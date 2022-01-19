Canyon-SRAM Racing gets a new look for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Canyon-SRAM has a new look for 2022 that the team says “captures the chaos of the elements” of cycling.

“I liked the jersey design when I first saw it on paper. After seeing and wearing it, I love the jersey. The ideas behind the design, the colors, the energy it gives me. I feel fresh and light in the new kit,” said Alena Amialiusik, who is in her seventh year on the team.

“I feel that I can be as strong as a storm, but if something unexpected happens, I am flexible, I can change my direction as fast as the wind and find a new plan. It’s special and unique, which is a lot like our team. I can’t wait to race in it,” she added.

The clothing is made by Canyon, which supplies the team with bikes.

“We are very pleased about the further commitment from Canyon to the team, becoming our high-quality clothing supplier. Creating such a meaningfully designed piece of cycling kit shows how serious it’s taken by the company. It keeps us also aware of further responsibilities we carry as a cycling team in addition to race performance, like our connection to the elements and the natural world around us,” said Canyon-SRAM Racing team manager Ronny Lauke.

The Canyon-SRAM kit design for 2022 is called Astral Burn. (Photo: Courtesy Canyon-SRAM)

Ultan Coyle, the designer of the previous kit worn by the team, was again enlisted for the 2022 design.

“The print comprises nature’s meteorological displays and their associated human interpretations. The ambition of the print is to capture this phenomenal energy and imbue the athletes that wear it with this sense of power,” said Coyle. “In addition to this, diamonds were added to specific parts of the design to provide a counter to the visual chaos and serve as flashes to catch the eye.”

At the very end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, no fewer than four teams’ kit designs came up against the UCI rules dictating colors and designs to be distinctive from the WorldTour leader’s jersey.

SD Worx, Human Powered Health, and the new UAE Team all submitted artwork with similar, purple-and-pink-based color schemes.

A second-tier team owned by Andy Schleck was forced to redesign its entire look after the 2022 team kit had been manufactured and delivered, despite racing with a similar look for more than four previous seasons.

The Bizkaia-Durango squad was also forced to redesign team kit for 2022.

Canyon also supplies WorldTour team Movistar and ProTour team Alpecin-Fenix.

Movistar wears La Passione apparel, while riders on the Alpecin-Fenix men’s and women’s teams wear apparel from Kalas.

Canyon-SRAM title co-partner Canyon will continue to provide bikes equipped with title co-partner SRAM components and Zipp wheels for the 2022 season. The team also is partnered with Zwift, Giro, Oakley, and Garmin.

The team has not made a statement at this time regarding the news about SRAM acquiring technology company Hammerhead, which makes the Karoo 2 bike computer.