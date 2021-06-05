Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7: Mark Padun solos to stage win, Richie Porte pulls on leader’s jersey
Ineos Grenadiers sieze control of the race with one stage remaining as Porte and Geraint Thomas go one-three on the podium.
Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious) rode everyone off his wheels to win atop La Plagne at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Saturday.
Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second on the stage and moved into the overall lead of the race with just one stage remaining.
Overnight leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) was distanced midway on the final climb to finish 10th on the stage, doing just enough to hang on to second overall.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rounds out the GC podium in third, 29 seconds behind teammate Porte.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) finished third on the stage after his Movistar team had set the tempo through much of the final climb only to see the work come undone in a flurry of attacks through the final eight kilometers. López was able to move up the GC to 6th overall however.
🏁 @PadunMark s'impose à @LaPlagne ! 🏆🏔
🏁 @PadunMark claims the win! 🏆🏔#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/1rFz7ueK5b
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 5, 2021
Padun’s victory the biggest of his career to date along with a GC win at the 2.1 Adriatica Ionica Race in 2019.
“It’s an incredible moment for me,” he said after the stage. “It’s my first WorldTour victory in one of the hardest stages of the Dauphiné. It was kind of unreal with everyone going so fast.
“All the last six days I felt so bad on the bicycle. Every day I thought it may be impossible to finish the race and today to arrive at the front – when I crossed the finish line it felt like the world championships”
Final climb brings the action
The long diesel climb to La Plagne was the scene of all the major action.
Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch up the lower slopes of the climb, pulling back the remainders of the break.
Movistar took over soon afterward as they looked to set up Enric Mas and López, but it was a blazing attack from Porte that proved decisive.
This is how @richie_porte kick-started the first big attack from the GC group 💥
He's with Mas and is between the solo leader Padun and the GC group which contains @GeraintThomas86 and @taogeoghegan pic.twitter.com/GKscZAv9sc
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 5, 2021
The Tasmanian veteran attacked at 8.4km to go and Mas, Padun and Sepp Kuss responded.
When Mas and Porte sat back, Kuss and Padun motored away as a pair, and the relentless pace of the Bahrain Victorious rider saw Kuss dropped at 5km to go.
The Coloradan kept chasing but was unable to pull back Padun, and he was eventually swamped by the top GC contenders at 500 meters to go.
Davide Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and then Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroen) started the final attacks in the GC pack with 4km remaining.
O’Connor bridged across to Mas and Porte before López and then Gaudu joined them. Porte cranked the pressure in the final kilometer, dropping all of those on his tail.
Porte kept piling on the pace through the final slopes of the ascent as he raced to second on the stage and took the leader’s jersey. López followed around a dozen seconds later for third.
Kuss finished sixth on the stage after his attacking move in the final.
Lawson Craddock climbs into mountains jersey
Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) was on the move for the third day in a row and came away rewarded. The Texan got into the day’s early break and hung tough through the opening climb of the stage, grabbing enough mountains points to take the KoM jersey heading into the final stage.
Once he bagged the points, Craddock dropped out of the break and back into the bunch in preparation for the extra tough stage Sunday.
Mountain mayhem to close the race
Any riders in the bunch that thought Saturday’s stage was tough had better not look at what’s to come Sunday.
A series of short, sharp climbs litter the opening of the short final day of racing with the fierce Col de Joux Plane and technical descent likely to dictate the winners and losers of the race.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:35:07
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:59
|10
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:00
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:13
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:39
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|20
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|2:08
|21
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20
|22
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|23
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:07
|24
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:17
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:21
|26
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:52
|27
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:01
|28
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:01
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:01
|30
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:01
|31
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:01
|32
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:25
|33
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:54
|34
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10:25
|35
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|10:42
|36
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|10:42
|37
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|10:42
|38
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:42
|39
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:07
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11:51
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:10
|42
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:10
|43
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:10
|44
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:10
|45
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:10
|46
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:10
|47
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:10
|48
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:28
|49
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|15:34
|50
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|15:34
|51
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:34
|52
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:34
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:39
|54
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:54
|55
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:20
|56
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:44
|57
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:16
|58
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|17:28
|59
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:36
|60
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:53
|61
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:27
|62
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:27
|63
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:27
|64
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:27
|65
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:27
|66
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:27
|67
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:28:06
|2
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:17
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:34
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:38
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|10
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:24
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:24
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|14
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:28
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|16
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:55
|18
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|19
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:28
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51
|21
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:54
|22
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|3:31
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:54
|24
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|10:12
|25
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:17
|26
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:32
|27
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|28
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:09
|29
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|91
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|51
|5
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32
|9
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|30
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20
|14
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|17
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|18
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|19
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|20
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|21
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|22
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|23
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|24
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|25
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|26
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|27
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|28
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|29
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|30
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|10
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|33
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|34
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|35
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9
|36
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|37
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|39
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|40
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|41
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|42
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|43
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|4
|44
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|45
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:29:18
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|3
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42
|4
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|2:19
|5
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|9:00
|6
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|7
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:35
|8
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:24
|9
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:51
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|33
|2
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|3
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|4
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|5
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|7
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|12
|8
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|10
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|12
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|13
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|16
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|17
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|18
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|19
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4
|20
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|21
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|22
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|23
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|24
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3
|25
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|26
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|28
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|29
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|32
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|33
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|34
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|37
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|39
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|40
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|41
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|42
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|76:25:58
|2
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:45
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:18
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:31
