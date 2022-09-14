Connor Swift signs two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As first reported by VeloNews in August, Connor Swift has signed a two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers.

Swift, a former British road race champion, has excelled on the French scene in the last few years, competing in the last three editions of the Tour de France. Signed initially as a potential leadout rider for Nacer Bouhanni, the British rider has become a solid all-rounder in a number of fields. He leaves Team Arkéa Samsic after three and a half years on the French team.

Ineos has made a major push to sign young riders in recent years, while this season has seen the team pick up British talent including Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Joshua Tarling.

“I am super excited to be joining the INEOS Grenadiers. The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey,” Swift said.

“This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me. To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to.”

Deputy team principal, Rod Ellingworth, praised Swift’s talents as a rider and highlighted the 26-year-old’s development.

“It’s great to have Connor join the Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development. He’s already shown his talent in some big races so he’ll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he’ll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future,” Ellingworth said.

“His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him.”