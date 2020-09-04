Ciccone out of Tirreno-Adriatico after testing COVID-positive

Giulio Ciccone has been withdrawn from Trek-Segafredo’s roster for Tirreno-Adriatico after returning a positive test for COVID-19.

Trek-Segafredo confirmed that all those in the team that Ciccone had recently been in contact with were clear of the virus.

“Trek-Segafredo confirms that its rider Giulio Ciccone has returned a positive COVID-19 test result,” stated the team Thursday. “The test was completed on August 31 in compliance with the UCI regulations prior to his participation at Tirreno-Adriatico.”

Ciccone was set to take part in the Italian race, starting September 7, ahead of starting his fifth Giro d’Italia in support of team captain Vincenzo Nibali.

The 25-year-old had enjoyed a strong start to the season, taking fifth at Il Lombardia and netting top-10 finishes at both Giro dell’Emilia and Gran Piemonte. Ciccone’s last race was the Italian national championships August 23, after which he transferred to a team camp.

“Ciccone’s last contact with his Trek-Segafredo teammates was on the evening of the 23rd at a team camp dinner, during which, as per team policy, social distancing was maintained,” Trek-Segafredo stated, adding that he was tested on arrival at the camp, returning a negative result.

However, the Italian returned home early “due to symptoms of fatigue,” where he continued to train alone. He and all those on the camp were then tested again on August 31 at which point Ciccone tested positive, though his teammates and staffers returned the all-clear.

Trek-Segafredo’s riders will be tested again before the start of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday.