Coryn Labecki crashes out of Simac Ladies Tour on stage 1

Coryn Labecki (Jumbo Visma) had to abandon the Simac Ladies Tour after crashing on Tuesday’s opening stage, her first race in two months.

The crash happened in the first 50km of the stage, but it is not yet clear what happened. Jumbo Visma said in a tweet that Labecki is “okay” but could not continue the race. The team has not given any further update on her condition.

The Simac Ladies Tour was Labecki’s first race back from an extended break from racing after skipping the Tour de France Femmes. She last raced at the US national championships in June, where she finished fifth.

Last week, it was announced that Labecki would form part of the US team at the upcoming road world championships in Wollongong, Australia. Should she be in form, she is likely to have a joint leadership role alongside Kristen Faulkner and Veronica Ewers.

After not racing for several weeks, the Simac Tour would have been a chance for the American to test her legs and find race form ahead of next month’s goals.

Tuesday’s crash and abandon is the latest setback in what has been a difficult season for Labecki. A second bout of Covid-19 saw her sidelined for most of May before she returned for the RideLondon Classique and the Women’s Tour in the UK.

However, a stomach bug after the Women’s Tour then derailed her preparation for the national championships, where she finished 5th.

The 30-year-old was then due to start the Tour de France Femmes in July but pulled out just days beforehand after a “less than ideal” preparation period for the race.

Labecki was one of seven abandons of the first stage of the Simac Ladies Tour, which was won by Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) ahead of Labecki’s teammate Karlijn Swinkels.

Two significant crashes on the Dutch roads saw Anna Trevisi (UAE Team ADQ), Léa Stern, Rotem Gafinowitz (both Roland Cogeas Edelweiss), Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM), Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Christine Majerus (SD Worx) all fail to finish the stage into Lelystad.

It’s not yet known whether Labecki is due to start next week’s Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, which would be her last chance to race ahead of the world championships.