Chris Froome, Mathieu van der Poel, Geraint Thomas line up for 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico

The 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico scheduled for September 7 – 14 is shaping up to be a battle that will pit grand tour winners like Chris Froome (Team Ineos Grenadiers), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos Grenadiers), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) against one-day specialists like Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

The race’s September date places it squarely as a warm-up event for the upcoming Giro d’Italia, and the route represents an ideal prep for the second grand tour of 2020. A blend of flat, hilly, and mountainous stages give an opportunity to sprinters, individual time trial riders, and top climbers alike.

Neither Froome nor Thomas displayed their best form at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month, but the past few weeks will have allowed for more training and better preparation. Van der Poel has shown recent strong form, earning the Dutch national road race championship jersey, a third at the Gran Piemonte, and a four-place finish at the European road championships.

2020 Tirreno-Adriatico route map

Map: RCS Sport

Twenty-five teams of seven riders will line up for this Italian stage race as a tune-up for the Giro d’Italia (October 3-25) and Vuelta a España (October 20 – November 8).

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2019 edition, and Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos Grenadiers) won the race in 2018. Neither will be lining up for the Race of the Two Seas this year, as both are currently racing for their respective teams in the Tour de France.

The eight-day stage race, organized by Giro d’Italia organizer RCS Sport, will feature three sprint stages, two rolling stages, two mountain stages, and conclude with an individual time trial.

2020 Tirreno-Adriatico: Teams start list

Ag2r – La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – McLaren

Bora – Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Cofidis

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

EF Pro Cycling

Groupama – FDJ

Israel Start-up Nation

Lotto Soudal

Mitchelton – Scott

Movistar Team

NTT Pro Cycling Team

Team Ineos Grenadiers

Team Jumbo – Visma

Team Sunweb

Trek – Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Total Direct Énergie

Alpecin – Fenix

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

Bardiani CSF Faizanè

Gazprom – Rusvelo

Vini Zabù Ktm

2020 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage profiles

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Stage 5

Stage 6

Stage 7

Stage 8