Chris Froome ‘doored’ by driver during training ride and left with minor injuries

Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) was left with minor injuries after a driver in a parked car opened their door just as the four-time Tour de France was riding past.

Froome was out on a Sunday recovery ride at the time and was just minutes from his home in Monaco when the incident took place. He posted an update on Tik Tok with a bandage over his left elbow. VeloNews reached out for comment and understands that the veteran also suffered grazed hip.

“Yesterday I went out for a lovely Sunday ride. It was stunning, lovely weather, stunning views but just before I got home, 500m before my front door I got doored. That means as I was riding along someone in a parked car opened their door right in front of me. It was literally a meter in front of me. I didn’t even make it to my brakes. I hit the door and went flying over,” Froome said.

Froome is unlikely to race competitively in Europe again this season. He raced the Vuelta a España but is still recovering from contracted COVID-19 during the Tour de France. He is set to head to Israel in November for a series of team commitments. The British rider will take part in ASO’s Saitama Criterium later in the year.