Canyon-SRAM signs Elise Chabbey

The Canyon-SRAM women’s professional cycling team signed Elise Chabbey to a two-year deal to begin on January 1, 2021.

“Since I started cycling, Canyon-SRAM Racing was one of the teams I always admired. It’s a team that has the same sponsors and a lot of the same staff and riders for a long time. That provides me with confidence about the future of this team,” said Chabbey.

Related:

With a palmares that includes winning the climbing classification at the 2020 La Course by Le Tour de France, the 27-year-old from Geneva, Switzerland, displayed promise in her second year as a professional cyclist. She placed eleventh overall at the Giro Rosa, thirteenth at the women’s edition of Liége-Bastogne-Liége, and also won the Swiss national road championships.

“This season I improved a lot in terms of positioning and confidence in the bunch. After only two years, I proved that I can be among the best in every type of race, be in the final, and be really helpful for the team. I’m a lot more confident and now I can race in an aggressive way. I’m sure next season I can make another step and win some races,” she said via a team announcement.

Chabbey got her athletic start on the water, competing in the K1 slalom kayak event at the 2012 Olympics, while still in high school.

After completing a six-year degree program in medicine, Chabbey launched into cycling in 2018, and landed a contract with Bigla-Katusha, which became the now-defunct Équipe Paule Ka.

Chabbey was recently recognized by the Swiss-German newspaper Blick for her ‘special achievements outside sport’ when she put aside her cycling training to work as a medical doctor at the University Hospital of Geneva to fight the pandemic this past March.

Canyon-SRAM extends contracts

Alice Barnes’ contract was extended for a period of two years. The 26-year-old from Great Britton was the 2019 national champion on the road, and in the individual time trial. Barnes also races mountain bikes.

“I have re-signed because I feel the team is a good place for me to continue to develop as a bike rider. I have found my place in the team where I am able to get opportunities to race for the win but also to support some of the best riders in the peloton to do the same. It’s a unique balance that you don’t find at every team,” Barnes said.

Alexis Ryan will also stay on with Canyon-SRAM through 2022, saying via a team release, “I re-signed with the team because of their continued belief in my abilities and untapped potential. They have nurtured my development as a rider and person over the last five years. I know the best years of my career are ahead. I want to live through them with this team and its faithful, supportive sponsors.”

Australian Tiffany Cromwell has extended her tenure with Canyon-SRAM for an additional two years, as has the 24-year-old German Lisa Klein.

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Canyon-SRAM will continue to add to its lineup, offering a contract to the winner of the 2020 Zwfift Academy finals, on Saturday, December 19.