Cofidis chief Cedric Vasseur talks Tour prep and Froome

Longtime professional director-sportif Cedric Vasseur, now the general manager for the French Cofidis team, is excited to see his team back in the saddle after nearly two months in lockdown, and he has sketched out the team’s general preparation for the Tour de France with the French site cyclismeactu.net.

“The deconfinement was really a liberation for the team,” Vasseur told the French site news site. “Fifty-five days on the home trainer is tough. Cyclists are people who need to be outside, and we really see how the spirits have lifted since they can get back on the road. For the moment the guys have just been working on base training. But they will start doing more intensity in early July.”

Vasseur said that the team leaders would have two paths to the Tour. Italian sprinter Elia Viviani and puncher Christophe LaPorte will line up for the Route d’Occitanie (August 1-4) before heading to the Tour of Poland (August 5-9) while climbers Guillaume Martin and Jesus Herrada will focus on the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge (August 6) and the Tour de l’Ain (August 7-9).

Vasseur was also asked if the French team could potentially be interested in signing Chris Froome, as rumors continue to swirl around the potential split with the four-time Tour winner and Team Ineos.

“If Chris Froome contacted us we would certainly study the situation,” Vasseur said. “But to be perfectly honest, if you want to win the Tour de France today you have to have a team that can defend the yellow jersey. And honestly, we don’t have a team to do that today. Today our team is more focused on stage wins with Elia Viviani or Guillaume Martin.