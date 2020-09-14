CCC Team pulls two riders on eve of Tirreno-Adriatico final stage

CCC Team has pulled Łukasz Wiśniowski and Szymon Sajnok from the Tirreno-Adriatico due to COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Wiśniowski withdrew from stage seven after developing mild symptoms during the stage.

He underwent a rapid-results test on Sunday evening which indicated a COVID positive result. Wiśniowski will undergo a PCR test to confirm the result.

CCC Team’s current COVID-19 policy is to also remove roommates of any rider testing positive which means that Wiśniowski’s roommate Szymon Sajnok has automatically been withdrawn from racing and will also undergo a PCR test.

“Łukasz Wiśniowski presented with mild symptoms while racing on stage seven of Tirreno-Adriatico. As per CCC Team’s COVID-19 policy, Wiśniowski was immediately removed from the race and underwent a rapid test which indicated a positive result. Wiśniowski has been isolated from the team, along with his roommate Szymon Sajnok, and his [physio] therapist.” said team chief medical officer doctor Max Testa.

Consulting with the Tirreno-Adriatico medical staff, CCC Team staff and riders all underwent rapid-results testing on Sunday evening, with all initial results returning negative for COVID-19.

RCS Sport is allowing the remainder of CCC Team to continue racing on the final stage.

Monday’s final stage is a 10.1km individual time trial in the Adriatic coastal town of San Benedetto del Tronto.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) currently leads the general classification by 16 seconds ahead of Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 39 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).