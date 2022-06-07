Critérium du Dauphiné: David Gaudu wins stage 3 as Wout van Aert celebrates too early

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in dramatic fashion after Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated too early at the finish.

Gaudu came from the middle of the pack on the first proper uphill finish of the race on the Montée de Chastreix-Sancy to take the stage after Jumb0-Visma had tried to set up Van Aert for the win.

The Belgian appeared to be struggling on the final climb but was brought back into contention by his teammates just before the sprint. The winner of stage 1 was well placed as the sprint began but it was Gaudu who came to the line with greater speed and an all-important bike throw.

As Van Aert raised his arms to celebrate Gaudu came through to win by half a wheel. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) finished third.

Also read: Jumbo-Visma sport director says ‘no guarantee for anyone’ for Tour de France selection

The consolation for Van Aert came in the form of the yellow jersey after overnight leader Alexis Vuillermoz was dropped with just over 2km to go on the stage. Van Aert leads the race by six seconds over Gaudu ahead of Wednesday’s crucial time trial.

The stage came down to the final climb with Jumbo-Visma looking to set up Van Aert for his second stage of the race. The Dutch team set a furious pace with Jonas Vingegaard on the front for much of the ascent.

Ben O’Connor put in an attack with 1.3km to go but was immediately matched by pre-race favorite Primož Roglič. The Slovenian then slowed the remnants of the front group down in order to give Van Aert a chance to recover after the Belgian started to drift backward.

There were no attacks in the final 1,000 meters and it looked as though Van Aert would come up trumps but Gaudu had other ideas. He kept out of trouble on the climb and sat in the middle of the pack as the sprint opened but he found a gap on the right side and finished with speed to take the second win of his season so far.

How it unfolded

The early attack formed with Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM), Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis)  joined by Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech). The latter was dropped but the action from behind saw three more riders from B&B Hotels-KTM go on the attack with Pierre Rolland, Alexis Gougeard, and Miguel Heidemann joining the early leaders to form a dangerous six-rider group with around 125km to go.

Heidemann and Gougeard were burned off as the break looked to establish a healthy lead but with TotalEnergie and Jumbo-Visma chasing the gap never crept above a handful of minutes. Champion was ditched from the break with 46km to go and on the Côte de Besse-en-Chandesse, with 32km to go, the gap stood at 2:27

The three remaining leaders were brought to within 37 seconds as the final second category climb began, with Ineos Grenadiers joining in with the pace setting as they looked to protect Tao Geoghegan Hart. The British rider was on Vingegaard’s wheel when the Dane took up the pace setting as the break was caught and the peloton thinned to less than 30 riders.

