Cherie Pridham: Just another sport director in the men’s WorldTour

Cherie Pridham hadn’t been expecting her phone to be buzzing, beeping and ringing off the hook all day Friday.

But sure enough, from the minute Israel Start-Up Nation confirmed her appointment to the team last week, making her the first women’s sports director on the male WorldTour, Pridham’s phone was on overtime.

“I had a look on that app the shows you the time you spend on your phone. When I went to bed I’d been on the phone 11 hours,” Pridham told VeloNews. “Interviews, people messaging me on every kind of social media platform possible – I don’t really know why, but I just wasn’t expecting such a reaction.”

British-born, South Africa-raised Pridham joined the directing staff at the new home of Chris Froome on Friday. It was a landmark move in a traditionally male-dominated landscape at the top of men’s pro racing. However, after years of running and managing continental teams in the UK, Pridham saw the role as just another step in her long career – albeit one with the added pressure of having the most celebrated grand tour rider of the era under her charge.

Pridham has never considered her gender as a factor during her lifetime of racing or operating in the men’s cycling industry, and so the world’s reaction to her appointment to the WorldTour came as a shock. She was just doing the thing she’d been doing since she was a kid.

“I think I was a little bit surprised,” Pridham said in a telephone interview. “I probably still haven’t realized the significance of the opportunity that I’ve got in front of me. And I probably won’t until I get cracking with it.”

There have been female sports directors in the Women’s WorldTour for many years. Giorgia Bronzini and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg have been calling the shots at Trek-Segafredo since its inception in 2018, and Esra Tromp is set to lead the new Jumbo-Visma women’s team in 2021. Also, there are a handful of female directors operating in second-tier women’s outfits.

However, it has never been imagined, discussed, or even seemed a possibility for a woman to be behind the steering wheel of a top-flight men’s team, making Pridham something of a trailblazer.

The notion of being a pioneer in the peloton hasn’t yet crossed Pridham’s mind, who has long dissociated her gender from her job of helping teams win bike races.

Pridham has a long history of directing and then owning continental teams in the UK Photo: VeloUK

“I’ve never once considered myself as some sort of role model, but the enormity or significance of this has made me realize that I might have to take that role on,” she said. “I’ve never felt the need to do that – for me it’s just natural, you know, to do what I do.

“All through my career, I’ve never focused on my gender or the fact that I’m female. I’ve never ever looked at that, or played on it for that matter. I’m a sports director, not a female sports director. And quite frankly, not just me, but if anybody’s good enough, whether it be at football, basketball, whatever, if you’re good enough for the job then why don’t you get the job.”

Pridham, 49, has been cycling with her male counterparts since her teenage years, taking up racing in South Africa and regularly training with Doug Ryder, now the team principal of Qhubeka-Assos. Having rapidly risen through the ranks to ride her first Tour de France aged 19, Pridham enjoyed a long and fruitful pro career which spanned eight Tours and two Giro Rosas.

When a hit-and-run accident put a premature close to her time in the saddle, Pridham took up directing in 2006, some 14 years ago.

From her first gig with the Merlin Development Team through to the start of her long tenure managing and then owning UK continental squad Team Raleigh, Pridham never saw herself as a woman in what was then an even more male world than it is now.

“When I started racing in Cape Town, South Africa, there wasn’t a lot of girls, there wasn’t woman racing, and I raced with the men, so I was around boys all the time. Then I took on a junior boys team when I retired, and went straight into the men’s continental team from there – so I’ve never looked at it any other way other than being a sports director and team manager in charge of a men’s team. I’ve never seen myself as a female sports director, if that makes sense.”

Over a decade later, it was only the 11 hours of mobile phone notifications Friday that led Pridham to realize the significance of her position as the first woman to direct a team on the UK cycling circuit. The past 14 years had just been a case of business as usual as Pridham did what she does, as best as she can.

“I haven’t really given a thought to the fact I was the first female sports manager and team manager in the UK, or the first woman driving in an international convoy at that level, until this second stage of my career,” she said.

“It’s like anything, I think you’ve got to earn your respect, and it probably took a bit longer for me to do that back then. I did feel some pressure, particularly in the convoy. But I think it’s like anything – you earn your respect, and if you can drive your car and conduct yourself in a professional manner, then you’ll earn respect very very quickly.”

The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic put a stopper on sponsorship streams for the team Pridham owned – then called Team Vitus – this fall. After giving up a long fight to keep the squad afloat, Pridham began putting her name toward both men’s and women’s WorldTour teams.

Much as she has done all her life, the Brit gave next to no thought about the sex of the riders she hoped to be directing: the job of winning bike races is the same in the women’s and men’s peloton.

It will be all-eyes on Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021 as Sylvan Adams plows resources into a grand tour bid with Froome. Photo: ISN: Gilad Adin

“I reached out to various WorldTour teams and a couple of Women’s WorldTour teams and got a couple of responses,” she said. “ISN got back to me within days of me asking if there would be an opportunity to discuss my dreams, my ambitions, and my goals moving forward.”

Not long after an initial scoping call with team manager Kjell Carlstrom, Pridham landed the job to become one of 10 directors on the squad.

Carlstrom explained that Pridham “has what is needed to be successful: experience and skills,” when the team confirmed her appointment last week. Just as she did when she first started directing teams over 10 years ago, Pridham earned her respect, and landed the role that she deserved as a result.

From here on, Pridham is ready to continue with the attitude that has carried her through her life so far as she takes her role at the newly bolstered, Froome-led superteam.

The pressure will be on Israel Start-Up Nation to convert huge off-season investments into results next year, and particular focus will be on the woman in the director’s seat. While Pridham accepts there will be an added weight on her shoulders as the world casts its eye toward the anomaly of a woman calling the moves from the team car, a bike race is a bike race, no matter who is in the peloton, no matter what their sex.

“I guess there is a little bit of apprehension and nervousness on my part,” she said. “But at the end of the day I’ve done six Tours de Yorkshire which is WorldTour level, six Tours of Britain, the convoys are the same, the objectives are the same. I don’t see there being any challenges for me next year. A race is a race, isn’t it.”