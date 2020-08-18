Cattaneo is latest Deceunick-Quick-Step rider to be put on sidelines

Bad luck continues for Deceunick-Quick-Step, with Mattia Cattaneo joining a growing list of riders from the Belgian team to crash out of action.

Cattaneo hit the deck Tuesday at the Giro dell’Emilia on a descent, and later abandoning the race. X-rays revealed a stable fracture of the D12 vertebral body. The injury won’t require surgery, but it means that the 29-year-old Italian will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, doctors said.

“I knew the downhill, as I did the race several times, but unfortunately I hit a small stone in the middle of the road with my front wheel,” Cattaneo said. “I tried to keep the balance, but couldn’t do it and crashed, hitting the guardrail. It makes me sad, because I was feeling the condition was getting better and was confident for the upcoming races.”

Cattaneo, racing in his first season with the team, was expected to race the Giro d’Italia starting in early October.

His injuries come as the latest in a rash of crashes impacting the team. Yves Lampaert broke his clavicle in a crash at the final of Milano-Torino, and will be out for several weeks.

Even worse off are Remco Evenepoel, who crashed into a ravine Saturday at Il Lombardia, and suffered a broken pelvis, and will be sidelined for the remainder of 2020.

Fabio Jakobsen said Tuesday he’s grateful to be alive following his horrific crash in the opening stage of the Tour of Poland when he was forced into the barriers in a high-speed sprint. After undergoing a five-hour surgery in Poland, the Dutch national champion recently returned home to begin a long recovery. Doctors are hopeful he will be able to return to racing.