Cofidis returns to Look Cycles after switching away in 2014

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It’s back to the future for Team Cofidis.

The French team will return to Look bikes and pedals in 2023 after previously riding on the Burgundy-based brand from 2009-2014.

The all-French partnership will extend to the squad’s women’s continental and paracycling teams. Look’s associated Corima wheel brand are also part of the sponsorship package.

The deal marks the end of Team Cofidis’ time on board De Rosa bikes.

“We are excited to give our riders the opportunity to ride Look bikes for the next few years,” said Cofidis team manager Cédric Vasseur.

“Look has become over the seasons one of the most emblematic brands on the market and this new partnership is an additional step in the development of our Cofidis team towards the search for performance.”

Also read:

Look has been out of the men’s WorldTour for several seasons despite its long and rich history in pro cycling.

Bernard Hinault used the brand’s game-changing pedals in the 1984 Tour de France, while Greg LeMond delivered a first Tour victory for the bikes a year later.

Look recently supplied the second-division Gazprom-RusVelo team until the Russian outfit folded in the wake of UCI action following the invasion of Ukraine.

The 795 BLADE is already considered as one of the best high end road racing bike, and is a firm favorite amongst competitive riders. The high modulus carbon fiber frame gives you all the versatility and comfort you deserve with an amazing timeless design 🤩#lookcycle #bike pic.twitter.com/R54kEDone4 — LOOK Cycle (@lookcycle) September 15, 2022

The multi-year partnership with Cofidis will see the likes of Guillaume Martin, Bryan Coquard and Rachel Neylan aboard Look’s aero 795 Blade RS, the climber-suited 785 Huez RS, and the 796 Monoblade RS TT machine.

It is unknown who will provide components.

“We are particularly excited to contribute to diversifying and expanding the community of riders by supporting the professional women’s team as well as the development of the para-cycling team,” said Look and Corima CEO Federico Musi.

“Promoting ‘Made In France’, French knowhow, and LOOK’s heritage of excellence alongside a team as prestigious and historic as Cofidis is a real honor.”

Look’s return to bike sponsorship at the WorldTour follows the recent announcement of a new long-term technical partnership with USA Cycling and its USA track sprint program.

Other big sponsor moves in the men’s WorldTour for the coming season includes Jumbo-Visma’s switch from Shimano to SRAM, and UAE Emirates ending its deal with Campagnolo to saddle up with Shimano.