Chris Froome was distanced just before the climb peaked with 1km to go but the remaining GC riders kept pace as Jumbo-Visma retained control heading into the sprint.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:09:38
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
3LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
4GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
5GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
6SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
8TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
11JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
12ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
13ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
14AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
15O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
17CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
21GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
22MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
23HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
24DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
26CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
27VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
28BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:07
29TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:25
30HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
31BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:25
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:25
33HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:25
34SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:28
35FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:31
36KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:31
37GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:42
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:42
39MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:42
40GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:42
41GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:42
42VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:53
43VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:59
44LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM1:01
45DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01
46ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:01
47BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:01
48BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
49HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
50FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:01
51HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:01
52CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
53GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
54BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:01
55BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:01
56ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
57ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
58VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:07
59COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
60ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates1:07
61BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:07
62DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:07
63TOUMIRE HugoCofidis1:40
64GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:40
65MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:06
66STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:06
67CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:18
68DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:18
69PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
70KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:42
71CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:45
72NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:45
73VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team2:58
74POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:58
75SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2:58
76DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies2:58
77RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team2:58
78GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:58
79ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:58
80COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM2:58
81IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:58
82AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:58
83SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:30
84THOMAS BenjaminCofidis3:48
85DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3:48
86BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma4:16
87SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:16
88PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech4:16
89OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic4:40
90VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:41
91GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic5:07
92DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team5:11
93BIDARD FrançoisCofidis5:11
94SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal5:13
95PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost5:15
96QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:15
97VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team5:21
98DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:23
99DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic5:57
100LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic5:57
101BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6:17
102FINÉ EddyCofidis6:17
103NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech6:17
104GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal6:17
105LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ6:17
106CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:17
107SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:17
108KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost7:24
109DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7:24
110MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:28
111STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:28
112STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7:28
113NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team7:28
114MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM7:28
115GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7:28
116TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo7:28
117EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:28
118BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies7:28
119JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:28
120JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:59
121HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma8:19
122NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team8:19
123BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal8:19
124ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:02
125GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious9:41
126PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe9:51
127BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM10:07
128OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates10:07
129DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies15:07
130LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma15:07
131GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM15:07
132SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech15:07
133TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates15:07
134GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo15:07
135GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:07
136PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15:07
137JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech15:07
138VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal15:07
139HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious15:07
140MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates15:07
141MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe15:07
142GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies15:48
143FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies18:25
144VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies18:25
145HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM18:25
146CHAMPION ThomasCofidis18:25
147HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM19:08
148WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe19:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 12:50:32
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:06
3LAFAY VictorCofidis0:12
4KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:16
5JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:16
6GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:16
7CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:16
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:16
9CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:16
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:16
11MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:16
12JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:16
13AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:16
14DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:16
15CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
16HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:16
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:16
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:16
19MAS EnricMovistar Team0:16
20BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
21TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:16
22GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:16
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:16
24MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:16
25GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:16
26VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:16
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:23
28HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:41
29SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:41
30TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:41
31BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:41
32HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:41
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:44
34KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:47
35FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:47
36GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:58
37GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:58
39MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:58
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:58
41VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:00
42VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:09
43HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:11
44BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
45VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:15
46HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
47LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM1:17
48BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17
49BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17
50CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:17
51DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:17
52ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:17
53FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:17
54BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:17
55BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:23
56ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates1:23
57DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:23
58ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23
59ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23
60GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:56
61TOUMIRE HugoCofidis1:56
62MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:22
63STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:22
64PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:34
65CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:34
66DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:34
67SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:52
68KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:58
69ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3:10
70SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM3:12
71POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3:14
72RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team3:14
73VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team3:14
74DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies3:14
75IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team3:14
76AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:14
77GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:14
78COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM3:14
79THOMAS BenjaminCofidis4:04
80OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic4:56
81VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:57
82GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic5:23
83QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:27
84DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team5:27
85BIDARD FrançoisCofidis5:27
86SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal5:29
87BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma5:31
88VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team5:37
89CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:55
90DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic6:08
91LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic6:13
92SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:21
93LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ6:22
94NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:28
95NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech6:33
96KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost7:40
97DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7:40
98STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7:44
99BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies7:44
100STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:44
101MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:44
102GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7:55
103SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:59
104PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech9:08
105GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal9:09
106CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:09
107PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost9:50
108SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost9:52
109NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team10:20
110BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM10:23
111DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers10:24
112COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:23
113PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe14:10
114HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma14:41
115OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates15:04
116PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15:23
117GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo15:23
118LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma15:51
119GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies16:04
120GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:44
121TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo17:44
122MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates17:59
123FINÉ EddyCofidis19:24
124ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team20:00
125BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal22:02
126CHAMPION ThomasCofidis22:08
127BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo22:39
128GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM22:57
129DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:06
130EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:11
131MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM23:11
132JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:11
133FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies23:59
134GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious26:03
135DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies28:14
136HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM29:23
137HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious30:50
138GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:50
139MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe30:50
140JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:06
141NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team31:26
142VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal33:57
143SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech38:14
144TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates38:14
145JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech38:14
146VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies41:32
147HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM42:15
148WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe43:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma61
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers34
3VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
5SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
6LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ25
8VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
9LAFAY VictorCofidis20
10VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
11QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost18
13GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ16
14DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
15BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies16
16ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM14
17SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious12
20BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
21TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
22VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team8
24THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
25MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates6
26HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
27SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM6
28RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
29STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
30GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team 12:50:48
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
3JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
4AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
5BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
6GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
7BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:07
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
9TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:25
10GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:42
11VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:53
12HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:55
13VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:59
14HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:59
15ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates1:07
16DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:07
17ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
18TOUMIRE HugoCofidis1:40
19STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:06
20PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
21GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic5:07
22QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost5:11
23DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team5:11
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal5:13
25CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:39
26LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic5:57
27SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:43
28GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal8:53
29CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:53
30BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM10:07
31COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:07
32FINÉ EddyCofidis19:08
33ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team19:44
34CHAMPION ThomasCofidis21:52
35MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM22:55
36FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies23:43
37DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies27:58
38HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM29:07
39MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe30:34
40JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:50
41NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team31:10
42VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal33:41
43JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech37:58
44HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM41:59
45WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe42:44
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM12
2VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
4VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal4
5BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
6HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
7VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma3
8SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
9LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3
10SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2
11LAFAY VictorCofidis2
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1
13GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
14THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
15DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 38:32:24
2Jumbo-Visma0:00
3UAE Team Emirates0:25
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
5INEOS Grenadiers0:31
6Groupama - FDJ0:37
7Movistar Team0:42
8Trek - Segafredo0:53
9BORA - hansgrohe1:01
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07
11Astana Qazaqstan Team2:15
12Cofidis2:22
13Team Arkéa Samsic2:39
14Israel - Premier Tech3:12
15EF Education-EasyPost3:30
16Lotto Soudal3:38
17B&B Hotels - KTM5:06
18Team DSM5:07
19AG2R Citroën Team5:42
20Uno-X Pro Cycling Team7:09
21TotalEnergies11:20
22Team BikeExchange - Jayco22:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

