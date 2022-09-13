CEO of Jumbo supermarkets has house raided with several others arrested in relation to fraud investigation

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Omroep Brabant and several Dutch news outlets have reported that the CEO the Jumbo chain of supermarkets, Frits van Eerd, has had his house raided by the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) and the Dutch police Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the raid was authorized by the Public Prosecution Service Northern Netherlands.

According to Wielerflits, a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and VAT fraud with a further eight arrests also carried out at the same time in the regions of Drenthe and North Brabant.

Van Eerd does not appear to be among the nine individuals arrested.

It’s unclear as to whether the raids or the investigation will have any impact on the Jumbo-Visma cycling team with the Dutch supermarket sponsoring both an elite men’s and women’s WorldTour program, in addition to a development squad.

VeloNews has reached out to the Jumbo-Visma team for comments.

More to follow…