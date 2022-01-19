Close call for Egan Bernal during training ride in Colombia

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It was a close call in Colombia for Egan Bernal and several of his Ineos Grenadiers teammates.

A freelance technical support rider on a moped, which was following a small pack of team riders in Colombia, caught video of a car passing in the on-coming direction and edged into the lane of the 2020 Tour de France champion.

The video reveals that the riders barely flinched, while the moped rider behind yelled out an insult to the passing driver.

A fan captured video of a close call in Colombia for Egan Bernal and teammates.

Bernal and a few select teammates — identified in the video as Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Brandon Riviera, Andrey Amador, and Carlos Rodríguez — are preparing for the 2022 season in Colombia.

Bernal, hot off winning the Giro d’Italia in 2021, is expected to debut his season at the Tour de la Provence in February and then Paris-Nice in March. A return to the Tour, which he skipped in 2021 in favor of the Giro-Vuelta double, will be at the center of his calendar.

Bernal recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers through the 2026 season.