Chloé Dygert released from Italian hospital, set to return home

Chloé Dygert (Team TWENTY20) was released from the Hospital Maggiore in Bologna, Italy Thursday and is set to return home to Brownsburg, Indiana with her family.

Dygert crashed out of the time trial at the 2020 UCI world road cycling championship on September 24.

“It’s been a rough few days and I’m ready to return home now to begin my recovery. I want to say thank you for the incredible care I’ve been given here in Italy and all the kind wishes I’ve received,” said Dygert through a USA Cycling release.

At the midway checkpoint, Dygert was ahead by 26.54 seconds with a time of 19:35.1 when she lost control of her bike on a fast, sweeping right turn.

She went over the unpadded road-side guardrail and tumbled into a ravine, suffering a deep laceration to her left leg.

USA Cycling has indicated that upon her return to the United States, her care will be overseen by the USA Cycling medical staff in cooperation with the USOC medical team, where she will undergo further evaluation of her left leg and right wrist, which she also injured in the same crash.

USA Cycling’s chief medical officer Dr, Michael Roshon said, “Chloé had access to the best medical care in Italy, and she will continue to be under the care of the best doctors and specialists available. Her goal, and ours, is to develop the optimal rehabilitation plan to get her back on the bike quickly, and safely.”

Dygert, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the women’s Team Pursuit, was the pre-race favorite last weekend, as the defending world champion.

This was Dygert’s first road event of the season, with her last race being the 2020 UCI track cycling world championships, in February 2020.