Casper Pedersen ready to learn from leadout king Michael Mørkøv in move to Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

Casper Pedersen knows he needs to raise the bar in his move to Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

In a transfer confirmed a week ago, the 26-year-old Dane comes across from Team DSM on a two-year deal that brings new opportunities and new challenges.

“I have always looked at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and had a little dream inside of me to wear that jersey, so I am quite excited for the coming years,” he said Thursday. “They are a team with a long history of successful results, and you can see the way that the team rides on the road that there is a togetherness.

“They dictate races in a way that few other teams can and it’s a signal that there is a great atmosphere, and everyone is prepared to work for each other, and it is something that I want to be a part of,” he said. “I hope the structure and the environment can help me develop as a rider.”

Pedersen said he has yet to speak with the team’s sport directors about how his calendar might look like next year, but he said he is hopeful to slot into Quick-Step’s legendary leadout train.

He expects to be under the tutelage of compatriot and leadout expert Michael Mørkøv.

“I want to be involved in the action at the end of races, especially in a leadout role. This team will give me a chance to learn from the very best, especially from Michael (Mørkøv), and be able to be part of some successful sprints with the team,” he said.

Pedersen will bring some much-needed youth and depth to the team’s lineups for both the classics and grand tours.

With his arrival, there will be four Danish riders on the new look Soudal-Quick-Step for 2023.

“Having Michael there is especially good for me with regards to the sprints, but I also already know Kasper (Asgreen) and Mikkel (Honoré) and speak to them in the bunch,” Pedersen said. “It is always nice when you have friends across many nationalities, but it is always nice to have a few countrymen. They have all told me that it is a great team to be with.”