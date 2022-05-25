Chris Froome, Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert confirmed for Critérium du Dauphiné

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It’s crunch time for riders heading to the Tour de France, with Chris Froome, Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert, and Brandon McNulty among the top names confirmed for the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Roglič returns for the first time since 2020, and will use the eight-stage French race across the Alps to hone his form ahead of a clash against Tadej Pogačar for the 2022 Tour. Jumbo-Visma also bring Van Aert and last year’s Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard.

Froome, meanwhile, will be hoping a strong ride at the Dauphiné, the scene of his career-marking crash in 2019, will earn him a spot on the Israel-Premier Tech squad for the 2022 Tour.

McNulty leads at UAE Team Emirates while Pogačar is slated to race the Tour of Slovenian in June before returning to the Tour to race for his third-straight yellow jersey.

Officials from the 74th edition of the Dauphiné confirmed the teams for the June 5-12 race.

Ineos Grenadiers will bring Tao Geoghegan Hart and will look to continue its domination on the Tour warmup race which its won seven of the past 11 editions. Filippo Ganna and Ethan Hayter will also race, but defending champion Richie Porte, racing now at the Giro d’Italia, will not start.

Other big names include Ben O’Connor, David Gaudu and Warren Barguil. Damiano Caruso and his teammate at Bahrain Victorious Jack Haig will be a factor in the GC.

Teams and preliminary leading riders for 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné

Brandon McNulty will lead UAE Emirates. (Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco: Groenewegen (Ned)

Bahrain Victorious : Haig (Aus), Caruso (Ita), Teuns (Bel)

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team: Cavagna (Fra), Bagioli (Ita)

Lotto Soudal: Barbero (Esp), Van Gils (Bel)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux: Meintjes (Rsa), Bakelants (Bel)

AG2R Citroën Team: O’Connor (Aus), Paret-Peintre (Fra), Van Avermaet (Bel)

Groupama-FDJ: Gaudu, Madouas (Fra), Storer (Aus)

Cofidis: Lafay (Fra), Geschke (Ger)

Team Arkea-Samsic: Barguil, Louvel (Fra)

TotalEnergies: Latour, Vuillermoz (Fra), Boasson Hagen (Nor)

B&B Hotels-KTM: Bonnamour, Koretzky, Rolland (Fra), Mozzato (Ita)

BORA-hansgrohe: Kelderman (Ned), Konrad (Aut), Politt (Ger)

Ineos Grenadiers: Geoghegan Hart, Hayter (Gbr), Ganna (Ita), Kwiatkowski (Pol)

Israel-Premier Tech: Froome (Gbr)

Astana-Qazaqstan Team: Battistella (Ita)

Team DSM: Combaud (Fra)

Jumbo-Visma: Roglic (Slo), Vingegaard (Den), Van Aert (Bel), Laporte (Fra), Dennis (Aus)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team: T.Johannessen (Nor)

Movistar Team: Mas, Rodriguez (Esp)

UAE Team Emirates: McNulty (USA), Bennett (Nzl)

EF Education-EasyPost: Chaves (Col), Padun (Ukr)

Trek-Segafredo: Stuyven (Bel), Elissonde, Gallopin (Fra)