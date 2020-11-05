Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2020 to see Brennauer, Longo Borghini, van Vleuten face off in final race of season
Previous winners and world champions to face off in the three-day Spanish stage race.
The 2020 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta is set for November 6 – 8 and will see Women’s WorldTour racers taking to the roads of Toledo, Spain.
Highlighting the start list of three-day stage race are defending 2019 champion Lisa Brennaur (Ceratizit-WNT Pro), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). Other riders to watch are 2018 winner Ellen van Dijk and teammate Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann and Lorena Wiebes (Team Subweb).
This will be van Vleunten’s last race for Mitchelton-Scott before she heads to the Spanish-based Movistar Team for the 2021 season, however, she expects her team to work well in this final race of the 2020 season.
“We [will] work together as a team and go for a plan together. The uphill finish on stage one is not really a long uphill, but for sure I would love to give it a go there! The short TT will be challenging. Also, I look forward to the last stage where we will work together in the lead-out for Sarah Roy, and after I am going to cry because then I will realize my time with this amazing team and people has come to an end!”
Stage one takes riders from Toledo to Escaclona on an 82km route. Stage two is a 9.3km individual time trial in and around Boadilla del Monte. Stage three is a 17-lap 98.6km circuit in Madrid, to finish prior to the conclusion of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
“I’m really looking forward to finishing my season with the Ceratizit Challenge,” the defending champion Brennauer said. “This year, it’s gonna be three stages. The first one looks pretty challenging with a hilly route and we can expect a lot of action there. Then going into a time trial, it’s always special but it’s a short time trial only, so I believe the time gaps are not gonna change that much but then on the last day, probably there’s gonna be a lot of bonus sprints again.”
La Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén expressed satisfaction to see the growth of this women’s event, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.
“It’s very important for us to keep developing a project that we believe to be full of opportunities,” he said. “It is absolutely essential to claim our vocation to support women’s cycling…it’s precisely why we turned to this project, to try to push it forward despite the difficulties generated by the health crisis”.
Of the 87 women on the 16 teams registered to start, six are Women’s WorldTeams — Ale’ BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM Racing, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb, and Trek Segafredo — while the remaining teams are registered Continental Pro teams.
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta 2020 start list
Ceratizit-WNT Pro
1 Lisa Brennauer
2 Laura Asencio
3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri
4 Julie Leth
5 Sarah Rijkes
6 Lara Vieceli
Trek-Segafredo Women
11 Audrey Cordon Ragot
12 Elisa Longo Borghini
13 Letizia Paternoster
14 Ellen Van Dijk
Team Sunweb Women
21 Leah Kirchmann
22 Liane Lippert
23 Wilma Olausson
24 Julia Soek
25 Lorena Wiebes
Mitchelton-Scott Women
31 Annemiek van Vleuten
32 Jessica Allen
33 Janneke Ensing
34 Jessica Roberts
35 Sarah Roy
36 Georgia Williams
Canyon-SRAM Racing
41 Alice Barnes
42 Rotem Gafinovitz
43 Ella Harris
44 Hannah Ludwig
45 Christa Riffel
46 Alexis Ryan
Valcar-Travel & Service
51 Marta Cavalli
52 Elisa Balsamo
53 Chiara Consonni
54 Vittoria Guazzini
55 Barbara Malcotti
56 Ilaria Sanguineti
Ale’ BTC Ljubljana
61 Marta Bastianelli
62 Maaike Boogaard
63 Eugenia Bujak
64 Urska Pintar
65 Anna Trevisi
66 Eri Yonamine
Movistar Team Women
71 Barbara Guarischi
72 Katrine Aalerud
73 Jelena Eric
74 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco
75 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
76 Alba Teruel Ribes
Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
81 Christina Schweinberger
82 Minke Bakker
83 Marieke de Groot
84 Nicole Hanselmann
Bepink
91 Simona Frapporti
92 Camilla Alessio
93 Vania Canvelli
94 Giorgia Catarzi
95 Silvia Valsecchi
96 Silvia Zanardi
Cronos-Casa Dorada
101 Alessia Vigilia
102 Sandra Alonso Dominguez
103 Lydia Iglesias Bares
104 Malgorzata Jasinska
105 Rachel Neylan
Bizkaia-Durango
111 Elizabeth Holden
112 Iurani Blanco Calbet
113 Emilie Fortin
114 Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana
Hitec Products-Birk Sport
121 Lucy Van der Haar
122 Martin Gjøs
123 Vita Heine
124 Mieke Kröger
Sopela Women’s Team
131 Claire Steels
132 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga
133 Maria Banlles Santamaria
134 Sara Martin Martin
135 Emma Ortiz Bonilla
Massi Tactic Women Team
141 Mireia Benito Pellicer
142 Belen Lopez Morales
143 Martina Moreno
144 Patricia Ortega Ruiz
145 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin
146 Mireia Trias Jordan
Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
151 Elisabet Escursell Valero
152 Paula Diaz Lopez
153 Carolina Esteban Fernandez
154 Susana Perez Conejero
155 Laura Tenorio