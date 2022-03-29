Colavita partners with Factor for 2022 season

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Colavita has partnered with Factor for the 2022 season, giving continuity to one of the longest-running professional women’s cycling teams in the United States.

The squad will be branded as Team Colavita-Factor for the 2022 season. The team was previously racing as Colavita-HelloFresh in the 2021 season. HelloFresh will continue as a team partner.

In a press release, the team boasted that it has served as a launchpad for many Olympians and national champions over the years including Dotsie Bausch (USA), world champion Giorgia Bronzini (ITL), Tina Pic (USA), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA), Alison Powers (USA), Leah Kirchmann (CAN), and Kathryn Bertine (KNA).

“We are thrilled to co-sponsor this talented group of female athletes along with Colavita,” said Factor CEO Mike Apostal.

“Factor’s dietician-approved meals support active lifestyles by offering balanced meals and delicious flavors that are ready from the microwave in two minutes. This season we are proud to fuel the team’s performance and help take the stress out of meal planning for our cyclists while on the road!” Apostal continued.

“The co-title sponsorship allows Colavita to continue to support an organization of athletes that correlates to their mission of health and wellness, while offering its athletes a convenient on-the-go option that doesn’t sacrifice nutrition and fuel,” said Colavita CEO, Giovanni Colavita.

“We are excited to join forces with Factor! Their commitment to bringing nutritious, convenient meal solutions complements Colavita’s wholesome pantry staples. By joining forces, we are providing our athletes with healthy solutions at home and on the go! Together, we will fuel the team to success,” Apostal continued.

2022 Colavita-Factor roster

Christina Gokey Smith

Erica Zaveta

Shannon Koch

Tina Pic

Anna Christian

Brittany Parffrey

Ali LeCrew