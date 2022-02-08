Become a Member

Road

Colombian junior rider sits in with Rigoberto Urán, Tom Dumoulin, Laurens ten Dam

WorldTour riders amused and amazed by 12-year-old sitting in for a training ride.

While on a training ride with several Dutch and Colombian friends, Laurens ten Dam was joined by another rider — a 12-year-old who jumped in with the group.

Ten Dam caught it on Instagram, showing a 12-year-old Colombian cyclist sitting in with the 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and one of his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Also read: Bobby & Jens – Laurens ten Dam

“I was feeling really good about myself following this group of champions. Then this kid turned up. Being 12 years old he followed our group for at least 15 km. Up, down, left, right. He didn’t drop. The amount of cycling talent in Colombia must be insane,” said ten Dam. “Future @letourdefrance winner in 12 years. I think I spotted him today!”

Urán can be seen grinning, holding a phone to take some video.

“So much talent in Colombia!” the EF Education-EasyPost Colombian rider commented to ten Dam.

