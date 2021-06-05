Become a Member

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7: Mark Padun solos to stage win, Richie Porte pulls on leader’s jersey

Ineos Grenadiers sieze control of the race with one stage remaining as Porte and Geraint Thomas go one-three on the podium.

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious) rode everyone off his wheels to win atop La Plagne at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second on the stage and moved into the overall lead of the race with just one stage remaining.

Overnight leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) was distanced midway on the final climb to finish 10th on the stage, doing just enough to hang on to second overall.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rounds out the GC podium in third, 29 seconds behind teammate Porte.

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) finished third on the stage after his Movistar team had set the tempo through much of the final climb only to see the work come undone in a flurry of attacks through the final eight kilometers. López was able to move up the GC to 6th overall however.

Padun’s victory the biggest of his career to date along with a GC win at the 2.1 Adriatica Ionica Race in 2019.

“It’s an incredible moment for me,” he said after the stage. “It’s my first WorldTour victory in one of the hardest stages of the Dauphiné. It was kind of unreal with everyone going so fast.

“All the last six days I felt so bad on the bicycle. Every day I thought it may be impossible to finish the race and today to arrive at the front – when I crossed the finish line it felt like the world championships”

Final climb brings the action

 

The long diesel climb to La Plagne was the scene of all the major action.

Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch up the lower slopes of the climb, pulling back the remainders of the break.

Movistar took over soon afterward as they looked to set up Enric Mas and López, but it was a blazing attack from Porte that proved decisive.

The Tasmanian veteran attacked at 8.4km to go and Mas, Padun and Sepp Kuss responded.

When Mas and Porte sat back, Kuss and Padun motored away as a pair, and the relentless pace of the Bahrain Victorious rider saw Kuss dropped at 5km to go.

The Coloradan kept chasing but was unable to pull back Padun, and he was eventually swamped by the top GC contenders at 500 meters to go.

Davide Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and then Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroen) started the final attacks in the GC pack with 4km remaining.

O’Connor bridged across to Mas and Porte before López and then Gaudu joined them. Porte cranked the pressure in the final kilometer, dropping all of those on his tail.

Porte kept piling on the pace through the final slopes of the ascent as he raced to second on the stage and took the leader’s jersey. López followed around a dozen seconds later for third.

Kuss finished sixth on the stage after his attacking move in the final.

Lawson Craddock climbs into mountains jersey

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) was on the move for the third day in a row and came away rewarded. The Texan got into the day’s early break and hung tough through the opening climb of the stage, grabbing enough mountains points to take the KoM jersey heading into the final stage.

Once he bagged the points, Craddock dropped out of the break and back into the bunch in preparation for the extra tough stage Sunday.

Mountain mayhem to close the race

Dauphine Stage 8

 

Any riders in the bunch that thought Saturday’s stage was tough had better not look at what’s to come Sunday.

A series of short, sharp climbs litter the opening of the short final day of racing with the fierce Col de Joux Plane and technical descent likely to dictate the winners and losers of the race.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4:35:07
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:34
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:43
4HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:43
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:47
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:52
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:56
8MAS EnricMovistar Team0:56
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:59
10LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:00
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:04
12KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:04
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:10
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:10
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:13
17HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:39
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
20GALL FelixTeam DSM2:08
21HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20
22SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:24
23KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:07
24MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:17
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7:21
26ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ7:52
27BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:01
28PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:01
29VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo9:01
30ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:01
31ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:01
32GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ9:25
33GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma9:54
34MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10:25
35TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM10:42
36VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM10:42
37GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange10:42
38DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates10:42
39BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates11:07
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:51
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers13:10
42RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers13:10
43BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic13:10
44HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team13:10
45HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation13:10
46OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic13:10
47EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo13:10
48LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:28
49VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM15:34
50HAGA ChadTeam DSM15:34
51GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:34
52CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:34
53GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:39
54MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:54
55CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation16:20
56POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe16:44
57ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17:16
58ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team17:28
59MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates17:36
60BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:53
61STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo18:27
62NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team18:27
63BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo18:27
64PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:27
65RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo18:27
66RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech18:27
67SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:27
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers 25:28:06
2LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:17
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:29
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:33
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:34
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:38
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:38
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:00
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:12
10PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:17
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:24
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:24
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26
14MAS EnricMovistar Team1:28
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
16QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44
17HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:55
18MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
19HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2:28
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:51
21SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:54
22GALL FelixTeam DSM3:31
23MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:54
24VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM10:12
25ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:17
26TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10:32
27VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo10:49
28PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:09
29DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates15:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious91
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech58
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team51
5PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe37
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe36
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo36
8KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe32
9BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS30
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers28
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech20
14VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
15VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers17
17WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation16
18BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16
19PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious15
20VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14
21POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14
22IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
23GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12
24KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM12
26HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious11
27GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10
28GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
29HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious10
30LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team10
31GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10
33RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic10
34GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10
35MAS EnricMovistar Team9
36WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8
37SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8
38O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team6
39BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6
40BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
41VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
42RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation4
43SALMON MartinTeam DSM4
44HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
45KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ 25:29:18
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:05
3SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:42
4GALL FelixTeam DSM2:19
5VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM9:00
6MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal16:05
7HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team17:35
8RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers18:24
9CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:51
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo33
2HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal21
3PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious15
4VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo15
5PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers12
7TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM12
8VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team10
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9
11HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious8
12ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8
13ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo7
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
16BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
17BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates4
18GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
19ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4
20ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4
21GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3
22BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
23BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
24MAS EnricMovistar Team3
25HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3
26GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
28VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
29WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
30THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2
32KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
33RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
34ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
37VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
39GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
40CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1
41BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
42GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 76:25:58
2Movistar Team2:08
3Bahrain - Victorious12:45
4AG2R Citroën Team17:18
5Team Jumbo-Visma22:31

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

