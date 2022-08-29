Connor Swift set for Ineos Grenadiers transfer

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Connor Swift has been heavily linked with a move to Ineos Grenadiers, with VeloNews able to report that the British rider is in the process of finalizing a deal with the WorldTour team.

Late last week VeloNews learned that Swift, 26, would not re-sign with Arkéa-Samsic for the 2023 season. Several sources close to Ineos Grenadiers and the rider indicated that a move to the British team was in the works and that a deal would be announced in the coming days.

Swift, a former British road race champion, has excelled on the French scene in the last few years, competing in the last three editions of the Tour de France. Signed initially as a potential leadout rider for Nacer Bouhanni, the British rider has become a solid all-rounder in a number of fields.

Ineos has made a major push to sign young riders in recent years, while this season has seen the team pick up British talent including Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Joshua Tarling.

Read more: Rider transfers 2023: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the men’s peloton

Thymen Arensman is also set to join from Team DSM.

Swift will likely fit into the team’s classics and grand tour plans. Ineos will lose Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Eddie Dunbar (BikeExchange-Jayco), Richie Porte (retires), and Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) at the end of the year and Rod Ellingworth has been trying to refresh the team with a view to the future.

Last year the team signed Magnus Sheffield, Luke Plapp, Ben Tulett, and Ben Turner in order to boost its youthful profile. Earlier this year Tom Pidcock was handed a bumper contract extension.