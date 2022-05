Colombian ex-cyclist Jaime Restrepo found dead

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jaime Restrepo, a former Colombian cyclist, was found dead Monday in Cuidad Bolívar, according to police reports in Colombia.

According to media reports, police say the 25-year-old was shot with a firearm. More details are unknown as the investigation continues, according to El Tiempo.

Restrepo was a former track and road cyclist, whose biggest success came in 2014 when he was part of a junior world champion squad in team pursuit.

He raced with a Romanian continental squad Team Novak in 2019-2021.