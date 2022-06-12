Critérium du Dauphiné: Jumbo-Visma powers to stage win for Vingegaard and GC victory for Roglič

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard obliterated the Critérium du Dauphiné on the Plateau de Solaison.

The Jumbo-Visma duo went away from the GC pack at 5.4km to go of the final stage of the race under a searing turn of pace from Vingegaard.

The teammates’ two-up TT brought the young Dane the stage win and Roglič the classification victory in a timely pre-Tour de France triumph.

The two crossed the line hand-in-hand with Vingegaard just a fraction in front.

“It was quite incredible. We had the plan I should attack and Roglič should follow and we wanted to see if we could drop everyone. We succeeded and we can be very happy and proud,” Vingegaard said at the finish.

🏁 🇩🇰Jonas Vingegaard et 🇸🇮@rogla arrivent main dans la main. 🤝

⏪ Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 8ème et dernière étape du #Dauphiné 2022. 🏁 🇩🇰Jonas Vingegaard and 🇸🇮@rogla together on the line. 🤝

⏪ Look back at the last KM of the last stage of the #Dauphiné 2022. pic.twitter.com/NHopbGGa3z — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 12, 2022

Vingegaard finished second overall to reconfirm his creds ahead of the Tour de France and give Jumbo-Visma a powerful tag-team to wield against Tadej Pogačar.

“It would be hard for us to be one-two in the Tour, Pogačar is there, Martinez and Vlasov, there are a lot more GC contenders,” Vingegaard said. “The competition will be harder and it will be harder to win – but we go for at least one of us to win the race.”

Like Saturday, Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) looked the one rider close to challenging and chased solo to take third on the stage and secure the bottom step of the overall podium.

No escaping ruthless Jumbo-Visma

The Plateau de Solaison made for an extra-hard finish to the week.

A large breakaway went away under a hail of attacks in the opening 15km of Sunday’s Alpine stage, with a few more darting across soon after. Stage honors had gone to the break three times out of seven this week and the fight to be in the move was fierce.

The group of 15 – which included prolific breakaway botherers Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) – rumbled toward the cat.1 Col de la Colombière with around two minutes over the bunch.

Elissonde and two of his Trek teammates squeezed the pace in the escape and five riders kicked away at the bottom of the Colombière.

Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) chased back to the leaders to make it six out front.

De Plus joined Elissonde, Michael Storer (DSM), George Bennett (UAE Emirates), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and teammate Eddie Dunbar to form a powerful group.

However the sextet only held a 90-second gap over the Jumbo-Visma-motored peloton at the summit of the Cat.1 climb and the Roglič-Vingegaard demolition seemed inevitable.

Jumbo-Visma piled on the pace in the peloton with Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Chris Harper over the climb, and Van Aert didn’t let off in the valley leading to the Solaison.

The Burly Belgian motored on the front through the 10km flat section and the break’s advantage kept decreasing.

The break blew as soon as the extra-steep opener to the Solaison bit.

De Plus and Elissonde popped almost immediately, and Bennett followed soon after.

Giro stage-winner Hirt kicked clear from the remaining two but didn’t last long before Storer clawed back to the Czech and Bennett rallied to join and then drop the leaders.

But Bennett was doomed. Steven Kruijswijk pulled a monster turn for Roglič and Vingegaard back in the group of favorites, dropping Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

The Jumo-Visma express steamed up to former teammate Bennett at 6.4km to go as Kruijswijk piled on.

Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education EasyPost) briefly stayed in contact in the small GC group, but when Kruijswijk pulled off and Vingegard attacked at 5.4km to go, only O’Connor could resist.

Like stage 7 on Saturday, O’Connor was the only rider that came close to holding the wheel but the Aussie was also blown away after a handful of seconds.

O’Connor kept chasing and kept the gap to within 20-seconds, but never looked likely to catch.

Vingegaard paced Roglič all the way to the line, leaving O’Connor to finish solo, 15 seconds back.