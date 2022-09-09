Challenge by La Vuelta: Annemiek van Vleuten does 50k training ride with fans ahead of stage 3

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten wasn’t content to rest up after her epic solo effort to win by over two minutes on stage 2 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta and decided to out for a 50k ride ahead of the third stage.

The Movistar rider dropped all of her rivals on the mountainous stage 2 out and back to Colindres, holding off chasers Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering, and Liane Lippert to win by 2:16 and storm into the race lead.

With relatively short stages on offer at the Vuelta averaging less than 100k per day, Van Vleuten wanted to get more riding in her legs to prepare for the world championships in Australia next week.

The Dutchwoman put out a call on social media Thursday evening inviting any riders who wanted to go with her to come along.

“Tomorrow I will do an easy 50km spin to get into timezone of Australia. Leave at 8.30AM from Shell La Veguilla – Area de Reocin Cantabria. So welcome as long as you can follow me in my wheel! (I will not go super full gas as today),” she quipped.

Two fans responded to the call and Van Vleuten was true her word and rode off with them. There’s no word if they managed to keep up with the Tour de France Femmes champion.

Stage 3 of the Challenge by La Vuelta will see the riders tackle a 96.4km course from Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo. It consists of two classified climbs, including the second Category Hoces de Bárcena, but is unlikely to be hard enough to see any major changes in the GC.

Following her rampage through the mountains on stage 2, Van Vleuten holds a 1:55 lead over Longo Borghini with Vollering in third at 2:24.

