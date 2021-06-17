Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Chloé Dygert crowned 2021 U.S. national time trial champion

Olympic teammates Amber Neben and Leah Thomas rounded out the podium in the race against the clock.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) rode into the stars and stripes jersey as the winner of the 2021 national time trial championships.

Covering the 32-kilometer route alongside Lake Melton in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Dygert was 27.52 seconds faster than Amber Neben (Cogeas–Mettler–Look) and 50.38 seconds faster than Leah Thomas (Movistar Team) who finished third.

In her first race after recovering from what initially looked to be a career-ending crash at the 2020 UCI world championships time trial, Dygert was the fastest through the intermediate time check at 15:01. Neben and Thomas were 16 seconds and 19 seconds slower, respectively, while Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo Women) was half a minute in arrears.

On the return trip, the gaps expanded with Dygert putting more time into Thomas on the second half of the test against the clock.

Dygert was selected for the Tokyo Olympics and will compete in the road race, the individual time trial, and the women’s team pursuit on the track. She will be joined by Neben in the time trial, and both Neben and Thomas in the road race.

2021 USA Cycling Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial National Championships Results

    1. Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Racing), 30:11.46
    2. Amber Neben (Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team), at 00:27
    3. Leah Thomas (Movistar Team), at 00:50
    4. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo Women), at 00:59
    5. Michelle Howe, at 1:49
    6. Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-SVB), at 2:17
    7. Lauren De Crescenzo, at 2:26
    8. Veronica Ewers, at 2:31
    9. Lily Williams (Rally Cycling Women), at 2:44
    10. Julie Emmerman, at 2:48

Stay On Topic