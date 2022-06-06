Become a Member

Brands

Road

Critérium du Dauphiné: Alexis Vuillermoz wins stage 2 as breakaway beats peloton

Vuillermoz takes over the general classification lead as peloton gets its timing wrong.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) sprinted to victory as a plucky five-man breakaway held off a last-gasp chase from the peloton behind.

Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) took second with Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) completing the podium after fading in the final meters following a stinging attack around the final corner.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint in the peloton, just ahead of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), but it was not enough to keep his place at the top of the standings with Vuillermoz jumping to the top of the GC. He now holds a three-second lead over Skaarseth with Van Aert dropping down to fourth overall.

Vuillermoz was part of an initial six-man breakaway that went up the road early in the stage. The group got close to five minutes before the peloton started closing in.

It looked as though it would be another day for the peloton as the gap fell steadily over the closing kilometers but a lull in the chase over the final climb was just enough for the escapees to stay away.

How it happened

After opening with a hilly stage, the peloton was once again faced with rolling terrain for day two of the Critérium du Dauphiné. On the 169.8km ride from Saint-Péray to Brives-Charensac, the riders would have to tackle four classified climbs, including the second category Col de Mézilhac, which topped out with just over 40 kilometers to the line.

A six-rider group struck out early with Skaarseth, Vuillermoz, Le Gac, Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), and Xandres Vervloesem (Lotto Soudal) forming the breakaway.

The group was allowed close to five minutes of an advantage before the peloton began reeling it back in. As expected, the Col de Mézilhac proved to be a definitive part of the stage for the few sprinters in the peloton, it would also end Vervloesem’s day in the breakaway.

For the second day running, Dylan Groenewegen found himself distanced on a climb and off the back of the peloton. BikeExchange-Jayco sent several riders back to help the Dutch sprinter try to regain contact with the peloton that was now being pushed along by Laurens De Plus and the Ineos Grenadiers team.

As the break completed the ascent and set out across the plateau at the top, the leaders had 1:41 on the peloton behind while Groenewegen and BikeExchange were nearly two minutes adrift from the bunch.

Despite the efforts of the team, the gap to the peloton only extended, and with 30 kilometers to go, it appeared that the chase had been called off. The fight for victory would be a tussle between the five remaining escapees.

A big push from Trek-Segafredo over the final, fourth category, climb saw the gap to the breakaway cut to just 30 seconds with nine kilometers remaining. However, there was no help for Trek in the chase and a mad scramble by the bunch with 1,500 meters to go was not enough to close the gap.

With about 300 meters to go, Le Gac jumped out from the back of the break and got a good lead on his four companions. However, the Frenchman fades just shy of the line and Vuillermoz was able to come around him.

