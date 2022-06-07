Critérium du Dauphiné: David Gaudu wins stage 3 as Wout van Aert celebrates too early
Belgian puts his arms in the air too early as Gaudu takes the stage.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in dramatic fashion after Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated too early at the finish.
Gaudu came from the middle of the pack on the first proper uphill finish of the race on the Montée de Chastreix-Sancy to take the stage after Jumb0-Visma had tried to set up Van Aert for the win.
The Belgian appeared to be struggling on the final climb but was brought back into contention by his teammates just before the sprint. The winner of stage 1 was well placed as the sprint began but it was Gaudu who came to the line with greater speed and an all-important bike throw.
As Van Aert raised his arms to celebrate Gaudu came through to win by half a wheel. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) finished third.
The consolation for Van Aert came in the form of the yellow jersey after overnight leader Alexis Vuillermoz was dropped with just over 2km to go on the stage. Van Aert leads the race by six seconds over Gaudu ahead of Wednesday’s crucial time trial.
The stage came down to the final climb with Jumbo-Visma looking to set up Van Aert for his second stage of the race. The Dutch team set a furious pace with Jonas Vingegaard on the front for much of the ascent.
Ben O’Connor put in an attack with 1.3km to go but was immediately matched by pre-race favorite Primož Roglič. The Slovenian then slowed the remnants of the front group down in order to give Van Aert a chance to recover after the Belgian started to drift backward.
There were no attacks in the final 1,000 meters and it looked as though Van Aert would come up trumps but Gaudu had other ideas. He kept out of trouble on the climb and sat in the middle of the pack as the sprint opened but he found a gap on the right side and finished with speed to take the second win of his season so far.
How it unfolded
The early attack formed with Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM), Jonas Wilsly (Uno-X) and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) joined by Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech). The latter was dropped but the action from behind saw three more riders from B&B Hotels-KTM go on the attack with Pierre Rolland, Alexis Gougeard, and Miguel Heidemann joining the early leaders to form a dangerous six-rider group with around 125km to go.
Heidemann and Gougeard were burned off as the break looked to establish a healthy lead but with TotalEnergie and Jumbo-Visma chasing the gap never crept above a handful of minutes. Champion was ditched from the break with 46km to go and on the Côte de Besse-en-Chandesse, with 32km to go, the gap stood at 2:27
The three remaining leaders were brought to within 37 seconds as the final second category climb began, with Ineos Grenadiers joining in with the pace setting as they looked to protect Tao Geoghegan Hart. The British rider was on Vingegaard’s wheel when the Dane took up the pace setting as the break was caught and the peloton thinned to less than 30 riders.
Chris Froome was distanced just before the climb peaked with 1km to go but the remaining GC riders kept pace as Jumbo-Visma retained control heading into the sprint.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:09:38
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|4
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|5
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|6
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|17
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|21
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|24
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|25
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|27
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:07
|29
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|30
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|31
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:25
|33
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:25
|34
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|35
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:31
|36
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|37
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:42
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|39
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|40
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:42
|41
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:42
|42
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|43
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:59
|44
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:01
|45
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01
|46
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01
|47
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|48
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|49
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|50
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|51
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01
|52
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|53
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|54
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:01
|55
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:01
|56
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|57
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|58
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:07
|59
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|60
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:07
|61
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:07
|62
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:07
|63
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|1:40
|64
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:40
|65
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|66
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|67
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:18
|68
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:18
|69
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|70
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:42
|71
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45
|72
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:45
|73
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:58
|74
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:58
|75
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:58
|76
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|2:58
|77
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:58
|78
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:58
|79
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:58
|80
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|2:58
|81
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|2:58
|82
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:58
|83
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:30
|84
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|3:48
|85
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:48
|86
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:16
|87
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:16
|88
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:16
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:40
|90
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41
|91
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:07
|92
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:11
|93
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|5:11
|94
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|5:13
|95
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:15
|96
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:15
|97
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:21
|98
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:23
|99
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:57
|100
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:57
|101
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:17
|102
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|6:17
|103
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:17
|104
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|6:17
|105
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:17
|106
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:17
|107
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:17
|108
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:24
|109
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:24
|110
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|7:28
|111
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:28
|112
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:28
|113
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:28
|114
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:28
|115
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:28
|116
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:28
|117
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:28
|118
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|7:28
|119
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:28
|120
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:59
|121
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:19
|122
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|8:19
|123
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|8:19
|124
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:02
|125
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:41
|126
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:51
|127
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|10:07
|128
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:07
|129
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|15:07
|130
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:07
|131
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:07
|132
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:07
|133
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:07
|134
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:07
|135
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:07
|136
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:07
|137
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:07
|138
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|15:07
|139
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:07
|140
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:07
|141
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:07
|142
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|15:48
|143
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|18:25
|144
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|18:25
|145
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18:25
|146
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|18:25
|147
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|19:08
|148
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:50:32
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|3
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:12
|4
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|5
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|6
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|9
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|11
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|12
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:16
|13
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16
|14
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|16
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|21
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|22
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|24
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|25
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|26
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:23
|28
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:41
|29
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|30
