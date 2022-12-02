Carrefour takes over title sponsorship of rebranded La Vuelta Femenina

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Supermarket chain Carrefour will take title sponsorship of the rebranded La Vuelta Femenina race for next season.

The race will expand from five to seven days for 2023, having originally begun as a one-day event back in 2015.

It was originally run under the name the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, but it changed its name in 2020 to the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta after the manufacturing company took on the headline sponsorship and the race moved further afield.

La Vuelta Femenina is set to take place in May next year, rather than running concurrently with the final week of the Vuelta a España men’s race, due to calendar clashes in the latter part of the season.

In addition to taking over title sponsorship of the women’s race, Carrefour has also extended its backing of the red jersey at the men’s race. The company took over sponsorship of the Vuelta’s leaders jersey three years after it swapped gold for red in 2010.

“Carrefour is already an essential part of La Vuelta. The identity of La Roja, and all of the values associated with the leader’s jersey, would not be what it is without Carrefour printed on its chest,” Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén said.

“This sponsorship renewal is doubly exciting for us as, a decade after it first sponsored the red jersey, Carrefour now extends its support by sponsoring the leader’s jersey for La Vuelta Femenina. This gives us security and a guarantee that allows us to project our work well into the future in order to make this race even bigger.”