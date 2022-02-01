Chris Froome on Egan Bernal’s crash: ‘Let the kid be’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Chris Froome knows what Egan Bernal and his family are going through right now.

And the four-time Tour de France winner sent a message to curious fans and media in the aftermath of the Colombian’s horrific crash.

“Let the kid be,” Froome said in a YouTube video. “He’s taken a massive hit right now. He’s probably laying in hospital. He and his family, they are all going to be asking a thousand questions about what does this mean for their lives? What does this mean for cycling? Just let them be.”

Bernal, 25, continues to recover in an intensive care unit in Colombia one week after a horrific crash when he struck a parked bus at a relatively high rate of speed during a training ride with Ineos Grenadiers teammates.

In a video posted over the weekend, Froome is speaking from experience. In 2019, Froome slammed into a wall during a pre-stage training ride and suffered a series of serious trauma injuries, including a broken femur among a host of other injuries.

Froome also underwent intense media scrutiny, and he continues on his slow recovery from his injuries as he enters the 2022 season.

“No one needs … demanding questions about the injuries, when he’s going to be back on a bike, if he’s going to be at the highest level again,” Froome said.

“Obviously, Egan Bernal has had a horrendous crash over in Colombia. Quite frankly, I don’t think anyone should really be asking for the full extent of his injuries.

“What he needs right now are his friends and family close by, and to work through this one stage at a time, and focus on getting back to normal life,” Froome said. “Cycling can be a complete afterthought after that.”

In the video update, Froome went through some of the highlights of his pre-season preparation for the 2022 season.

There’s still no season debut set for Froome after he was hit with a knee injury in his buildup for his second full year with Israel-Premier Tech.

“My thoughts, obviously, go out to him,” Froome said. “It doesn’t matter what team you’re on or anything, but to see, especially a youngster like him, take a hit like that, it’s extremely sad for our sport.”