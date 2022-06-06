Critérium du Dauphiné: Alexis Vuillermoz wins stage 2 as breakaway beats peloton
Vuillermoz takes over the general classification lead as peloton gets its timing wrong.
Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) sprinted to victory as a plucky five-man breakaway held off a last-gasp chase from the peloton behind.
Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) took second with Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) completing the podium after fading in the final meters following a stinging attack around the final corner.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint in the peloton, just ahead of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), but it was not enough to keep his place at the top of the standings with Vuillermoz jumping to the top of the GC. He now holds a three-second lead over Skaarseth with Van Aert dropping down to fourth overall.
Vuillermoz was part of an initial six-man breakaway that went up the road early in the stage. The group got close to five minutes before the peloton started closing in.
It looked as though it would be another day for the peloton as the gap fell steadily over the closing kilometers but a lull in the chase over the final climb was just enough for the escapees to stay away.
Vainqueur de l'étape du jour💪
Nouveau maillot jaune🟡
Élément moteur de l'échappée du jour👏
…@A_Vuillermoz est également le vainqueur du #PrixAntargaz de la combativité !😲#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/JMddNYiKAv
— Prix Antargaz (@PrixAntargaz) June 6, 2022
How it happened
After opening with a hilly stage, the peloton was once again faced with rolling terrain for day two of the Critérium du Dauphiné. On the 169.8km ride from Saint-Péray to Brives-Charensac, the riders would have to tackle four classified climbs, including the second category Col de Mézilhac, which topped out with just over 40 kilometers to the line.
A six-rider group struck out early with Skaarseth, Vuillermoz, Le Gac, Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), and Xandres Vervloesem (Lotto Soudal) forming the breakaway.
The group was allowed close to five minutes of an advantage before the peloton began reeling it back in. As expected, the Col de Mézilhac proved to be a definitive part of the stage for the few sprinters in the peloton, it would also end Vervloesem’s day in the breakaway.
For the second day running, Dylan Groenewegen found himself distanced on a climb and off the back of the peloton. BikeExchange-Jayco sent several riders back to help the Dutch sprinter try to regain contact with the peloton that was now being pushed along by Laurens De Plus and the Ineos Grenadiers team.
As the break completed the ascent and set out across the plateau at the top, the leaders had 1:41 on the peloton behind while Groenewegen and BikeExchange were nearly two minutes adrift from the bunch.
Despite the efforts of the team, the gap to the peloton only extended, and with 30 kilometers to go, it appeared that the chase had been called off. The fight for victory would be a tussle between the five remaining escapees.
A big push from Trek-Segafredo over the final, fourth category, climb saw the gap to the breakaway cut to just 30 seconds with nine kilometers remaining. However, there was no help for Trek in the chase and a mad scramble by the bunch with 1,500 meters to go was not enough to close the gap.
With about 300 meters to go, Le Gac jumped out from the back of the break and got a good lead on his four companions. However, the Frenchman fades just shy of the line and Vuillermoz was able to come around him.
