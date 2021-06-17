Chloé Dygert crowned 2021 U.S. national time trial champion

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) rode into the stars and stripes jersey as the winner of the 2021 national time trial championships.

Covering the 32-kilometer route alongside Lake Melton in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Dygert was 27.52 seconds faster than Amber Neben (Cogeas–Mettler–Look) and 50.38 seconds faster than Leah Thomas (Movistar Team) who finished third.

In her first race after recovering from what initially looked to be a career-ending crash at the 2020 UCI world championships time trial, Dygert was the fastest through the intermediate time check at 15:01. Neben and Thomas were 16 seconds and 19 seconds slower, respectively, while Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo Women) was half a minute in arrears.

266 days after her crash at the 2020 #RoadWorlds and @chloedygert30 is BACK! 2021 US Pro Time Trial National Champion. 🇺🇸 #USPro #RoadNats pic.twitter.com/nLEJ3az3Vm — USA Cycling (@usacycling) June 17, 2021

On the return trip, the gaps expanded with Dygert putting more time into Thomas on the second half of the test against the clock.

Dygert was selected for the Tokyo Olympics and will compete in the road race, the individual time trial, and the women’s team pursuit on the track. She will be joined by Neben in the time trial, and both Neben and Thomas in the road race.

2021 USA Cycling Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial National Championships Results