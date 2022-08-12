Canyon-SRAM rewarded after active day at Tour of Scandinavia

Beating Marianne Vos has been a tough ask in the opening stages of the Tour of Scandinavia, but plenty of teams are doing what they can to reap other rewards in the face of the Dutchwoman’s dominance

One such team is Canyon-SRAM, who animated the finale of stage 3 with a solo move from Alice Barnes, before taking third with Shari Bossuyt, her second podium of the race.

The 21-year-old also moved up to second place overall, taking over the white jersey as best young rider from Megan Jastrab.

A sprinter that has been knocking on the door of a big result this season, Bossuyt really showed her ability on a tougher finish today to take third behind Vos and Tour de France Femmes stage winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

“We knew the laps would be aggressive and hard. Having Alice up the road was good for our team. It was still a constant fight to keep a good position and stay focused,” Bossuyt said. “My teammates were helping to keep the pace high, and then (Sarah) Roy’s turn at the end was super strong. I could get a good wheel, and then Vos came past and boxed me in a little bit. I just had to sit and wait. This uphill, stop, start type of effort was hard, but I’m happy to get third.

“We rode well as a team. It was quite windy and a constant fight for position. I think all of our team were either in or caught behind the large crash that happened halfway through the stage. I could jump around it and sprint to make the front group. Luckily, my teammates could also make it back later on.”

As well as taking a podium finish, Canyon-SRAM was also on the offensive during the stage and was responsible for an attack that almost disrupted the chances of a bunch finish.

On a stage that saw multiple riders trying to get away throughout the day, Barnes was one of the few that succeeded, attacking on a small ramp to escape the peloton just before the entrance of the finishing circuit.

Barnes’ gap was initially small, but the Brit put in a strong time trial effort to grow her lead and stay away from the aggressive bunch for almost 20km. It wasn’t until the likes of Lucinda Brand and Vos started pacing the peloton that the 27-year-old was caught.

Despite her long solo effort, Barnes was still able to help Bossuyt in the finale, slotting into the Canyon-SRAM lead-out trying to put her last reserves of energy into supporting her teammate alongside a big effort from Roy.

Bossuyt will have more opportunities in what is a fairly sprint-heavy edition of the Tour of Scandinavia, but is realistic about her chances as the race heads to the summit finish at Norefjell on Saturday.

“Let’s talk about that tomorrow,” Bossuyt said at the finish of stage 3.