Skaarseth pushed him all the way to the line and looked like he might overtake him, but Vuillermoz had just enough power to hold the Uno-X rider off and take the win.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|4:03:34
|2
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|3
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|4
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|5
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|6
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|8
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|9
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|10
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|11
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|12
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|13
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:05
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|15
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|16
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:05
|17
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|19
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|21
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|22
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|24
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|25
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:05
|26
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|27
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|28
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|29
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|30
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|31
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|32
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|33
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|34
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|36
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|37
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|38
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|39
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|40
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|41
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|42
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|43
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|44
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|46
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|47
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:05
|48
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|49
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:05
|50
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|51
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|52
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:05
|53
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|54
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|55
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|56
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|57
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|58
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|59
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|60
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|61
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|62
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05
|63
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|64
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|65
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:05
|67
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:05
|68
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|69
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:05
|70
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|71
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|0:05
|72
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|73
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|74
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|75
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:05
|76
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|77
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|78
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05
|79
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|80
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|81
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|82
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|83
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:05
|84
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|85
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|86
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|87
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|88
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|89
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|90
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:05
|91
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|92
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|93
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:05
|94
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05
|95
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|96
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|97
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|98
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|99
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|100
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|101
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:05
|102
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|103
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|104
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:05
|105
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|106
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|107
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:05
|108
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05
|109
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|110
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:05
|111
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|112
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|113
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|114
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:59
|115
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:59
|116
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:32
|117
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|3:32
|118
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:32
|119
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:32
|120
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:08
|121
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:24
|122
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|5:23
|123
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:11
|124
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:11
|125
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:11
|126
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:11
|127
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:11
|128
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:11
|129
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:11
|130
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|12:56
|131
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|12:56
|132
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|12:56
|133
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:56
|134
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:56
|135
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:56
|136
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:56
|137
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:56
|138
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:56
|139
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:56
|140
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:56
|141
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:56
|142
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:56
|143
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|12:56
|144
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|12:56
|145
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:56
|146
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:56
|147
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|12:56
|148
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|16:03
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|8:40:55
|2
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03
|3
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|5
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:07
|6
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|7
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|8
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:11
|9
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:12
|10
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:13
|11
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:14
|12
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|13
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|15
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:15
|16
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:15
|17
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|18
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|20
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|22
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|24
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:15
|25
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15
|27
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15
|28
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:15
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15
|31
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|33
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|34
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:15
|35
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|36
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|37
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|38
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|39
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:15
|40
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15
|41
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:15
|42
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|43
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|44
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:15
|45
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|46
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|47
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|48
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|49
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|50
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|52
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|53
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|54
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:15
|55
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|56
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|57
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15
|58
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|59
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|60
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|61
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|62
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:15
|63
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|64
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:15
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|66
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|67
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|68
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|69
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:15
|70
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|71
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|72
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:15
|73
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|74
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|75
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|76
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:15
|77
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|78
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|79
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|80
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:15
|81
|BIDARD François
|Cofidis
|0:15
|82
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|83
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|84
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|85
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|86
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|87
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|88
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|89
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|90
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|91
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15
|92
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15
|93
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|94
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|95
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|96
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:15
|97
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:15
|98
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|99
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15
|100
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|101
|GRELLIER Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|0:15
|102
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|103
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|104
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|105
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|106
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:51
|107
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:51
|108
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:51
|109
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:51
|110
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|3:09
|111
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:42
|112
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:42
|113
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:42
|114
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:18
|115
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:34
|116
|PICCOLI James
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:51
|117
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:56
|118
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|5:33
|119
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:21
|120
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:21
|121
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:35
|122
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:50
|123
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:15
|124
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:15
|125
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:57
|126
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10:57
|127
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|13:06
|128
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|13:06
|129
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|13:42
|130
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:42
|131
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|132
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|133
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:42
|134
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|135
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|136
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:42
|137
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:21
|138
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:21
|139
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:42
|140
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|18:49
|141
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|23:06
|142
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|23:06
|143
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|23:06
|144
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:06
|145
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:06
|146
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|TotalEnergies
|23:06
|147
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:06
|148
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|23:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|39
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|3
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|28
|4
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|5
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|7
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|25
|8
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|9
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|10
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|11
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|16
|12
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|13
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|14
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|15
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|8
|16
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|17
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|18
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|19
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|8:41:02
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|3
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|4
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:06
|5
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|6
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|7
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|11
|JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:08
|12
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|13
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|15
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:08
|16
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|17
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|18
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:08
|19
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|20
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|0:08
|21
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|22
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|23
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|24
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|25
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|26
|ROMO Javier
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|27
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:44
|28
|CHARMIG Anthon
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:44
|29
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02
|30
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:35
|31
|SLEEN Torjus
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:35
|32
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|5:26
|33
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:08
|34
|HEIDEMANN Miguel
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:50
|35
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10:50
|36
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|12:59
|37
|DUJARDIN Sandy
|TotalEnergies
|12:59
|38
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:35
|39
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15:35
|40
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|18:42
|41
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:59
|42
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|22:59
|43
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:59
|44
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:59
|45
|HEINSCHKE Leon
|Team DSM
|22:59
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11
|2
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7
|3
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|5
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|6
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|8
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|9
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:03:25
|2
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|4
|Team DSM
|0:00
|5
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|6
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05
|9
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|11
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|12
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|13
|Cofidis
|0:05
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:05
|16
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|19
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:05
|20
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:05
|21
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|22
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.