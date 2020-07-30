Citroën to step in as co-sponsor of Ag2r-La Mondiale

French squad Ag2r-La Mondiale will be renamed AG2R Citroën Team next year.

The team announced Thursday that French automotive business Citroën would be stepping in as backers.

“The cycling team and its official partner Ag2r-La Mondiale is delighted to welcome Citroën, an iconic global automotive brand belonging to the French popular culture, as co-title sponsor,” read the statement.

“[Team manager] Vincent Lavenu, the racing cyclists and the members of the team, accompanied by their two official partners, share common values such as exemplarity, humanity, audacity, and performance. Together, they will write a new chapter in the history of the team.”

No further details were provided of the deal, with the team statement promising further information on August 28.

Citroën has a background in cycling culture in France as a result of tales that mountain classifications at the Tour de France were based on the gear a Citroën 2CV would need to make it to the summit of a particular climb.

The squad has been quietly reinforcing its roster for 2021 in recent months, including renewing former US national champion Larry Warbasse this week. Earlier this year, they secured their classics focal point Oliver Naesen through 2023. However, there are rumors that they may be losing their GC talisman Romain Bardet at the end of the season, with the Frenchman out of contract and linked to Team Sunweb.