Canyon-SRAM announces Tour de France Femmes team

Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM has announced its its Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift lineup.

Canyon-SRAM’s TdFF squad will bring a wealth of stage racing experience to France next week in Kasia Niewiadoma, Pauliena Rooijakkers, Tiffany Cromwell, Alena Amialiusik, Elise Chabbey, and Soraya Paladin.

We're proud to confirm our team for @LeTourFemmes avec @GoZwift. A strong, experienced, versatile lineup to handle the demands of a race from the Champs-Élysées to La Super Planche des Belles Filles 🇫🇷 Read about our ambitions: https://t.co/WfhjrfsUY7#TDFF pic.twitter.com/fk3vbxQeK0 — CANYON//SRAM Racing & CANYON//SRAM Generation (@WMNcycling) July 18, 2022

Team manager and DS Ronny Lauke said that the squad is targeting stage wins and a top five overall finish.

“For us, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a big goal since its initial announcement,” Lauke said. “We believe we have selected a strong and experienced team for the tour. A versatile lineup that can handle the additional demands of a race of this caliber. Our selected riders have prepared well through different pathways. We are convinced the entire team is well prepared, so we can confidently take on the eight stages.”

Tiffany Cromwell, who with Alena Amialiusik, has been with the team since its inception in 2016, said that her role will be team support and road captain.

“My goal overall is to have a strong tour,” she said. “We have an incredibly strong team for the race, especially for the demanding and climb-heavy stages. I know the last two stages aren’t suited to me, but everything up until then, I believe I can go deep into the final of the stages. I aim to be there for my teammates to help set us up for stage victories or the overall. Of course, if there are opportunities along the way on the non-GC days, I’ll be willing to put my hand up if it fits with the team plan.”