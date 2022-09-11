Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Elisa Balsamo wins final stage as Annemiek Van Vleuten takes overall
World champion takes victory in final race in rainbow jersey.
World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, proving the fastest after 17 laps of the Madrid circuit.
After a long lead-out from SD Worx, Lotte Kopecky took second, with Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) rounding out the podium.
Red jersey Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to seal her second consecutive overall victory at the Ceratizit Challenge after winning the Queen stage by two minutes on Thursday.
A four-rider breakaway of Sara Poidevin (EF Educaction-TIBCO-SVB), Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT), Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) and Carlijn Achtereekte (Jumbo Visma) was away for the majority of the stage, but was brought back 10km from the finish.
More to follow…
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21:37
|2
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|3
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|4
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|5
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|6
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|7
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|8
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|9
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|10
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|12:21:46
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:44
|3
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|2:11
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:34
|5
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:43
|6
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:03
|7
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|3:07
|8
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:29
|9
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:35
|10
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:38
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.