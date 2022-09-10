Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Silvia Persico wins uphill sprint on stage 4 as Annemiek van Vleuten holds overall lead

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won the uphill sprint from a reduced peloton on stage 4 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, taking her first Women’s World Tour win, after Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) came agonisingly close to a stage victory following a 160km long, solo attack.

Resplendent on her gold bike, marking her out as the Olympic road race champion, Kiesenhofer repeated her exploits in Tokyo, attacking from the gun and carving out an advantage that topped out at almost ten minutes, propelling her into the virtual race lead.

In the latter half of the race, however, Kiesenhofer’s advantage tumbled and she was eventually caught just one kilometer from the line as Persico ultimately proved the fastest from the peloton, beating Demi Vollering (SD-Worx) in second and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) retained her 1:51 overall race lead over Longo Borghini.

“Today I didn’t feel good in the first part of the day but my teammates stayed with me all day so I’m very happy,” Persico said after the stage. “I started thinking in my head today must be good because this is my last race with this team. I take this victory and I’m very happy and thank you to my teammates because they were really fantastic. Today was a long stage and we started not too fast, the first two hours were not very fast and Anna did all day in the breakaway. We caught her in the last 1.5k so congrats to her and I’m very happy for this victory.”

“For sure for my team [there is another chance for victory tomorrow] and I hope for my sprinters Chiara [Consonni] and Karolina [Kumiega] and I hope I can finish this season with another victory for us because it has been an amazing year for us.”

How it happened

By far the longest stage of the race with a 17km neutral zone and 160.4km of racing, Stage 4 traversed rolling terrain from Palenica to Segovia. After an opening section filled with uncategorized climbs, the road flattened out before a final category 4 ramp 2.5km long at 3.7% less than ten kilometers from the finish line and an uphill kick to the finish.

Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team), racing as part of a professional team for the first time since 2017, set out on one of her now infamous solo breakaways and steadily built up a sizeable advantage that reached almost six minutes over the solo chaser Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) and seven minutes over the peloton with just over 100 kilometers to race.

That gap continued to grow and just ten kilometers later, Kiesenhofer had amassed a large enough advantage to move into the virtual race lead. Back in the peloton, Van Vleuten deployed her Movistar team to the front and even took turns on the front herself in an attempt to chase down the Austrian.

With 84 km to race, however, disaster struck as Kiesenhofer crashed but she remounted and continued her solo ride with still an almost ten minute lead over the peloton.

As Kiesenhofer’s lone escape began threatening other GC positions, the pace intensified in the final 50 kilometers with the addition of other teams to the chase and the peloton finally started eroding the Olympic champion’s advantage so that Van Vleuten retook the virtual race lead.

On the long, straight roads that cut through the Spanish plains, the familiar cat-and-mouse chase between the breakaway and peloton unfolded. Kiesenhofer’s advantage slipped beneath four minutes with 25 kilometers remaining and she bowed her head in concentration, flicking her eyes towards her bike stem where reminders of her alter ego as a mathematician were painted.

With a stage win for the peloton back in range, teams in search of this goal also moved to the front including Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Suez-Aquitaine and Trek-Segafredo.

Kiesenhofer labored up the only categorized climb of the day and by the time she reached the summit, her advantage was just 2:06 and the pace in the peloton was such that multiple riders found themselves dropped.

The peloton strung out again on the gravel section eight kilometers from the finish while Kiesenhofer’s lead slipped to under a minute, and on the long drag up to the line, she glanced behind her to see a charging peloton that flew past her with just a kilometer remaining.

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) kickstarted the sprint with a speculative, powerful attack 700m from the finish that drew out a small group from the rest of the peloton. Longo Borghini was next to move to the front, and Persico sat in her compatriot’s wake before sprinting out of it to take an impressive victory.

