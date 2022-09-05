Cameron Meyer confirms retirement after ‘wild ride’ of a career

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Cameron Meyer called time on a 13-year career Monday.

The BikeExchange long-timer confirmed 2022 would be his final season, putting a close to a career on the road and in the velodrome that brought nine world titles on the track, four Commonwealth Games titles, plus victories in Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.

“It’s certainly been a wild ride and a journey I look back on with the happiest of memories,” Meyer said.

The 34-year-old Aussie hit the WorldTour in 2009 and went on to spend nine seasons with the BikeExchange WorldTour franchise after he joined in 2012.

During that period, he left the squad in 2016 for Team Dimension Data, walked away from the WorldTour disillusioned in June of that year but then returned to the BikeExchange (then Mitchelton-Scott) setup in September 2017 and remained there since.

“I cannot thank [team owners] Gerry and Val Ryan enough for allowing me so many fantastic years as a member of the GreenEdge Team,” he said. “I am very excited for the next chapter in my life and wish this team all the very best of success in the future.”

Meyer spent much of his later years working as road captain and mentor for the team’s younger riders.

His exit comes just as BikeExchange prepares to bring in and handful of new talents in 2023, including Rudy Porter, Blake Quick, Felix Engelhardt and Filippo Zanna.