Crash and late mechanical forces Luke Plapp to race UAE Tour time trial on road bike

A crash in the warm-up and a resulting mechanical forced Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) into racing the individual time trial at the UAE Tour on his Pinarello road bike rather than his Bolide TT machine.

Plapp, the Australian national road champion, is currently in the UAE and making his WorldTour debut for Dave Brailsford’s Ineos Grenadiers team.

The pursuit specialist had been one of the main favorites for the 9km test in Ajman but he was seen racing a standard road bike for the test.

The team later confirmed to VeloNews that the enforced change had been made due to a small crash in the warm-up and late mechanical with the Australian’s TT bike. According to the team there hadn’t been sufficient time to fix the problem. Not every rider on the team had been supplied with a second time trial bike at the race due to travel restrictions.

Plapp finished stage 3 in 102nd place, 1:16 down on the winner Stefan Bisseger (EF Education EasyPost).