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service4:11:01
2VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
5LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
6VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
7LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:04
8KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
9NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:11
10GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:13
11BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:16
12CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:16
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:16
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:16
15MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:16
16SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:16
17SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:20
18BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:20
19SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:22
20BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:22
21NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:22
22CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:22
23ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:26
24FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:26
25KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
26GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:31
27CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:31
28LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:34
29WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:37
30BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:43
31KIESENHOFER AnnaSoltec Team0:43
32YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health0:43
33MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:54
34DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra1:40
35NERLO AurelaMassi - Tactic Women Team1:40
36ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40
37MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team1:40
38BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:40
39WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40
40YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:40
41BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health1:40
42DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1:40
43SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:40
44MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health1:40
45LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:40
46PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service1:40
47LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:40
48STEPHENS LaurenEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:40
49VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo1:46
50BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:46
51GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:46
52TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1:46
53POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:46
54REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx1:46
55MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:46
56STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service1:46
57BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ1:46
58ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:46
59ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:46
60BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo1:53
61VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx1:53
62MENDEZ IreneBizkaia Durango2:14
63TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra2:14
64SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango2:25
65BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service2:28
66ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing2:32
67RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health2:33
68RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma2:36
69NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:36
70NUÑEZ Miryam MaritzaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:44
71SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango3:06
72NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra3:16
73BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team3:55
74ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:11
75PEREZ SusanaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte4:11
76LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:11
77LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:11
78JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra4:19
79OSTOLAZA UsoaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi4:19
80ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi4:19
81GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango4:19
82STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra4:19
83BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM4:19
84BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi4:19
85TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:31
86STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:31
87CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:05
88ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma5:17
89KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service5:17
90CAMPOS DanielaBizkaia Durango5:27
91KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health5:27
92DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo5:27
93LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango5:27
94ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products5:27
95NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team5:27
96HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing5:27
97AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team5:27
98CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service5:27
99RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team5:27
100CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:52
101LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:52
102BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad9:18
103JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM9:55
104GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi9:55
105MUREȘAN ManuelaSoltec Team11:34
106ESTEBAN CarolinaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte23:02
107IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products23:03
108ALZATE AndreaSoltec Team23:03
109CALVO TaniaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi23:11
110TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad23:20
111GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi24:43
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 10:00:02
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:51
3VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx2:18
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:41
5LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:50
6SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:03
7SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx3:14
8LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:35
9CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing3:36
10NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:45
11CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:54
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service3:57
13GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ4:16
14EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4:48
15MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:58
16SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team5:21
17KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma6:08
18FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx6:52
19YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health7:37
20KIESENHOFER AnnaSoltec Team7:57
21KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx8:54
22BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9:04
23KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma10:37
24ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:00
25MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM11:08
26VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo11:16
27BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ11:20
28REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx11:39
29VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx11:46
30LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:47
31WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:04
32BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo16:09
33WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ16:23
34MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team16:23
35STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service16:40
36ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling17:27
37NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products17:29
38GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products17:38
39MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health18:16
40CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling18:33
41GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope18:38
42AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team19:12
43BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM19:21
44MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope22:08
45ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:33
46ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling22:34
47BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB23:00
48LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:48
49PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service23:59
50BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ24:01
51TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ24:01
52ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing24:18
53SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB24:24
54STEPHENS LaurenEF Education-TIBCO-SVB24:26
55BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health24:45
56TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra25:03
57RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health25:38
58BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo25:43
59LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team26:41
60NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra26:54
61NUÑEZ Miryam MaritzaMassi - Tactic Women Team27:04
62YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team28:18
63DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra28:37
64ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma29:23
65LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29:53
66CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad30:02
67BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ30:52
68HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing31:21
69BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service31:38
70MENDEZ IreneBizkaia Durango33:05
71SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango33:57
72JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra33:59
73STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra33:59
74BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team34:20
75DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra34:25
76STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products34:58
77KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service35:00
78LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team35:09
79ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products35:42
80NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling35:50
81BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team35:57
82RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma37:12
83TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling37:38
84OSTOLAZA UsoaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi38:23
85ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi38:27
86RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team38:37
87DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo39:59
88NERLO AurelaMassi - Tactic Women Team40:46
89GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango41:24
90POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB41:43
91CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service42:27
92SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango43:26
93NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team43:40
94CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco44:53
95JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM46:36
96BLANCO IuraniLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi48:37
97ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products49:09
98LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango49:37
99PEREZ SusanaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte49:57
100GILABERT ArianaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi49:59
101BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad54:21
102MUREȘAN ManuelaSoltec Team56:20
103LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team56:57
104CAMPOS DanielaBizkaia Durango59:01
105KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health59:06
106GUTIERREZ SandraLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi1:05:52
107IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:06:45
108ALZATE AndreaSoltec Team1:07:49
109TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:08:27
110ESTEBAN CarolinaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte1:08:48
111CALVO TaniaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi1:16:44
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service43
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo43
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team41
4VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx34
5LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM33
6CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing32
7KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx28
8BROWN GraceFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope25
9NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing25
10LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23
11BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo16
12SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team12
13MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
14GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ11
15LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM10
16KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma8
17EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB7
18SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx6
19SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
20BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5
21KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma4
22CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2
23KIESENHOFER AnnaSoltec Team1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo44
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team32
3ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing22
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM20
5NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing16
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo16
7VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx15
8SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team9
9CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing7
10NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team6
11KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma4
12KIESENHOFER AnnaSoltec Team3
13GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ3
14CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2
15PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service2
16CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
17VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 29:22:55
2FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:45
3Team DSM6:09
4Canyon//SRAM Racing6:38
5Team BikeExchange - Jayco9:14
6Movistar Team10:15
7Trek - Segafredo18:33
8UAE Team ADQ19:12
9Team Jumbo-Visma31:34
10Valcar - Travel & Service31:51
11Human Powered Health36:11
12EF Education-TIBCO-SVB38:27
13Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling45:53
14Uno-X Pro Cycling Team50:58
15Team Coop - Hitec Products54:16
16Liv Racing Xstra1:00:06
17Massi - Tactic Women Team1:24:40
18Bizkaia Durango1:29:57
19Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi1:41:31
20Soltec Team1:54:29
21Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:04:29

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

