Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Silvia Persico wins uphill sprint on stage 4 as Annemiek van Vleuten holds overall lead
Italian wins after Anna Kiesenhofer caught following long solo breakaway.
Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) won the uphill sprint from a reduced peloton on stage 4 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, taking her first Women’s World Tour win, after Anna Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team) came agonisingly close to a stage victory following a 160km long, solo attack.
Resplendent on her gold bike, marking her out as the Olympic road race champion, Kiesenhofer repeated her exploits in Tokyo, attacking from the gun and carving out an advantage that topped out at almost ten minutes, propelling her into the virtual race lead.
In the latter half of the race, however, Kiesenhofer’s advantage tumbled and she was eventually caught just one kilometer from the line as Persico ultimately proved the fastest from the peloton, beating Demi Vollering (SD-Worx) in second and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in third.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) retained her 1:51 overall race lead over Longo Borghini.
“Today I didn’t feel good in the first part of the day but my teammates stayed with me all day so I’m very happy,” Persico said after the stage. “I started thinking in my head today must be good because this is my last race with this team. I take this victory and I’m very happy and thank you to my teammates because they were really fantastic. Today was a long stage and we started not too fast, the first two hours were not very fast and Anna did all day in the breakaway. We caught her in the last 1.5k so congrats to her and I’m very happy for this victory.”
“For sure for my team [there is another chance for victory tomorrow] and I hope for my sprinters Chiara [Consonni] and Karolina [Kumiega] and I hope I can finish this season with another victory for us because it has been an amazing year for us.”
How it happened
By far the longest stage of the race with a 17km neutral zone and 160.4km of racing, Stage 4 traversed rolling terrain from Palenica to Segovia. After an opening section filled with uncategorized climbs, the road flattened out before a final category 4 ramp 2.5km long at 3.7% less than ten kilometers from the finish line and an uphill kick to the finish.
Kiesenhofer (Soltec Team), racing as part of a professional team for the first time since 2017, set out on one of her now infamous solo breakaways and steadily built up a sizeable advantage that reached almost six minutes over the solo chaser Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) and seven minutes over the peloton with just over 100 kilometers to race.
👊 @annakiesenhofer está poniendo patas arriba la 💜 #CERATIZITChallenge22 ‼️
Está a sólo 1️⃣ minuto de ser la líder virtual de la carrera.
🏁 110KM TO GO
📸 @LinoEscuris pic.twitter.com/5MhJ6Qrxll
— CERATIZIT Challenge by La Vuelta (@ChallengeVuelta) September 10, 2022
That gap continued to grow and just ten kilometers later, Kiesenhofer had amassed a large enough advantage to move into the virtual race lead. Back in the peloton, Van Vleuten deployed her Movistar team to the front and even took turns on the front herself in an attempt to chase down the Austrian.
With 84 km to race, however, disaster struck as Kiesenhofer crashed but she remounted and continued her solo ride with still an almost ten minute lead over the peloton.
As Kiesenhofer’s lone escape began threatening other GC positions, the pace intensified in the final 50 kilometers with the addition of other teams to the chase and the peloton finally started eroding the Olympic champion’s advantage so that Van Vleuten retook the virtual race lead.
On the long, straight roads that cut through the Spanish plains, the familiar cat-and-mouse chase between the breakaway and peloton unfolded. Kiesenhofer’s advantage slipped beneath four minutes with 25 kilometers remaining and she bowed her head in concentration, flicking her eyes towards her bike stem where reminders of her alter ego as a mathematician were painted.
With a stage win for the peloton back in range, teams in search of this goal also moved to the front including Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Suez-Aquitaine and Trek-Segafredo.
Kiesenhofer labored up the only categorized climb of the day and by the time she reached the summit, her advantage was just 2:06 and the pace in the peloton was such that multiple riders found themselves dropped.
Less than 10km to go and the gap is falling, it’s now 1’34” ⏱
We’re helping with the chase back in the peloton 💪 pic.twitter.com/41j9Iru8V8
— Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) September 10, 2022
The peloton strung out again on the gravel section eight kilometers from the finish while Kiesenhofer’s lead slipped to under a minute, and on the long drag up to the line, she glanced behind her to see a charging peloton that flew past her with just a kilometer remaining.
Liane Lippert (Team DSM) kickstarted the sprint with a speculative, powerful attack 700m from the finish that drew out a small group from the rest of the peloton. Longo Borghini was next to move to the front, and Persico sat in her compatriot’s wake before sprinting out of it to take an impressive victory.
