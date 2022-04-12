Chris Froome confirms he will race at Tour of the Alps

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Chris Froome continues his comeback at the Tour of the Alps later this month.

The four-time Tour de France winner confirmed he will race the Italian stage race April 18 to 22 in what will be his second race on his still undetermined calendar for 2022.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Froome shared his thoughts of how his season debut unfolded at the Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy last month.

“That was a pretty rude welcome back, to put it bluntly,” Froome said after the first stage. “It was like an Ardennes day, a pretty brutal way to start racing five months out. I was happy to be there. This is great preparation for what’s to come and the next races that are going to be on the program.

“The body’s taken a beating,” he said after the race. “That was quite tough, and it was not quite what I was expecting in the first race back. I don’t want to say it’s lower-level racing, not exactly WorldTour kind of event, but to be honest, it was full-gas every day,” he said. “There are no races you can go to these days and get around under the radar — baptism by fire.”

Also read:

Froome’s calendar remains a big question mark. Team officials said that Froome’s upcoming race schedule will be determined on how he comes out of the Tour of the Alps.

An off-season knee injury delayed his season debut until March, and he admitted he’s playing catch-up against the elite of the peloton. A start in the 2022 Tour de France remains uncertain.

Losing weight, upping intensity ahead of next races

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas chat ahead of a stage at Coppi e Bartali last month. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Froome said his training ahead of the Tour of the Alps is focused on high-end explosive climbing work, and said he needed to shed 2kg off his optimal racing weight. Froome compared the extra weight to racing with four full water bottles strapped onto the bike in terms of weight and exertion.

“It’s a balance between the weight when I am fresh I need to take advantage of that, and when I have the energy, I have to get the quality work in, and at the end the day I continue with a negative calorie deficit to lose some of that weight,” he said.

He also demonstrated how his Supersapiens blood monitor worked to measure his sugar levels during the intense training period.

“Once I see the sugar levels crashing, then I know it’s time to head home,” he said.

Before a big ride, Froome said he eats a big bowl of porridge, with 50 percent alternative milk and water, with some fruit and seeds on top. During the ride, he eats gels and bananas, and when he returns, he won’t eat for a few hours before a normal dinner time with his family.

During dinner, he said it’s a mix of proteins and carbohydrates.

“Keep things healthy,” he said of his diet. “I like to stay away from gluten and diary because those are a bit heavier in digestion. The main guideline I stick to is to keep things natural.”