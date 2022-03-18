Coryn Labecki to lead Jumbo-Visma at Trofeo Alfredo Binda as Marianne Vos pulls out

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marianne Vos, one of the pre-race favorites for Trofeo Alfredo Binda, has been forced to skip the race due to illness. A four-time winner of the race, Vos was looking to take a record-setting fifth title but the Jumbo-Visma squad announced Friday that the Dutch rider would have to miss the race.

“We had counted on being at the start with Marianne, but a cold threw a spanner in the works,” sports director Carmen Small said in a press release.

Also read: Trofeo Alfredo Binda: 10 riders to watch

“So we save Marianne for the next races. However, her absence does not affect our ambitions. We go for the win. The girls know exactly what to do as a team to cross the finish line first. Every rider knows her job. If everyone performs that task, we have a good chance of the highest podium place.”

The loss of Vos from the Jumbo-Visma squad means that American Coryn Labecki will lead the team. Labecki won the race back in 2017 and moved to Jumbo-Visma in the off-season. She finished 21st on her season debut at the women’s Strade Bianche earlier this month and will have the entire team at her disposal this Sunday.

“Coryn has experience in this race. Most of the team’s other riders have also ridden here at least once before. The course suits them well. The climbs are relatively short, but it is a tough race. In the Trofeo Alfredo Binda we can perfectly show what we have,” Small said.