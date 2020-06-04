Carapaz to race Tour of Poland, Tirreno-Adriatico before pink jersey defense

Ecuadorian rider and recent Team Ineos recruit Richard Carapaz is focusing in on defending his Giro d’Italia title this year, and has charted out his race schedule ahead of the Italian grand tour’s start October 3.

Carapaz, who was the surprise winner last year for Movistar, became the first Ecuadorian to win a grand tour. But if Ineos signed him it is because they believe his victory was no fluke.

According to the Spanish daily Marca, Carapaz will now race in the Tour of Burgos (July 28-August 1), Tour of Poland (August 5-9) and Tirreno-Adriatico (September 7-14).

Team Ineos is stacking its GC riders into the Tour de France, with three previous winners—Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal—all lining up at the start in Nice on August 29. But that is just fine for Carapaz, who at 27, can focus entirely on the great Italian race.

Carapaz will face up against two-time winner Vincezo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and young hotshot Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the fight for the Giro’s pink jersey. Carapaz will also race against former teammate Marc Soler in the fight for GC honors, with Team Movistar confirming Wednesday that the young Spaniard will lead their team in Italy.