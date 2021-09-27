Complete 2021 road world championships results and highlights collection

Become a Member

Eleven world champions were crowned over eight days of racing in Flanders, Belgium. Following four days of time trials in Bruges, the worlds moved  into three days of road races, building to a feverish peak with the men’s road race that ended with circuits inside the jam-packed town of Leuven in front of an estimated 500,000 fans.

Here are the winners of each race, and the key stories around each event.

Men’s time trial

Champion: Filippo Ganna (Italy) 
Ganna topped van Aert and Remco Evenepoel with a blazing 54.3kph ride over 43 kilometers: ‘In my head I just dreamed to win again today.’ Read the full report.

Also read:

Men’s under-23 time trial

BRUGES, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 20: Johan Price-Pejtersen of Denmark catching breath and celebrates winning after the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Men Under 23 a 30,30km Individual Time Trial race from Knokke-Heist to Bruges / #flanders2021 / ITT / on September 20, 2021 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Simon Wilkinson - Pool/Getty Images)

Champion: Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
Uno-X rider beat Luke Plapp and Florian Vermeersch to continue a long streak of Danish U23 TT domination. Read the full report.

Women’s time trial

BRUGES, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 20: Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands with world champion jersey celebrates winning the gold medal on the podium ceremony after the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Women Elite a 30,30km Individual Time Trial race from Knokke-Heist to Bruges / #flanders2021 / ITT / on September 20, 2021 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Champion: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
Van Dijk scored a third-straight TT world title for the Dutch team, beating Marlen Reusser and Annemiek van Vleuten. Read the full report.

Also read:

Women’s junior time trial

BRUGES, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 21: Alena Ivanchenko of Russian Cycling Federation sprints during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Women Junior ITT a 19,3km Individual Time Trial race from Knokke-Heist to Bruges / #flanders2021 / ITT / on September 21, 2021 in Bruges, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Champion: Alena Ivanchenko (Russia)
Ivanchenko beat Zoe Backstedt to double down on her European time trial title. Read the full report.

Men’s junior time trial

Gustav Wang riding the junior men's TT at the road worlds

Champion: Gustav Wang (Denmark)
The 18-year-old Wang followed on the gold of countryman Johan Price-Pejtersen in the U23s. “It feels really good to prove that I’m the best in the world,” Wang said. Read the full report.

Mixed relay team time trial

Champion: Germany
A motivated German team featuring a retiring Tony Martin knocked back the Dutch and Italians to win the gold medal in the new discipline. Read the full report.

Also read:

Men’s junior road race

Champion: Per Strand Hagene (Norway)
The Norwegian took the rainbow bands under cloudy skies after an aggressive finale to the men’s junior road race in Leuven, with USA’s Colby Simmons in 15th. Read the full report.

Men’s under-23 road race

Champion: Filippo Baroncini (Italy)
Baroncini won a crash-riddled race as Eritrea hit a historic podium. Read the full report.

Also read:

Women’s junior road race

Champion: Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain)
Backstedt and Kaia Schmid attacked together at 30km to go. The Brit took the sprint to go one better than the silver she scored in Tuesday’s time trial. Read the full report.

Also read:

Women’s road race

Champion: Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
The 23-year-old Balsamo delivered after a huge ride from the Italian team in the final to score another medal for ‘the Azzurri.’ Read the full report.

Also read:

Men’s road race

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 26: Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 94th UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Men Elite Road Race a 268,3km race from Antwerp to Leuven / #flanders2021 / on September 26, 2021 in Leuven, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Champion: Julian Alaphilippe (France)
Alaphilippe defended his 2020 title with a solo move after blasting van Aert, van der Poel and a stellar group of favorites off his wheel in final 20km. Read the full story.

Also read:

