Canyon boosts Endurace tire clearance to 35mm on new, more affordable models

The German consumer-direct brand Canyon just announced the latest, more affordable versions of its Endurace endurance road bike line, with carbon and aluminum models that sport 35mm tire clearance. While U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced, the Euro pricing translates to roughly $1,600 to $3,400 for the CF and AL range, with the top-end CF bikes getting SRAM Rival eTap AXS.

Compared to Canyon’s race-geometry Ultimate, the Endurace has slightly less reach and slightly more stack. However, the front end handling isn’t sluggish, with trail figures in the 60mm range, which is closer to a road race bike than many gravel bikes.

The Endurace CF SLX is the top end of the range. There are four new carbon CF models and two new alloy AL models. The AL bikes come in Shimano 105 and Tiagra builds. The CF bike options include Shimano 105, Shimano Ultegra, and SRAM Rival eTap AXS.

The Endurace CF 7 All-Road, as its name implies, is a light-gravel bike with 35mm Schwalbe G-One Speed slick gravel tires. The other bikes come with 30mm Continental or Schwalbe road tires.

Another new feature on these bikes is the top tube mounts for a bag, as is the beefed-up fork with a 1.25-inch steerer tube.

The PressFit BB86 bikes come in 8 sizes.

The bikes are available now outside the United States. U.S. pricing will be announced when the bikes become available domestically this summer.