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:11:01
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:00
|6
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|7
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:04
|8
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|9
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:11
|10
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:13
|11
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:16
|12
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:16
|13
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:16
|14
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:16
|15
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:16
|16
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|0:16
|17
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|18
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|19
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:22
|20
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:22
|21
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:22
|22
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:22
|23
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:26
|24
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:26
|25
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|26
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:31
|27
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:31
|28
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:34
|29
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:37
|30
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:43
|31
|KIESENHOFER Anna
|Soltec Team
|0:43
|32
|YONAMINE Eri
|Human Powered Health
|0:43
|33
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:54
|34
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:40
|35
|NERLO Aurela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|1:40
|36
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40
|37
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|38
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:40
|39
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40
|40
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:40
|41
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|1:40
|42
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:40
|43
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:40
|44
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|1:40
|45
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:40
|46
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:40
|47
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:40
|48
|STEPHENS Lauren
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:40
|49
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|50
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:46
|51
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:46
|52
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:46
|53
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:46
|54
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|1:46
|55
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:46
|56
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:46
|57
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:46
|58
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:46
|59
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:46
|60
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|61
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|1:53
|62
|MENDEZ Irene
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:14
|63
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:14
|64
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:25
|65
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:28
|66
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:32
|67
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|2:33
|68
|RIEDMANN Linda
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:36
|69
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:36
|70
|NUÑEZ Miryam Maritza
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|2:44
|71
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|3:06
|72
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:16
|73
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3:55
|74
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:11
|75
|PEREZ Susana
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|4:11
|76
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:11
|77
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:11
|78
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:19
|79
|OSTOLAZA Usoa
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|4:19
|80
|ERASO Idoia
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|4:19
|81
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|4:19
|82
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:19
|83
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|4:19
|84
|BLANCO Iurani
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|4:19
|85
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:31
|86
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:31
|87
|CANTERA Ines
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:05
|88
|ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:17
|89
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:17
|90
|CAMPOS Daniela
|Bizkaia Durango
|5:27
|91
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|5:27
|92
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|93
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|5:27
|94
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|5:27
|95
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|5:27
|96
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:27
|97
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|5:27
|98
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:27
|99
|RAMIREZ Andrea
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|5:27
|100
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:52
|101
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:52
|102
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9:18
|103
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|9:55
|104
|GILABERT Ariana
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|9:55
|105
|MUREȘAN Manuela
|Soltec Team
|11:34
|106
|ESTEBAN Carolina
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|23:02
|107
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|23:03
|108
|ALZATE Andrea
|Soltec Team
|23:03
|109
|CALVO Tania
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|23:11
|110
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|23:20
|111
|GUTIERREZ Sandra
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|24:43
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|10:00:02
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51
|3
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|2:18
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:41
|5
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:50
|6
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:03
|7
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|3:14
|8
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:35
|9
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:36
|10
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:45
|11
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:54
|12
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:57
|13
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:16
|14
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|4:48
|15
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:58
|16
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|5:21
|17
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:08
|18
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|6:52
|19
|YONAMINE Eri
|Human Powered Health
|7:37
|20
|KIESENHOFER Anna
|Soltec Team
|7:57
|21
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|8:54
|22
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9:04
|23
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:37
|24
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:00
|25
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|11:08
|26
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:16
|27
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:20
|28
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|11:39
|29
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|11:46
|30
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:47
|31
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:04
|32
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:09
|33
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|16:23
|34
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|16:23
|35
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|16:40
|36
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|17:27
|37
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:29
|38
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:38
|39
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Human Powered Health
|18:16
|40
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|18:33
|41
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|18:38
|42
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|19:12
|43
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|19:21
|44
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|22:08
|45
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:33
|46
|ALONSO Sandra
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|22:34
|47
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|23:00
|48
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:48
|49
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|23:59
|50
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|24:01
|51
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|24:01
|52
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24:18
|53
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|24:24
|54
|STEPHENS Lauren
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|24:26
|55
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|24:45
|56
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:03
|57
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|25:38
|58
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:43
|59
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26:41
|60
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|26:54
|61
|NUÑEZ Miryam Maritza
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|27:04
|62
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28:18
|63
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28:37
|64
|ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:23
|65
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29:53
|66
|CANTERA Ines
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|30:02
|67
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|30:52
|68
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|31:21
|69
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|31:38
|70
|MENDEZ Irene
|Bizkaia Durango
|33:05
|71
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|33:57
|72
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|33:59
|73
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|33:59
|74
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|34:20
|75
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|34:25
|76
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|34:58
|77
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|35:00
|78
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|35:09
|79
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|35:42
|80
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|35:50
|81
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|35:57
|82
|RIEDMANN Linda
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:12
|83
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|37:38
|84
|OSTOLAZA Usoa
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|38:23
|85
|ERASO Idoia
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|38:27
|86
|RAMIREZ Andrea
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|38:37
|87
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:59
|88
|NERLO Aurela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|40:46
|89
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|41:24
|90
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|41:43
|91
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|42:27
|92
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|43:26
|93
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|43:40
|94
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|44:53
|95
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|46:36
|96
|BLANCO Iurani
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|48:37
|97
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|49:09
|98
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|49:37
|99
|PEREZ Susana
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|49:57
|100
|GILABERT Ariana
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|49:59
|101
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|54:21
|102
|MUREȘAN Manuela
|Soltec Team
|56:20
|103
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|56:57
|104
|CAMPOS Daniela
|Bizkaia Durango
|59:01
|105
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|59:06
|106
|GUTIERREZ Sandra
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|1:05:52
|107
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:06:45
|108
|ALZATE Andrea
|Soltec Team
|1:07:49
|109
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:08:27
|110
|ESTEBAN Carolina
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|1:08:48
|111
|CALVO Tania
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|1:16:44
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|43
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|3
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|41
|4
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|34
|5
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|33
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|32
|7
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|28
|8
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|25
|9
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|25
|10
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23
|11
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|12
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|12
|13
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|14
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|11
|15
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|10
|16
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|17
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|7
|18
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|6
|19
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|20
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5
|21
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|22
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2
|23
|KIESENHOFER Anna
|Soltec Team
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|32
|3
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|22
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|20
|5
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|7
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|15
|8
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|9
|9
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7
|10
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|6
|11
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|KIESENHOFER Anna
|Soltec Team
|3
|13
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|14
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2
|15
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|16
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|17
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|29:22:55
|2
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5:45
|3
|Team DSM
|6:09
|4
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:38
|5
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:14
|6
|Movistar Team
|10:15
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:33
|8
|UAE Team ADQ
|19:12
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:34
|10
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|31:51
|11
|Human Powered Health
|36:11
|12
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|38:27
|13
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|45:53
|14
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|50:58
|15
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|54:16
|16
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:00:06
|17
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|1:24:40
|18
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:29:57
|19
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|1:41:31
|20
|Soltec Team
|1:54:29
|21
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:04:29
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.