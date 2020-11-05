Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2020 to see Brennauer, Longo Borghini, van Vleuten face off in final race of season

The 2020 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta is set for November 6 – 8 and will see Women’s WorldTour racers taking to the roads of Toledo, Spain.

Highlighting the start list of three-day stage race are defending 2019 champion Lisa Brennaur (Ceratizit-WNT Pro), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). Other riders to watch are 2018 winner Ellen van Dijk and teammate Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann and Lorena Wiebes (Team Subweb).

This will be van Vleunten’s last race for Mitchelton-Scott before she heads to the Spanish-based Movistar Team for the 2021 season, however, she expects her team to work well in this final race of the 2020 season.

“We [will] work together as a team and go for a plan together. The uphill finish on stage one is not really a long uphill, but for sure I would love to give it a go there! The short TT will be challenging. Also, I look forward to the last stage where we will work together in the lead-out for Sarah Roy, and after I am going to cry because then I will realize my time with this amazing team and people has come to an end!”

Stage one takes riders from Toledo to Escaclona on an 82km route. Stage two is a 9.3km individual time trial in and around Boadilla del Monte. Stage three is a 17-lap 98.6km circuit in Madrid, to finish prior to the conclusion of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

“I’m really looking forward to finishing my season with the Ceratizit Challenge,” the defending champion Brennauer said. “This year, it’s gonna be three stages. The first one looks pretty challenging with a hilly route and we can expect a lot of action there. Then going into a time trial, it’s always special but it’s a short time trial only, so I believe the time gaps are not gonna change that much but then on the last day, probably there’s gonna be a lot of bonus sprints again.”

La Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén expressed satisfaction to see the growth of this women’s event, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

“It’s very important for us to keep developing a project that we believe to be full of opportunities,” he said. “It is absolutely essential to claim our vocation to support women’s cycling…it’s precisely why we turned to this project, to try to push it forward despite the difficulties generated by the health crisis”.

Of the 87 women on the 16 teams registered to start, six are Women’s WorldTeams — Ale’ BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM Racing, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb, and Trek Segafredo — while the remaining teams are registered Continental Pro teams.

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2020 start list

Ceratizit-WNT Pro

1 Lisa Brennauer

2 Laura Asencio

3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri

4 Julie Leth

5 Sarah Rijkes

6 Lara Vieceli

Trek-Segafredo Women

11 Audrey Cordon Ragot

12 Elisa Longo Borghini

13 Letizia Paternoster

14 Ellen Van Dijk

Team Sunweb Women

21 Leah Kirchmann

22 Liane Lippert

23 Wilma Olausson

24 Julia Soek

25 Lorena Wiebes

Mitchelton-Scott Women

31 Annemiek van Vleuten

32 Jessica Allen

33 Janneke Ensing

34 Jessica Roberts

35 Sarah Roy

36 Georgia Williams

Canyon-SRAM Racing

41 Alice Barnes

42 Rotem Gafinovitz

43 Ella Harris

44 Hannah Ludwig

45 Christa Riffel

46 Alexis Ryan

Valcar-Travel & Service

51 Marta Cavalli

52 Elisa Balsamo

53 Chiara Consonni

54 Vittoria Guazzini

55 Barbara Malcotti

56 Ilaria Sanguineti

Ale’ BTC Ljubljana

61 Marta Bastianelli

62 Maaike Boogaard

63 Eugenia Bujak

64 Urska Pintar

65 Anna Trevisi

66 Eri Yonamine

Movistar Team Women

71 Barbara Guarischi

72 Katrine Aalerud

73 Jelena Eric

74 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco

75 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez

76 Alba Teruel Ribes

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

81 Christina Schweinberger

82 Minke Bakker

83 Marieke de Groot

84 Nicole Hanselmann

Bepink

91 Simona Frapporti

92 Camilla Alessio

93 Vania Canvelli

94 Giorgia Catarzi

95 Silvia Valsecchi

96 Silvia Zanardi

Cronos-Casa Dorada

101 Alessia Vigilia

102 Sandra Alonso Dominguez

103 Lydia Iglesias Bares

104 Malgorzata Jasinska

105 Rachel Neylan

Bizkaia-Durango

111 Elizabeth Holden

112 Iurani Blanco Calbet

113 Emilie Fortin

114 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana

Hitec Products-Birk Sport

121 Lucy Van der Haar

122 Martin Gjøs

123 Vita Heine

124 Mieke Kröger

Sopela Women’s Team

131 Claire Steels

132 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga

133 Maria Banlles Santamaria

134 Sara Martin Martin

135 Emma Ortiz Bonilla

Massi Tactic Women Team

141 Mireia Benito Pellicer

142 Belen Lopez Morales

143 Martina Moreno

144 Patricia Ortega Ruiz

145 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin

146 Mireia Trias Jordan

Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte

151 Elisabet Escursell Valero

152 Paula Diaz Lopez

153 Carolina Esteban Fernandez

154 Susana Perez Conejero

155 Laura Tenorio