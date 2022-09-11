Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Elisa Balsamo wins final stage as Annemiek Van Vleuten takes overall

World champion takes victory in final race in rainbow jersey.

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, proving the fastest after 17 laps of the Madrid circuit.

After a long lead-out from SD Worx, Lotte Kopecky took second, with Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) rounding out the podium.

Red jersey Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to seal her second consecutive overall victory at the Ceratizit Challenge after winning the Queen stage by two minutes on Thursday.

A four-rider breakaway of Sara Poidevin (EF Educaction-TIBCO-SVB), Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT), Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) and Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma) was away for the majority of the stage, but was brought back 10km from the finish.

More to follow…

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo2:21:37
2KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
3BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:00
4JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:00
5BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
6CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
8MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
9LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
10GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 12:21:46
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:44
3VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx2:11
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:34
5LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:43
6SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:03
7SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx3:07
8LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:29
9CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing3:35
10NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:38
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx0:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