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|31
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:41
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:41
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|34
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|35
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:47
|36
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:58
|37
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:58
|39
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:58
|41
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:00
|42
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|43
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11
|44
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|45
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:15
|46
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|47
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:17
|48
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17
|49
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|50
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|51
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:17
|52
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|53
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|54
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|55
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:23
|56
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:23
|57
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:23
|58
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23
|59
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23
|60
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:56
|61
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|1:56
|62
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22
|63
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22
|64
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:34
|65
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:34
|66
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:34
|67
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:52
|68
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:58
|69
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:10
|70
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:12
|71
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:14
|72
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:14
|73
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:14
|74
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|3:14
|75
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|3:14
|76
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|77
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:14
|78
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|3:14
|79
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|4:04
|80
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:56
|81
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:57
|82
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:23
|83
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:27
|84
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:27
|85
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|5:27
|86
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|5:29
|87
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:31
|88
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:37
|89
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:55
|90
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:08
|91
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:13
|92
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:21
|93
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:22
|94
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:28
|95
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:33
|96
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:40
|97
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:40
|98
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:44
|99
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|7:44
|100
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:44
|101
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|7:44
|102
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:55
|103
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:59
|104
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:08
|105
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|9:09
|106
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:09
|107
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:50
|108
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:52
|109
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:20
|110
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|10:23
|111
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:24
|112
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:23
|113
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:10
|114
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:41
|115
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:04
|116
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:23
|117
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:23
|118
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:51
|119
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|16:04
|120
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:44
|121
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:44
|122
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:59
|123
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|19:24
|124
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20:00
|125
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|22:02
|126
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|22:08
|127
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:39
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|22:57
|129
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:06
|130
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:11
|131
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|23:11
|132
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:11
|133
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|23:59
|134
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:03
|135
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|28:14
|136
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:23
|137
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:50
|138
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:50
|139
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:50
|140
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:06
|141
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|31:26
|142
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|33:57
|143
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:14
|144
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:14
|145
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:14
|146
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|41:32
|147
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|42:15
|148
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|61
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|3
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|5
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|25
|8
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|9
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|20
|10
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|11
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|13
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|14
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|15
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|16
|16
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|14
|17
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|20
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|21
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|22
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|8
|24
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|25
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|26
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|27
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6
|28
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|29
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|30
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|12:50:48
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|4
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|5
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|6
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|7
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:07
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|9
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|10
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:42
|11
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|12
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|13
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:59
|14
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:59
|15
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:07
|16
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:07
|17
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|18
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|1:40
|19
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|20
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|21
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:07
|22
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:11
|23
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:11
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|5:13
|25
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:39
|26
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:57
|27
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:43
|28
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|8:53
|29
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8:53
|30
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|10:07
|31
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:07
|32
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|19:08
|33
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19:44
|34
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|21:52
|35
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|22:55
|36
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|23:43
|37
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|27:58
|38
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:07
|39
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:34
|40
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:50
|41
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|31:10
|42
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|33:41
|43
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:58
|44
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|41:59
|45
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:44
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12
|2
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|4
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|6
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|10
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2
|11
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|13
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|14
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|15
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:32:24
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:37
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:15
|12
|Cofidis
|2:22
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:39
|14
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:12
|15
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:30
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|3:38
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:06
|18
|Team DSM
|5:07
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:42
|20
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:09
|21
|TotalEnergies
|11:20
|22
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:47
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.