Can Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič one-two punch the Tour de France?

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

BONNEVILLE, France (VN) — Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard are hoping to hit the repeat button next month at the Tour de France with the same tactic that delivered the knockout punch Sunday at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The pair finished arm-in-arm Sunday to win the hors-categorie summit finale and delivered Jumbo-Visma’s first Dauphiné crown in team history.

Now the focus inevitably turns to the Tour, and the question will be if the two of them can be stronger than one Tadej Pogačar.

“I am looking forward to that,” Roglič said of sharing leadership with Vingegaard at the Tour. “In the end, you do not care who is winning or who is taking the victory. It is a team sport, and we try to do the best with what we have.”

Also read: Vinegaard: ‘I am on the right track’

Jumbo-Visma will line up at the Tour with two leaders, and all week long at the Dauphiné, the Dutch outfit showed how well that can work.

On Sunday, it was Roglič who told Vingegaard could win the summit finish high in the French Alps.

The team drilled the pace to reduce the GC group to a one-on-one battle, and then the pair rode away from Ben O’Connor to arrive alone at the finish line.

Can two Jumbos equal one Pogačar?

Can a one-two much take down Pogačar? (Photo: Getty Images)

Could they deploy the same tactic in July against Pogačar?

“It would be hard for us to be one-two in the Tour, Pogačar is there, Martinez and Vlasov, there are a lot more GC contenders,” Vingegaard said. “The competition will be harder and it will be harder to win, but we go for at least one of us to win the race.”

Jumbo-Visma believes its collective might could be a deciding factor in this Tour.

Vingegaard, who returns to the Tour after his breakthrough second place, was quick to add that Pogačar doesn’t have a soft underbelly to attack.

“Today we showed we are a really strong team,” Vingegaard said. “Tadej is a very complete rider, he is very good in all terrain. Every race he goes to, he is the favorite, also for the Tour.

“Of course, we have to look at it, and use our strength if we can find any weakness. I wouldn’t say he has any weaknesses.”

Also read: Jumbo-Visma delivers stunning victory at Dauphiné

Roglič will return to the Tour after crashing out last year and finishing second to Pogačar in the heartbreak final time trial in 2020.

Victory this week will only bolster his self-confidence and ambitions for July.

“I am older and more experienced,” Roglič said. “We can be confident and going into the Tour there is a new story, a different story. It has to be the same coming here, with the good race, and doing our best and each and every day.”

The first week is full of landmines and Roglič said he’s relishing the chance to race in the crosswinds and cobbles that lurk in the opening stages across Denmark and northern France.

“I am looking forward to it,” Roglič said. “I don’t make the route. We will race whatever is on the route. I am looking forward to being at the start and to face all of the challenges that will come to us.”

One challenge the team won’t have is inside-the-bus rivalries or egos.

The team vibe is very positive and upbeat, and Vingegaard said everyone is keen to share the load as well as celebrate the victories as a team.

“Primož and I are great friends, and we really like each other’s company,” Vingegaard said. “When Primož wins, I am also super happy, and the other way around.

“There are no hard feelings between us if one of us wins,” he said. “We are super-good teammates, and we are really happy when one of us is doing great.”

Cycling is a team sport, and Jumbo-Visma proved this week at the Dauphiné it is the strongest team in the race.

July will determine if a very strong Jumbo-Visma will be enough to earn the team its first yellow jersey.