Skaarseth pushed him all the way to the line and looked like he might overtake him, but Vuillermoz had just enough power to hold the Uno-X rider off and take the win.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies4:03:34
2SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
3LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
4VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
5DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
6VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:05
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:05
8PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
9VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:05
10RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
11LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
12STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:05
13THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:05
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
15POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:05
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:05
17CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:05
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:05
19JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:05
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:05
21OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:05
22QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:05
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:05
24KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:05
25LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:05
26IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:05
27O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:05
28GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
29BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
30FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:05
31ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:05
32DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:05
33AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:05
34ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:05
35CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:05
36KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:05
37CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
38VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:05
39DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:05
40GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:05
41GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal0:05
42VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:05
43VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
44NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:05
45BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
46HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:05
47BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:05
48MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:05
49SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
50MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
51CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:05
52DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:05
53GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:05
54GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:05
55GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:05
56MAS EnricMovistar Team0:05
57MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:05
58GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:05
59BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:05
60BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
61VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:05
62JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:05
63CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
64KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:05
65SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:05
66GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:05
67BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:05
68SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:05
69DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:05
70BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
71BIDARD FrançoisCofidis0:05
72GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:05
73KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:05
74PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:05
75SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:05
76GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
77STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:05
78GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:05
79MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:05
80OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
81MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:05
82PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech0:05
83COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
84VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:05
85SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:05
86ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:05
87BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
88TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:05
89HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
90TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:05
91AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:05
92STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
93COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:05
94CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:05
95DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:05
96FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:05
97ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
98HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
99DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
100TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:05
101GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:05
102DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
103BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:05
104ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:05
105NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech0:05
106TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo0:05
107LAFAY VictorCofidis0:05
108ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:05
109ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:05
110GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:05
111LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:33
112BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma1:04
113MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:05
114GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM2:59
115CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:59
116CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:32
117BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal3:32
118NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:32
119SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:32
120PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:08
121PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost4:24
122FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies5:23
123HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma6:11
124GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious6:11
125DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers6:11
126HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM6:11
127BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6:11
128SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost6:11
129ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:11
130FINÉ EddyCofidis12:56
131DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies12:56
132NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team12:56
133DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:56
134HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious12:56
135JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:56
136EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:56
137TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates12:56
138SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech12:56
139JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech12:56
140GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:56
141MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe12:56
142WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe12:56
143VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies12:56
144MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM12:56
145GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:56
146JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:56
147HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM12:56
148VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal16:03
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies8:40:55
2SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:03
3LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:04
4VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:05
5VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:07
6HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:09
7DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
8QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:11
9BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:12
10HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:13
11ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:14
12PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
13VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:15
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:15
15BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:15
16THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:15
17LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
18POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:15
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:15
20RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
22VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:15
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:15
24LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels - KTM0:15
25VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
26CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:15
27KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:15
28BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:15
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:15
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:15
31ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:15
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:15
33BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
34GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:15
35MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:15
36DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:15
37KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:15
38BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
39DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies0:15
40JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:15
41FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:15
42AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:15
43CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
44CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:15
45STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
46IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:15
47GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
48SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:15
49VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:15
50HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:15
51CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
52DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:15
53GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
54BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:15
55SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:15
56PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:15
57DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:15
58ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:15
59TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:15
60ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:15
61MAS EnricMovistar Team0:15
62DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:15
63GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:15
64NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech0:15
65OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
66BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
67CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:15
68KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:15
69TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:15
70GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:15
71BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:15
72SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:15
73DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
74KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:15
75MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:15
76GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:15
77BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
78MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
79VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:15
80TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:15
81BIDARD FrançoisCofidis0:15
82MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:15
83AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:15
84GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:15
85GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:15
86ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:15
87ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
88VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:15
89MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:15
90FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:15
91GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:15
92SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:15
93GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
94STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:15
95HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
96LAFAY VictorCofidis0:15
97COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:15
98DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
99BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:15
100ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
101GRELLIER FabienTotalEnergies0:15
102GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:26
103LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:43
104BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma1:14
105GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:51
106NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:51
107SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:51
108CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:51
109MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:51
110CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal3:09
111NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:42
112CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:42
113SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:42
114PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:18
115PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost4:34
116PICCOLI JamesIsrael - Premier Tech4:51
117OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates4:56
118FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies5:33
119SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost6:21
120HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma6:21
121DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers6:35
122GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM7:50
123COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:15
124TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo10:15
125HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM10:57
126ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team10:57
127FINÉ EddyCofidis13:06
128DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies13:06
129BARBERO CarlosLotto Soudal13:42
130HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious15:42
131EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
132GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
133MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe15:42
134GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
135JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
136MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM15:42
137BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16:21
138GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious16:21
139DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:42
140VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal18:49
141SAGIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech23:06
142JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech23:06
143NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team23:06
144JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:06
145TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates23:06
146VAN GESTEL DriesTotalEnergies23:06
147WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe23:06
148HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM23:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma39
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers34
3VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM28
4PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
5SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team26
6LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ26
7VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies25
8QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost20
9VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20
10DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16
11BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies16
12STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14
13BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10
14VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
15THOMAS BenjaminCofidis8
16HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
17RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6
18STEIMLE JannikQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
19ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM8:41:02
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:02
3QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:04
4HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:06
5PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
6LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
7HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:08
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:08
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:08
11JOHANNESSEN Tobias HallandUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:08
12AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:08
13GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:08
15BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:08
16ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE Team Emirates0:08
17TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:08
18DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:08
19BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
20TOUMIRE HugoCofidis0:08
21BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
22GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:08
23SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:08
24GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
25STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:08
26ROMO JavierAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
27GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:44
28CHARMIG AnthonUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:44
29CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal3:02
30CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:35
31SLEEN TorjusUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:35
32FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies5:26
33COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:08
34HEIDEMANN MiguelB&B Hotels - KTM10:50
35ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team10:50
36FINÉ EddyCofidis12:59
37DUJARDIN SandyTotalEnergies12:59
38MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe15:35
39MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM15:35
40VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal18:42
41JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech22:59
42NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team22:59
43JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:59
44WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe22:59
45HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM22:59
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM11
2VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7
3VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal4
4BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic4
5HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
6SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
7LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3
8DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
9THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Arkéa Samsic 26:03:25
2TotalEnergies0:00
3Groupama - FDJ0:00
4Team DSM0:00
5Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
6EF Education-EasyPost0:05
7Lotto Soudal0:05
8AG2R Citroën Team0:05
9Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
10BORA - hansgrohe0:05
11INEOS Grenadiers0:05
12Jumbo-Visma0:05
13Cofidis0:05
14Trek - Segafredo0:05
15Astana Qazaqstan Team0:05
16Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
17Movistar Team0:05
18UAE Team Emirates0:05
19Israel - Premier Tech0:05
20B&B Hotels - KTM0:05
21Bahrain - Victorious0:05
22Team BikeExchange - Jayco20:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

