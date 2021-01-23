Canyon-SRAM reveals 2021 race jerseys

It’s a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” for Canyon-SRAM and its Rapha-produced team kits.

The team revealed the 2021 jersey Friday with only minor variations to its distinctive blue and color-splashed kits. Canyon-SRAM officially launched its new look through social media, describing “a galaxy of possibilities.”

The team rides into the new season with marquee addition Chloé Dygert and freshly signed talents Mikayla Harvey, Elise Chabbey and Neve Bradbury. 2021 will be the first year that American former world time trial champion Dygert races in the WorldTour. She will race alongside the German squad’s existing focal points Kasia Niewiadoma and Alice Barnes.

“The kit makes me feel we are united,” Chabbey said in a Twitter post. “I’m so proud to be a part of this.”

The first major races on the women’s calendar this year are the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (February 18-21) and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (February 27) before the Women’s WorldTour opens at Strade Bianche on March 6.

A galaxy of possibilities. The curtain on season 2021 is officially open!#TakeTheLead pic.twitter.com/6IjerxpHJT — CANYON//SRAM Racing (@WMNcycling) January 22, 2021