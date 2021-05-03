Chris Froome hit by sickness as Tour de France edges closer

The grim weather at the Tour de Romandie took its toll on Chris Froome.

How bad was it?

The four-time Tour de France winner suffered a coughing fit during an interview following the final stage time trial, revealing the wear and tear of foul spring weather after he finished more than three minutes down on stage-winner Rémi Cavagna.

“It’s been a tough week of racing, the weather has been pretty rough for me personally. I’m starting to feel a little bit chesty the last few days so today was just about finishing the race off,” Froome told French website CyclingPro.

Froome went to the Tour de Romandie as a helper for Israel Start-Up Nation teammate Michael Woods, who won the penultimate stage and finished fifth overall.

The race also served as a further test of Froome’s continuing recovery from his career-threatening crash during a time trial recon at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

After an appearance in the breakaway at the Tour of the Alps in April, Froome remained largely anonymous at the Tour de Romandie. The extra kilometers in the legs will help, but with the clock ticking inexorably towards the Tour de France in June, there is still much to do for Froome.

“It’s been a good block of racing to get the intensity in the legs. It was amazing to have the stage win yesterday with Woodsy. It has been good fun racing with him this week,” said Froome.

“I’m glad I’ve got this racing in, I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’m going to be going up to altitude after this and hopefully onto the Dauphine.”

Froome’s main aim this season is a fifth yellow jersey, a quest that right now seems quite far off given his current form. After nearly two years of trying to get back to his former best, Froome knows that there’s no quick fix to his current predicament.

“I’m hoping to progress and looking to get back to my former level. I can’t say when that’s going to be. It’s a long process,” he said. “I’m working as hard as I can, and I will hopefully get there.”