flurry of moves went out the front, with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) the only one to make an attack stick as he went in pursuit of the break.
Movistar tried to take control in the top half of the climb. Two of the Spanish team’s riders that had dropped out of the break linked up with their teammates in the bunch and they collectively squeezed the tempo.
Movistar’s acceleration initially dropped a handful of Ineos riders, only for several of their own team to start to struggle, leaving just Miguel Ángel López and Enric Mas in contention.
With Movistar running out of steam, Ineos Grenadiers again went to the front, reeling in a handful of attacks from the group before GC threats.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) fell off the pace of the GC group midway up the climb after making a long-range attack in the mountain finish Saturday.
Descent almost undoes Ineos Grenadiers
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) went clear over the descent before Porte briefly lost the wheel in the tricky downhill, leaving Thomas and a handful of others to go clear.
Thomas looked in control in the high-speed descnt only to lose his wheel on a tight bend. The disruption caused by Thomas’ crash allowed Porte and the GC contenders to come back together after the Aussie had briefly lost contact just a few kilometers before.
What a gritty ride from @GeraintThomas86. He bridges back to the lead group and can now support @richie_porte in the final kilometres 👊 #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/MvlkRbcpet
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 6, 2021
Thomas was left straggling around 30 seconds back as the rest of the yellow jersey challengers went into the decisive climb to the line, but the Welshman was able to regain contact at 2.5km to go before he took control of the pack on behalf of Porte.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:06:49
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36
|3
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:57
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|6
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:10
|8
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:10
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:10
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10
|13
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:10
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:50
|16
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:04
|17
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:04
|18
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:04
|19
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|4:04
|20
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4:04
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:04
|22
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04
|23
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|24
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:16
|25
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|26
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:16
|27
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:12
|28
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:12
|29
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:12
|30
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:12
|31
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:12
|32
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:12
|33
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:12
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:12
|35
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:12
|36
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:12
|37
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|7:34
|38
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|7:34
|39
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:43
|40
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|7:43
|41
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|8:16
|42
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:16
|43
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:50
|44
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:50
|45
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:50
|46
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:50
|47
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:24
|48
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:24
|49
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:24
|50
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:24
|51
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:24
|52
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:33
|53
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:33
|54
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:13
|55
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|13:13
|56
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|14:12
|57
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|14:12
|58
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:12
|59
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:12
|60
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:12
|61
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:12
|62
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:12
|63
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:21
|64
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:21
|65
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:34
|66
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:34
|67
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:34
|68
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:34
|69
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:34
|70
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:34
|71
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:17
|72
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|20:57
|73
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:17
|74
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:17
|75
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|22:05
|76
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:05
|77
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:05
|78
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|22:05
|79
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:05
|80
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:05
|81
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:41
|82
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:41
|83
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:24
|84
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|25:24
|85
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:24
|86
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:24
|87
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:24
|88
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:24
|89
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:24
|90
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:24
|91
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:24
|92
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:24
|93
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:24
|94
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:24
|95
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:24
|96
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|25:24
|97
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:24
|98
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:24
|99
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:49
|100
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|31:24
|101
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:24
|102
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|31:24
|103
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:24
|104
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:24
|105
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:24
|106
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|31:24
|107
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:24
|108
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:24
|109
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|31:24
|110
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:24
|111
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:24
|112
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:24
|113
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:24
|114
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:24
|115
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|31:24
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:24
|117
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:24
|118
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|31:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:37:05
|2
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:17
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:34
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:38
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:11
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:18
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:29
|16
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|3:49
|17
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:12
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:50
|19
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:34
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:54
|21
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:56
|22
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|8:55
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:28
|24
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:51
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:12
|26
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:31
|27
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:02
|28
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:48
|29
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:55
|30
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|24:20
|31
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|26:02
|32
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:27
|33
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:16
|34
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:01
|35
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:23
|36
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|37
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|29:19
|38
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:39
|39
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|33:20
|40
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:35
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:12
|42
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:52
|43
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:06
|44
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|39:26
|45
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|40:28
|46
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|40:59
|47
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:47
|48
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|43:17
|49
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:49
|50
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43:59
|51
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:03
|52
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:35
|53
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|46:46
|54
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:27
|55
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:45
|56
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|48:46
|57
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:47
|58
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:11
|59
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50:14
|60
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:42
|61
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:03
|62
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:47
|63
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|53:46
|64
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|54:44
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:29
|66
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|55:47
|67
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|56:14
|68
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56:18
|69
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|57:30
|70
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|58:13
|71
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|58:28
|72
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58:45
|73
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:05
|74
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:26
|75
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|59:26
|76
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59:43
|77
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:46
|78
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:58
|79
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02:15
|80
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:54
|81
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:42
|82
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:03:49
|83
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:12
|84
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:07:19
|85
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07:53
|86
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:08:08
|87
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:23
|88
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:32
|89
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:11:38
|90
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12:52
|91
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:56
|92
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:16
|93
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19:57
|94
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:21:46
|95
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21:54
|96
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:16
|97
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:26:04
|98
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|1:26:43
|99
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:27:49
|100
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:28:36
|101
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31:43
|102
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|103
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:24
|104
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35:51
|105
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:36:13
|106
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:22
|107
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:42
|108
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:38:11
|109
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38:42
|110
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:41:06
|111
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:41:46
|112
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43:55
|113
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:25
|114
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48:09
|115
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52:28
|116
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|1:54:04
|117
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:43
|118
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:00:16
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|91
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58
|4
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|51
|6
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|8
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32
|11
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|30
|12
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|15
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|17
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|18
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|21
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|23
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|24
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|26
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|27
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|28
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|29
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|30
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|31
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|10
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9
|34
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|35
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|36
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|37
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|38
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|4
|39
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|40
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:38:17
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|3
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:44
|4
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|7:43
|5
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:15
|6
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:04
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:49
|8
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:29
|9
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:23
|11
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:40
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|38:14
|13
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|42:05
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:51
|15
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:23
|16
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46:15
|17
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:33
|18
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|49:30
|19
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:51
|20
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|53:32
|21
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|57:01
|22
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:03
|23
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:02:37
|24
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:00
|25
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20:34
|26
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:20:42
|27
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|1:25:31
|28
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:26:37
|29
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:33:12
|30
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35:01
|31
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:30
|32
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:37:30
|33
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:40:34
|34
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|1:52:52
|35
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|2
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|33
|3
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|4
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|7
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|8
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|9
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|10
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|12
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|11
|13
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|14
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|16
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|17
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|21
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|23
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|5
|24
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|26
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|27
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|28
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|29
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|30
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|31
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3
|32
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|33
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|34
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|35
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|37
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|38
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|39
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|41
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|42
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|43
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|45
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|88:53:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|4:09
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:04
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:32
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:20
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:30
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:13
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:18
|9
|Team DSM
|51:39
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:46
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:14
|12
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:14:38
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:17:09
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19:19
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|1:28:42
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:42
|17
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:42:35
|18
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49:24
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:47
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:53:49
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:50:05
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.